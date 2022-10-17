ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

wflx.com

Hurricane Ian, inflation may affect prices for stone crabs

Stone crab season has officially kicked off. Early signs show supply and prices may look a little different this year, all due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the local fishing industry and ongoing inflation. The crustacean, which is only sold seven months of the year, is in high...
LAKE PARK, FL
wflx.com

New Wildflower Park to open in Boca Raton

A newly renovated park near Boca Raton's downtown district is set to open Saturday. Wildflower Park will open to the public on Saturday at 10 a.m. at 551 E. Palmetto Park Rd. The multi-million dollar park features a new seawall, art sculptures, waterfront seating, parking, pedestrian walkways, restroom, among other amenities. It also connects to Silver Palm Park.
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Lion Country Safari welcomes new baby zebra

Lion Country Safari welcomed a new bundle of joy last weekend!. Officials at the wildlife preserve, located west of Loxahatchee Groves, announced Thursday that a baby plains zebra was born on Sunday. The foal and mom are visible to guests from their cars in the Hwange section of the safari,...
LOXAHATCHEE GROVES, FL
wflx.com

1 injured after dump truck falls into canal in Loxahatchee

One person is hospitalized after a dump truck rolled off the road and fell into a canal in Loxahatchee Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Collecting Canal Road at approximately 8 a.m. According to PBCFR, crews used oil/hydrocarbon fluid-absorbing booms in order to...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
wflx.com

Family of 2 killed at Royal Palm Beach Publix files lawsuit

The family of a toddler and his grandmother who were shot to death at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach last summer is now suing the Florida-based supermarket. Litha Varone, 69, and her 1-year-old grandson, Sam Varone, were inside Publix when Timothy Wall, a 55-year-old man with a history of mental illness, shot them and then took his own life.
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

MCSO: Toyota Tundra's catalytic converters targeted by thieves

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating more cases involving catalytic converter thefts. The latest crime trend involves thieves targeting Toyota Tundra pick-up trucks. "The city of Stuart had seven in the last couple of days, and we had one last night," said Sheriff William Snyder. According to Snyder, the...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

West Palm Beach nonprofit supporting families battling cancer

On Saturday, a West Palm Beach nonprofit organization is hosting its annual event that's shining a light on children who are fighting for their lives. The mission is to celebrate the big wins in pediatric cancer research, while continuing to fight and support those who are still in it. "Nobody...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

2 people shot in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach police said two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after they were shot. The incident happened just after 12 p.m. at North Tamarind Avenue and Adams Street. A police department spokesman said two people were shot and taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

New nonstop flight from PBI to Delaware to begin in February

Palm Beach International Airport is adding a new nonstop flight to Delaware. Avelo Airlines announced Thursday that it will fly a new nonstop route from PBI to Wilmington Airport (ILG). The airline said the nonstop flights will begin Feb. 4, 2023, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Introductory one-way fares start at...
PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

4 people killed in Martin County crash

Four people died Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Martin County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Authorities said the wreck happened at the intersection of southbound Federal Highway and Northwest Baker Road just after 12:30 p.m. The deadly crash has shut down traffic in both directions on Federal Highway,...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast roofing companies claim former employee embezzled money

Several homeowners and two roofing companies on the Treasure Coast are allegedly out hundreds of thousands of dollars after a former employee allegedly embezzled money. Tim Mehaffey owns Roof It Better in Stuart. It was a thriving business until they hit some financial troubles last month. “I ordered all the...
STUART, FL
wflx.com

FHP investigates cause of deadly Tesla, minivan crash

The Florida Highway Patrol is piecing together Tuesday’s violent crash involving a Tesla and minivan in Martin County that killed four people. The investigation could take weeks, if not longer, but law enforcement said speed looks to be a factor. The crash scene was splintered in all directions at...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

'Killer clown' murder suspect in court hearing

Attorneys were in court Friday in the case of a woman accused of dressing up as a clown and killing her future husband's wife more than three decades ago in Wellington. The suspect, Sheila Keen-Warren, was also in the courtroom for the hearing. One of the issues discussed was a...
WELLINGTON, FL

