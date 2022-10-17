ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

50 Cocaine packages worth $1.7 Million wash ashore in Vero Beach

(VERO BEACH, FLA) — The Federal Department of Homeland Security confiscated 50 individually wrapped packages of cocaine washed ashore at Vero Beach. The packages are estimated to be worth $1.7 million and each package is valued at $34,000, according to the Vero Beach Police Department. The packages were found...
VERO BEACH, FL
Man charged with battery after fight inside restaurant in Sebastian, Florida

A 54-year-old man was arrested after a physical altercation with a restaurant manager at the Captain Hirams Resort in Sebastian, Florida. As officers responded, police dispatch informed them that a man, later identified as Michael A. Mazzarelli of St. Cloud, was actively fighting with a manager at the establishment. Once...
SEBASTIAN, FL
Martin County Sheriff Deputies Arrest Pair on Theft and Counterfeit Charges

Martin County - Wednesday October 19, 2022: Martin County Sheriff Deputies have arrested two people on theft and counterfeit charges. 25-year old Khalil Wynn Chase of Monroe New York and 23-year old Destiny Vilme of Miami are accused of using counterfeit identifications to defraud business owners out of thousands of dollars in cellular phones.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Toyota Tundra owners warned about catalytic converter thefts on the rise

STUART, Fla. — The Toyota Tundra is known for its power and its off-roading abilities but according to Martin County Chief Deputy John Budensiek it's also known as a target for criminals. "So we've been having an issue here in Martin County and surrounding counties of catalytic converters being...
Sebastian woman caught making fraudulent return at Walmart

A 48-year-old woman was charged with felony petit theft after she used an old receipt to make a fraudulent return at Walmart in Sebastian, Florida. Michele Marie Tokazowski of Sebastian walked into the discount department store, selected merchandise listed on an old receipt, and went to customer service to make a fraudulent return.
SEBASTIAN, FL

