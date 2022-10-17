ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Body Found On North Broward Street, Cops Seeks Tips

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips concerning a body found on North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. This is the statement issued by the agency Thursday morning: “A man was found unresponsive in the roadway and died […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

New funding to help solve Palm Beach County cold cases

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — New funding will help to solve unsolved murders in Palm Beach County. Congresswoman Lois Frankel and Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced Thursday a new Department of Justice award for Palm Beach County law enforcement to fund DNA collection to help investigate cold cases in Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

1 injured after dump truck falls into canal in Loxahatchee

One person is hospitalized after a dump truck rolled off the road and fell into a canal in Loxahatchee Thursday morning. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Collecting Canal Road at approximately 8 a.m. According to PBCFR, crews used oil/hydrocarbon fluid-absorbing booms in order to...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
wflx.com

Why isn't floating structure ordinance being enforced near Peanut Island?

Private property threatened and even damaged. That’s the reality and constant concern for our neighbors who live and work near a scenic spot in Palm Beach County. Now they’re begging for enforcement of a county ordinance. A hurricane or strong winds can spell trouble for homes, boats, and...

