treasurecoast.com
Speeding Driver on Crosstown Pkwy & Vehicle Stuck in a Ditch Leads to 2 DUI Arrests Overnight
Speeding Driver on Crosstown Pkwy & Vehicle Stuck in a Ditch Leads to 2 DUI Arrests Overnight. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police reported that a speeding driver on Crosstown Pkwy & vehicle stuck in a ditch leads to 2 DUI arrests overnight. BTW Ultra Light...
850wftl.com
50 Cocaine packages worth $1.7 Million wash ashore in Vero Beach
(VERO BEACH, FLA) — The Federal Department of Homeland Security confiscated 50 individually wrapped packages of cocaine washed ashore at Vero Beach. The packages are estimated to be worth $1.7 million and each package is valued at $34,000, according to the Vero Beach Police Department. The packages were found...
veronews.com
Powder cocaine packages wash ashore in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Department of Homeland Security agents continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding 50 cocaine packages – each having a street value of more than $30,000 – that washed ashore earlier this month. Vero Beach police responded to reports of a suspicious cargo Oct. 7 at...
sebastiandaily.com
Man charged with battery after fight inside restaurant in Sebastian, Florida
A 54-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation with a restaurant manager at the Captain Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. As officers responded, police dispatch informed them that a man, later identified as Michael A. Mazzarelli of St. Cloud, was actively fighting with a manager at the establishment. Once...
cbs12.com
Senior arrested, another woman wanted for stealing TVs from Walmart in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two women are accused of stealing two TVs from a Walmart in Port St. Lucie. One of the televisions is so big it could hardly fit in the getaway car. Port St. Lucie police shared surveillance video of the two suspects in the...
wqcs.org
Martin County Sheriff Deputies Arrest Pair on Theft and Counterfeit Charges
Martin County - Wednesday October 19, 2022: Martin County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people on theft and counterfeit charges. 25-year old Khalil Wynn Chase of Monroe New York and 23-year old Destiny Vilme of Miami are accused of using counterfeit identifications to defraud business owners out of thousands of dollars in cellular phones.
850wftl.com
70-year-old Florida woman arrested for stealing TVs from Walmart
(PORT ST. LUCIE, FL)– Port St. Lucie police have arrested a 70-year-old woman who, along with another woman, reportedly stole two TVs from a Walmart. The incident was said to have occurred at the store on SW Gatlin Boulevard on Aug. 23rd. Officials say Alberta Clem of Flagler Beach...
cw34.com
Authorities say campus is safe after rumors of threat to Vero Beach High School
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Rumors spread Friday morning regarding a threat to Vero Beach High School, but officials say the threat was a false alarm. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to reports of a suspicious person on campus. Vero Beach Police and School Officials...
Traffic stop in Port St. Lucie leads to arrest, recovery of stolen gun
A traffic stop in Port St. Lucie led to the arrest of a suspect who police say was carrying a stolen concealed firearm and marijuana.
WPBF News 25
Toyota Tundra owners warned about catalytic converter thefts on the rise
STUART, Fla. — The Toyota Tundra is known for its power and its off-roading abilities but according to Martin County Chief Deputy John Budensiek it's also known as a target for criminals. "So we've been having an issue here in Martin County and surrounding counties of catalytic converters being...
Victim drove Amazon truck to flee scene after being shot, witnesses say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting victim used an Amazon truck to get away from the scene Tuesday evening, according to witnesses. The man was shot in Cocoa, and now Brevard County deputies are searching a neighborhood off Clearlake Road. The shooting victim made it to a nearby 7-Eleven....
Martin County Sheriff's Office works to combat speeding after 4 killed in crash
Sheriff William Snyder is now enacting high-intense traffic enforcement in light of this week’s tragedy where four people were killed on U.S. 1. near Stuart.
wflx.com
Brightline begins testing trains at speeds of 110 mph on Treasure Coast
Brightline officials have begun testing their trains on the Treasure Coast. High-speed tests started Friday at 7 a.m. in Martin and St. Lucie counties and are expected to continue throughout the weekend. The trains will be traveling at maximum speeds of 110 mph – significantly faster than the top speeds...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian woman caught making fraudulent return at Walmart
A 48-year-old woman was charged with felony petit theft after she used an old receipt to make a fraudulent return at Walmart in Sebastian, Florida. Michele Marie Tokazowski of Sebastian walked into the discount department store, selected merchandise listed on an old receipt, and went to customer service to make a fraudulent return.
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Woman Dies After Vehicle Crashes Into Two Pedestrians near New Haven Avenue
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A 25-year-old Palm Bay man was killed Tuesday night after a vehicle crashed into two pedestrians between New Haven Avenue and Melbourne Avenue. The 25-year-old Palm Bay woman is identified as Rikki Brianna Grace. Police say they responded to the crash scene...
FHP investigates cause of deadly Tesla, minivan crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is piecing together Tuesday's violent crash involving a Tesla and minivan in Martin County that killed four people.
Police: 1 dead after truck strikes 2 people on Brevard County sidewalk
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A woman died and another person was hurt Tuesday night after a pickup truck collided with them on a sidewalk, Melbourne police said. Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to Front Street between New Haven and Melbourne avenues for reports of two people who had been struck by a vehicle.
Couple killed in Martin Co. crash remembered for kindness
Tom and Debbie Trowbridge were returning home from an anniversary lunch when their van, which was turning left, was hit by the Tesla heading south.
‘A tragic loss’: 2nd woman dies after being hit by truck while walking on Melbourne sidewalk
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The second woman hit by a truck while walking on a Melbourne sidewalk has died, police said Thursday. Officers said Rikki Grace, 25, and Megan Grace, 26, both of Palm Bay, died after a pickup truck hit them on Tuesday evening while they were walking on the sidewalk along Front Street.
Treasure Coast roofing companies claim former employee embezzled money
Several homeowners and two roofing companies on the Treasure Coast are allegedly out hundreds of thousands of dollars after a former employee allegedly embezzled money.
