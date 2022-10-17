Read full article on original website
New Wildflower Park to open in Boca Raton
A newly renovated park near Boca Raton's downtown district is set to open Saturday. Wildflower Park will open to the public on Saturday at 10 a.m. at 551 E. Palmetto Park Rd. The multi-million dollar park features a new seawall, art sculptures, waterfront seating, parking, pedestrian walkways, restroom, among other amenities. It also connects to Silver Palm Park.
Treasure Coast citrus growers say Hurricane Ian contributed to suffering crop
The price of orange juice may soon be going up as Florida’s citrus crop continues to plummet. At the River Front Packing Company in Fort Pierce, they’re gearing up to start packing citrus fruit on Monday. “We’re very excited, we’re going to start harvesting our fresh fruit today,”...
Hurricane Ian, inflation may affect prices for stone crabs
Stone crab season has officially kicked off. Early signs show supply and prices may look a little different this year, all due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the local fishing industry and ongoing inflation. The crustacean, which is only sold seven months of the year, is in high...
West Palm Beach nonprofit supporting families battling cancer
On Saturday, a West Palm Beach nonprofit organization is hosting its annual event that's shining a light on children who are fighting for their lives. The mission is to celebrate the big wins in pediatric cancer research, while continuing to fight and support those who are still in it. "Nobody...
Family of 2 killed at Royal Palm Beach Publix files lawsuit
The family of a toddler and his grandmother who were shot to death at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach last summer is now suing the Florida-based supermarket. Litha Varone, 69, and her 1-year-old grandson, Sam Varone, were inside Publix when Timothy Wall, a 55-year-old man with a history of mental illness, shot them and then took his own life.
New Palm Beach County school officially named West Boynton Middle School
A new middle school coming to Palm Beach County now officially has its name. West Boynton Middle School will open to students in August of 2023. The school, which is currently under construction, is located just off Boynton Beach Boulevard between Florida's Turnpike and Lyons Road, right next to Sunset Palms Elementary School.
Nonprofit receives massive donation to help homeless, neglected kids
A Treasure Coast nonprofit organization received a massive donation to help homeless and neglected youth as well as victims of human trafficking. The United Cajun Navy donated a tractor-trailer load of new kids' clothes to the Place of Hope's new Stuart campus. The donation will help the Hands and Feet...
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts to perform at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
Female rocker Joan Jett is coming to South Florida next year. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform March 9 at the outdoor stage at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, the venue announced Wednesday. The 64-year-old singer and guitarist is known for such hits as "I Love Rock 'n Roll," "Bad...
Breeze Airways announces service from Vero Beach airport
Breeze Airways is coming to the Treasure Coast next year. The low-fare airline announced Tuesday that it will bring service to Vero Beach Regional Airport, beginning Feb. 2. The airline is servicing flights from Vero Beach to Hartford, Connecticut; Westchester, New York and Norfolk, Virginia. One-way fares start as low as $79.
1 injured after dump truck falls into canal in Loxahatchee
One person is hospitalized after a dump truck rolled off the road and fell into a canal in Loxahatchee Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Collecting Canal Road at approximately 8 a.m. According to PBCFR, crews used oil/hydrocarbon fluid-absorbing booms in order to...
Brightline begins testing trains at speeds of 110 mph on Treasure Coast
Brightline officials have begun testing their trains on the Treasure Coast. High-speed tests started Friday at 7 a.m. in Martin and St. Lucie counties and are expected to continue throughout the weekend. The trains will be traveling at maximum speeds of 110 mph – significantly faster than the top speeds...
Treasure Coast roofing companies claim former employee embezzled money
Several homeowners and two roofing companies on the Treasure Coast are allegedly out hundreds of thousands of dollars after a former employee allegedly embezzled money. Tim Mehaffey owns Roof It Better in Stuart. It was a thriving business until they hit some financial troubles last month. “I ordered all the...
2 people shot in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police said two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after they were shot. The incident happened just after 12 p.m. at North Tamarind Avenue and Adams Street. A police department spokesman said two people were shot and taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Out-of-state political action committees involved in Florida school board races
A handful of school board seats across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast will be up for grabs during the November general election in less than three weeks, and we're seeing a bigger political influence than ever before. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and even out-of-state political action committees are...
2 new affordable housing projects approved in Palm Beach Co.
Commissioners in Palm Beach County have approved the construction of two new affordable housing multi-family projects. The decision came Tuesday, authorizing the use of $8.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. County officials said the money was made available via a request through the Department of Housing & Economic...
MCSO: Toyota Tundra's catalytic converters targeted by thieves
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating more cases involving catalytic converter thefts. The latest crime trend involves thieves targeting Toyota Tundra pick-up trucks. "The city of Stuart had seven in the last couple of days, and we had one last night," said Sheriff William Snyder. According to Snyder, the...
Fort Pierce in spotlight for upcoming gubernatorial debate
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate Charlie Crist will debate each other Monday in the heart of downtown Fort Pierce at the city’s Sunrise Theatre. The theatre is just a quick walk away from the Cake Lady's shop. Owner Staci Dunn was drawn here more than 10 years...
Couple killed in Martin Co. crash remembered for kindness
The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the devastating crash in Martin County on Tuesday that claimed four lives. A makeshift memorial has been placed at the intersection of U.S.. 1 and 14th Street where the crash occurred. Two teens in a Tesla and a couple in a...
New nonstop flight from PBI to Delaware to begin in February
Palm Beach International Airport is adding a new nonstop flight to Delaware. Avelo Airlines announced Thursday that it will fly a new nonstop route from PBI to Wilmington Airport (ILG). The airline said the nonstop flights will begin Feb. 4, 2023, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Introductory one-way fares start at...
Martin County to begin spraying for mosquitoes Wednesday
Martin County is planning to begin spraying for mosquitoes by aircraft Wednesday night. Martin County Mosquito Control has scheduled an aerial adulticide mission to reduce adult mosquito populations. The applications will occur between the hours of 8 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting. Approximately 58,000 acres in western...
