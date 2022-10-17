ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

wflx.com

New Wildflower Park to open in Boca Raton

A newly renovated park near Boca Raton's downtown district is set to open Saturday. Wildflower Park will open to the public on Saturday at 10 a.m. at 551 E. Palmetto Park Rd. The multi-million dollar park features a new seawall, art sculptures, waterfront seating, parking, pedestrian walkways, restroom, among other amenities. It also connects to Silver Palm Park.
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Hurricane Ian, inflation may affect prices for stone crabs

Stone crab season has officially kicked off. Early signs show supply and prices may look a little different this year, all due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the local fishing industry and ongoing inflation. The crustacean, which is only sold seven months of the year, is in high...
LAKE PARK, FL
wflx.com

West Palm Beach nonprofit supporting families battling cancer

On Saturday, a West Palm Beach nonprofit organization is hosting its annual event that's shining a light on children who are fighting for their lives. The mission is to celebrate the big wins in pediatric cancer research, while continuing to fight and support those who are still in it. "Nobody...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Family of 2 killed at Royal Palm Beach Publix files lawsuit

The family of a toddler and his grandmother who were shot to death at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach last summer is now suing the Florida-based supermarket. Litha Varone, 69, and her 1-year-old grandson, Sam Varone, were inside Publix when Timothy Wall, a 55-year-old man with a history of mental illness, shot them and then took his own life.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Nonprofit receives massive donation to help homeless, neglected kids

A Treasure Coast nonprofit organization received a massive donation to help homeless and neglected youth as well as victims of human trafficking. The United Cajun Navy donated a tractor-trailer load of new kids' clothes to the Place of Hope's new Stuart campus. The donation will help the Hands and Feet...
STUART, FL
wflx.com

Breeze Airways announces service from Vero Beach airport

Breeze Airways is coming to the Treasure Coast next year. The low-fare airline announced Tuesday that it will bring service to Vero Beach Regional Airport, beginning Feb. 2. The airline is servicing flights from Vero Beach to Hartford, Connecticut; Westchester, New York and Norfolk, Virginia. One-way fares start as low as $79.
VERO BEACH, FL
wflx.com

1 injured after dump truck falls into canal in Loxahatchee

One person is hospitalized after a dump truck rolled off the road and fell into a canal in Loxahatchee Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Collecting Canal Road at approximately 8 a.m. According to PBCFR, crews used oil/hydrocarbon fluid-absorbing booms in order to...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast roofing companies claim former employee embezzled money

Several homeowners and two roofing companies on the Treasure Coast are allegedly out hundreds of thousands of dollars after a former employee allegedly embezzled money. Tim Mehaffey owns Roof It Better in Stuart. It was a thriving business until they hit some financial troubles last month. “I ordered all the...
STUART, FL
wflx.com

2 people shot in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police said two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after they were shot. The incident happened just after 12 p.m. at North Tamarind Avenue and Adams Street. A police department spokesman said two people were shot and taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

2 new affordable housing projects approved in Palm Beach Co.

Commissioners in Palm Beach County have approved the construction of two new affordable housing multi-family projects. The decision came Tuesday, authorizing the use of $8.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. County officials said the money was made available via a request through the Department of Housing & Economic...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

MCSO: Toyota Tundra's catalytic converters targeted by thieves

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating more cases involving catalytic converter thefts. The latest crime trend involves thieves targeting Toyota Tundra pick-up trucks. "The city of Stuart had seven in the last couple of days, and we had one last night," said Sheriff William Snyder. According to Snyder, the...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Fort Pierce in spotlight for upcoming gubernatorial debate

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic candidate Charlie Crist will debate each other Monday in the heart of downtown Fort Pierce at the city’s Sunrise Theatre. The theatre is just a quick walk away from the Cake Lady's shop. Owner Staci Dunn was drawn here more than 10 years...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Couple killed in Martin Co. crash remembered for kindness

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the devastating crash in Martin County on Tuesday that claimed four lives. A makeshift memorial has been placed at the intersection of U.S.. 1 and 14th Street where the crash occurred. Two teens in a Tesla and a couple in a...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

New nonstop flight from PBI to Delaware to begin in February

Palm Beach International Airport is adding a new nonstop flight to Delaware. Avelo Airlines announced Thursday that it will fly a new nonstop route from PBI to Wilmington Airport (ILG). The airline said the nonstop flights will begin Feb. 4, 2023, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Introductory one-way fares start at...
PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Martin County to begin spraying for mosquitoes Wednesday

Martin County is planning to begin spraying for mosquitoes by aircraft Wednesday night. Martin County Mosquito Control has scheduled an aerial adulticide mission to reduce adult mosquito populations. The applications will occur between the hours of 8 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday, weather permitting. Approximately 58,000 acres in western...

