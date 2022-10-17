Read full article on original website
miamirealtors.com
Palm Beach County Single-Family Luxury Home Sales Jump Again; Total Active Listings Rise for Third Consecutive Month
MIAMI — Palm Beach County single-family luxury home sales rose for the second consecutive month in September 2022 as total inventory increased for the third straight month, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “After two record years for home sales,...
Buyer demand is dropping throughout the country, but South Florida is still hanging on
While buyer demand in the housing market has been on the downturn nationwide, it appears that South Florida is still holding on. As buyers have been hit by both increasing home prices and record high interest rates, demand for homes has dwindled. A RedFin report examining homebuying activity and interest on a national level analyzed Google searches as one way to measure how buyers are reacting ...
Boynton Beach votes to give low-income seniors additional homestead exemptions
City votes to give low-income seniors additional homestead exemptions There are few populations more vulnerable in society than low-income seniors. Like everyone else, they have to deal with rising prices...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County looking to fill 9,000 hospitality jobs at hiring event
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The hospitality industry in Palm Beach County needs about 90,000 employees to run smoothly, but a month shy of the busy season, more than 9,000 are still needed. Dozens of restaurants, hotels and attractions from across the county held a job fair to try...
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space
The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
Treasure Coast roofing companies claim former employee embezzled money
Several homeowners and two roofing companies on the Treasure Coast are allegedly out hundreds of thousands of dollars after a former employee allegedly embezzled money.
wflx.com
2 new affordable housing projects approved in Palm Beach Co.
Commissioners in Palm Beach County have approved the construction of two new affordable housing multi-family projects. The decision came Tuesday, authorizing the use of $8.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. County officials said the money was made available via a request through the Department of Housing & Economic...
CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach
Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
floridaweekly.com
Tampa General acquires Palm Beach Radiology
Tampa General Hospital has acquired Palm Beach Radiology in North Palm Beach. The full-service radiology center is known as TGH Imaging. The team at the practice will remain the same. “Adding a highly experienced and clinically excellent team such as Palm Beach Radiology will round out our services offerings to...
bdb.org
FINANCIAL COMPANY EXPANDS PALM BEACH GARDENS OFFICE
An insurance and wealth management company's office in Palm Beach Gardens grew 20 times larger as the company prepares to grow its presence in South Florida. New York-based NFP moved this fall into a 20,000-square-foot office into DiVosta's North Tower at 3835 PGA Blvd., said Bill Austin, managing director of NFP South Florida. NFP, which has $50 billion in assets under management, previously occupied a 1,200-square-foot office in Palm Beach Gardens.
wflx.com
Hurricane Ian, inflation may affect prices for stone crabs
Stone crab season has officially kicked off. Early signs show supply and prices may look a little different this year, all due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the local fishing industry and ongoing inflation. The crustacean, which is only sold seven months of the year, is in high...
cw34.com
New COVID variant spreading quickly, experts say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two new COVID-19 variants are causing concern. Experts say BQ.1 and BQ1.1 have spread quickly across the U.S. over the past few weeks and they now account for more than 11% of all cases in the United States. Those who are immunocompromised may...
Early voting begins Monday: Here is a guide to help you cast that ballot.
Early voting begins across Palm Beach County on Monday. Want to skip the lines? Make an appointment to vote by clicking here. Want to prepare ahead of voting? You can access a sample ballot here, or at https://www.pbcelections.org/Voters/My-Status. What do you need to bring with you?. To cast a vote,...
Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.
Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.
iheart.com
Broward’s 2022 November Ballot Referendums
Bottom Line: As part of this series, I’ll be breaking down the referendums on November’s ballots in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties and issuing recommendations on them. First up is Broward. Broward has two county referendums this November. The first reads:. BALLOT TITLE: AMENDS COUNTY CHARTER TO...
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
wflx.com
Out-of-state political action committees involved in Florida school board races
A handful of school board seats across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast will be up for grabs during the November general election in less than three weeks, and we're seeing a bigger political influence than ever before. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and even out-of-state political action committees are...
Democrat Charlie Crist In West Palm Beach Says Floridians Paying "DeSanTAX"
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' political opponent blames him for the property insurance crisis and accuses the governor of "colluding" with insurance companies.
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
