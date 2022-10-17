ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Cardinals trade for Robbie Anderson

By Dan Vasko
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eWOAn_0icNmf3z00

(WSPA) – The Arizona Cardinals have finalized a trader for Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapaport reported Monday afternoon .

This comes after Anderson was forced out of Sunday’s game in the second half by interim head coach Steve Wilks during the Panthers’ contest at the Los Angeles Rams. Anderson was seen on the broadcast having a passionate exchange with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey on the sidelines during the first half.

Anderson confused after being sent off during Panthers’ loss

Details of the trade have not yet been made public.

Anderson, who went undrafted to the New York Jets in 2016, was in his third season with the Panthers. He and former head coach Matt Rhule were known to have a close relationship, serving as a big reason the wideout came to Carolina when Rhule took over in 2020.

Rhule was fired last week after going 11-27 in two-and-a-half seasons at the helm.

Anderson has recorded 368 receptions for 4,880 yards and 29 touchdowns in just over six seasons in the league. In his time in Charlotte, he caught 161 passes for 1,821 yards and nine touchdowns.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

