Click10.com
Report of man with grenade puts Fort Lauderdale police headquarters on high alert
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers at the Fort Lauderdale Police Department’s headquarters were on high alert on Thursday afternoon. According to Detective Ali Adamson, a spokeswoman for FLPD, a threatening man called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to say that he was at the station’s parking lot.
Body Found On North Broward Street, Cops Seeks Tips
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips concerning a body found on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. This is the statement issued by the agency Thursday morning: “A man was found unresponsive in the roadway and died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
850wftl.com
Local firefighter falsifies report to cover mistake of pronouncing man dead
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)– A Delray Beach firefighter has been fired after he reported that an elderly man who was found unresponsive in a home was dead without taking the appropriate actions to see if he was. The incident occurred after The Veterans Administration Medical Center in West Palm Beach...
cw34.com
New funding to help solve Palm Beach County cold cases
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New funding will help to solve unsolved murders in Palm Beach County. Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced Thursday a new Department of Justice award for Palm Beach County law enforcement to fund DNA collection to help investigate cold cases in Palm Beach County.
wflx.com
Brightline begins testing trains at speeds of 110 mph on Treasure Coast
Brightline officials have begun testing their trains on the Treasure Coast. High-speed tests started Friday at 7 a.m. in Martin and St. Lucie counties and are expected to continue throughout the weekend. The trains will be traveling at maximum speeds of 110 mph – significantly faster than the top speeds...
Charges upgraded for mother who left three children home alone
A mother whose toddler was found wandering the parking lot of their South Florida apartment complex has been re-arrested and her charges have been upgraded.
wflx.com
1 injured after dump truck falls into canal in Loxahatchee
One person is hospitalized after a dump truck rolled off the road and fell into a canal in Loxahatchee Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Collecting Canal Road at approximately 8 a.m. According to PBCFR, crews used oil/hydrocarbon fluid-absorbing booms in order to...
Family of 2 killed at Royal Palm Beach Publix files lawsuit
The family of a toddler and his grandmother who were shot to death at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach last summer is now suing the Florida-based supermarket.
Couple killed in Martin Co. crash remembered for kindness
Tom and Debbie Trowbridge were returning home from an anniversary lunch when their van, which was turning left, was hit by the Tesla heading south.
wflx.com
Witnesses say man found dead at Port Everglades struck by shipping container
A man is dead after witnesses said he was struck by a shipping container at Port Everglades. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the port shortly after 8:30 p.m. Rescuers arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the man's death were not immediately known,...
cw34.com
2 people shot on the street in West Palm Beach, another 'detained'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting on the street left two people wounded and West Palm Beach police told CBS12 News a third person has been "detained." Police said it happened at about noon Wednesday, on N. Tamarind Avenue in the area of State and Grant streets.
An early-morning argument led to a shooting. Now a 20-year-old man faces a murder charge.
WEST PALM BEACH — As a West Palm Beach woman and her boyfriend argued in an apartment in late April, George Harris IV attempted to intervene on his relative's behalf, city police said. As Harris and the other man confronted each other, Harris reportedly made a threat to kill...
NBC Miami
Police Searching for Man After Suspicious Activity Reported Near Fort Lauderdale School
Police are searching for a man who was reported for a "suspicious incident" outside of a Fort Lauderdale school Thursday morning. Broward County Public Schools said a child reported the incident to officials at Bennett Elementary School, located at 1755 Northeast 14th Street. BCPS said the child was not a student at the school.
WPBF News 25
VIDEO: Sharks seen swimming in shallow waters along Singer Island
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A viewer sent WPBF 25 News video of sharks swimming along Singer Island Tuesday. The person said that six to eight sharks were in the shallow areas of the surf throughout the day. Watch the full video of the sharks swimming below.
'The gun just went off': Man arrested for robbery-turned-murder in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — For more than 10 months, the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in West Palm Beach remained a mystery. With the help of witnesses, surveillance-camera footage and cellular data, West Palm Beach police now believe they know who fired the fatal shot. Cemari Daniels, 20, of Riviera Beach, is facing a second-degree murder...
treasurecoast.com
Speeding Driver on Crosstown Pkwy & Vehicle Stuck in a Ditch Leads to 2 DUI Arrests Overnight
Speeding Driver on Crosstown Pkwy & Vehicle Stuck in a Ditch Leads to 2 DUI Arrests Overnight. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police reported that a speeding driver on Crosstown Pkwy & vehicle stuck in a ditch leads to 2 DUI arrests overnight. BTW Ultra Light...
Palm Beach County School Board chooses name for incoming Boynton Beach-area middle school
One of the newest schools coming to Palm Beach County will shed its placeholder name, “17-PP Middle School,” and open under the official name approved Wednesday. When students walk onto the new campus in August, they’ll be arriving at West Boynton Middle School, a 12-acre property that’s already taking shape near the...
A Mysterious Machete-Wielding Man Is Terrifying South Florida Neighbors
'He just disappears as quick as he came,' a neighbor said.
wflx.com
Why isn't floating structure ordinance being enforced near Peanut Island?
Private property threatened and even damaged. That’s the reality and constant concern for our neighbors who live and work near a scenic spot in Palm Beach County. Now they’re begging for enforcement of a county ordinance. A hurricane or strong winds can spell trouble for homes, boats, and...
