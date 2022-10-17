Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Out-of-state political action committees involved in Florida school board races
A handful of school board seats across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast will be up for grabs during the November general election in less than three weeks, and we're seeing a bigger political influence than ever before. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and even out-of-state political action committees are...
wflx.com
New Palm Beach County school officially named West Boynton Middle School
A new middle school coming to Palm Beach County now officially has its name. West Boynton Middle School will open to students in August of 2023. The school, which is currently under construction, is located just off Boynton Beach Boulevard between Florida's Turnpike and Lyons Road, right next to Sunset Palms Elementary School.
wflx.com
Hurricane Ian, inflation may affect prices for stone crabs
Stone crab season has officially kicked off. Early signs show supply and prices may look a little different this year, all due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the local fishing industry and ongoing inflation. The crustacean, which is only sold seven months of the year, is in high...
wflx.com
Brightline begins testing trains at speeds of 110 mph on Treasure Coast
Brightline officials have begun testing their trains on the Treasure Coast. High-speed tests started Friday at 7 a.m. in Martin and St. Lucie counties and are expected to continue throughout the weekend. The trains will be traveling at maximum speeds of 110 mph – significantly faster than the top speeds...
wflx.com
New Wildflower Park to open in Boca Raton
A newly renovated park near Boca Raton's downtown district is set to open Saturday. Wildflower Park will open to the public on Saturday at 10 a.m. at 551 E. Palmetto Park Rd. The multi-million dollar park features a new seawall, art sculptures, waterfront seating, parking, pedestrian walkways, restroom, among other amenities. It also connects to Silver Palm Park.
wflx.com
Lion Country Safari welcomes new baby zebra
Lion Country Safari welcomed a new bundle of joy last weekend!. Officials at the wildlife preserve, located west of Loxahatchee Groves, announced Thursday that a baby plains zebra was born on Sunday. The foal and mom are visible to guests from their cars in the Hwange section of the safari,...
wflx.com
Joan Jett & the Blackhearts to perform at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
Female rocker Joan Jett is coming to South Florida next year. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will perform March 9 at the outdoor stage at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, the venue announced Wednesday. The 64-year-old singer and guitarist is known for such hits as "I Love Rock 'n Roll," "Bad...
wflx.com
Neighbors mourn loss of ‘super nice family’ after Martin Co. crash
We are learning more about the four lives that were lost in Tuesday’s violent crash in Martin County involving a Tesla and minivan. The couple who was killed in the minivan shared close friendships with their neighbors. Heather Baer was driving on U.S. 1 a few minutes after the...
wflx.com
1 injured after dump truck falls into canal in Loxahatchee
One person is hospitalized after a dump truck rolled off the road and fell into a canal in Loxahatchee Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Collecting Canal Road at approximately 8 a.m. According to PBCFR, crews used oil/hydrocarbon fluid-absorbing booms in order to...
wflx.com
Family of 2 killed at Royal Palm Beach Publix files lawsuit
The family of a toddler and his grandmother who were shot to death at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach last summer is now suing the Florida-based supermarket. Litha Varone, 69, and her 1-year-old grandson, Sam Varone, were inside Publix when Timothy Wall, a 55-year-old man with a history of mental illness, shot them and then took his own life.
wflx.com
MCSO: Toyota Tundra's catalytic converters targeted by thieves
The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating more cases involving catalytic converter thefts. The latest crime trend involves thieves targeting Toyota Tundra pick-up trucks. "The city of Stuart had seven in the last couple of days, and we had one last night," said Sheriff William Snyder. According to Snyder, the...
wflx.com
West Palm Beach nonprofit supporting families battling cancer
On Saturday, a West Palm Beach nonprofit organization is hosting its annual event that's shining a light on children who are fighting for their lives. The mission is to celebrate the big wins in pediatric cancer research, while continuing to fight and support those who are still in it. "Nobody...
wflx.com
2 people shot in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police said two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after they were shot. The incident happened just after 12 p.m. at North Tamarind Avenue and Adams Street. A police department spokesman said two people were shot and taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
wflx.com
New nonstop flight from PBI to Delaware to begin in February
Palm Beach International Airport is adding a new nonstop flight to Delaware. Avelo Airlines announced Thursday that it will fly a new nonstop route from PBI to Wilmington Airport (ILG). The airline said the nonstop flights will begin Feb. 4, 2023, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Introductory one-way fares start at...
wflx.com
4 people killed in Martin County crash
Four people died Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Martin County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Authorities said the wreck happened at the intersection of southbound Federal Highway and Northwest Baker Road just after 12:30 p.m. The deadly crash has shut down traffic in both directions on Federal Highway,...
wflx.com
Treasure Coast roofing companies claim former employee embezzled money
Several homeowners and two roofing companies on the Treasure Coast are allegedly out hundreds of thousands of dollars after a former employee allegedly embezzled money. Tim Mehaffey owns Roof It Better in Stuart. It was a thriving business until they hit some financial troubles last month. “I ordered all the...
wflx.com
FHP investigates cause of deadly Tesla, minivan crash
The Florida Highway Patrol is piecing together Tuesday’s violent crash involving a Tesla and minivan in Martin County that killed four people. The investigation could take weeks, if not longer, but law enforcement said speed looks to be a factor. The crash scene was splintered in all directions at...
wflx.com
Witnesses say man found dead at Port Everglades struck by shipping container
A man is dead after witnesses said he was struck by a shipping container at Port Everglades. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the port shortly after 8:30 p.m. Rescuers arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the man's death were not immediately known,...
wflx.com
Martin County Sheriff's Office works to combat speeding after 4 killed in crash
The Martin County sheriff said speeding is a major problem in his county. Sheriff William Snyder is now enacting high-intense traffic enforcement in light of this week's tragedy where four people were killed on U.S. 1. near Stuart. The agency also sends out mailers directly to every new driver in...
wflx.com
'Killer clown' murder suspect in court hearing
Attorneys were in court Friday in the case of a woman accused of dressing up as a clown and killing her future husband's wife more than three decades ago in Wellington. The suspect, Sheila Keen-Warren, was also in the courtroom for the hearing. One of the issues discussed was a...
