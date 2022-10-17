ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

miamirealtors.com

Palm Beach County Single-Family Luxury Home Sales Jump Again; Total Active Listings Rise for Third Consecutive Month

MIAMI — Palm Beach County single-family luxury home sales rose for the second consecutive month in September 2022 as total inventory increased for the third straight month, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “After two record years for home sales,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Buyer demand is dropping throughout the country, but South Florida is still hanging on

While buyer demand in the housing market has been on the downturn nationwide, it appears that South Florida is still holding on. As buyers have been hit by both increasing home prices and record high interest rates, demand for homes has dwindled. A RedFin report examining homebuying activity and interest on a national level analyzed Google searches as one way to measure how buyers are reacting ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space

The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

2 new affordable housing projects approved in Palm Beach Co.

Commissioners in Palm Beach County have approved the construction of two new affordable housing multi-family projects. The decision came Tuesday, authorizing the use of $8.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. County officials said the money was made available via a request through the Department of Housing & Economic...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach

Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Tampa General acquires Palm Beach Radiology

Tampa General Hospital has acquired Palm Beach Radiology in North Palm Beach. The full-service radiology center is known as TGH Imaging. The team at the practice will remain the same. “Adding a highly experienced and clinically excellent team such as Palm Beach Radiology will round out our services offerings to...
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
bdb.org

FINANCIAL COMPANY EXPANDS PALM BEACH GARDENS OFFICE

An insurance and wealth management company's office in Palm Beach Gardens grew 20 times larger as the company prepares to grow its presence in South Florida. New York-based NFP moved this fall into a 20,000-square-foot office into DiVosta's North Tower at 3835 PGA Blvd., said Bill Austin, managing director of NFP South Florida. NFP, which has $50 billion in assets under management, previously occupied a 1,200-square-foot office in Palm Beach Gardens.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

Hurricane Ian, inflation may affect prices for stone crabs

Stone crab season has officially kicked off. Early signs show supply and prices may look a little different this year, all due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian on the local fishing industry and ongoing inflation. The crustacean, which is only sold seven months of the year, is in high...
LAKE PARK, FL
cw34.com

New COVID variant spreading quickly, experts say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two new COVID-19 variants are causing concern. Experts say BQ.1 and BQ1.1 have spread quickly across the U.S. over the past few weeks and they now account for more than 11% of all cases in the United States. Those who are immunocompromised may...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Which Palm Beach County schools have the most teaching jobs open? Here's a list.

Palm Beach County Schools reported 418 open teaching jobs as of Oct. 1 — up 70 from this time last year and more than 200 from the same time period before the pandemic. While district leaders have kicked recruiting into high gear, this year's shortage — and likely future shortages — are fueled by two things: fewer students studying to become educators and teachers leaving the field or retiring early after years of political and pandemic-related pressure.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Broward’s 2022 November Ballot Referendums

Bottom Line: As part of this series, I’ll be breaking down the referendums on November’s ballots in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties and issuing recommendations on them. First up is Broward. Broward has two county referendums this November. The first reads:. BALLOT TITLE: AMENDS COUNTY CHARTER TO...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE

