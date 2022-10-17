ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

3d ago

I hate broad statements from supposedly educated citizens. you look at the acclaimed racist voting laws in Georgia, you would find both Deleware and New York voting laws are more restrictive than Georgia, just a fact. if you studied all of Biden's EO you would find he usurped power from the elected congress by allowing fed agencies to act beyond their powers. The great uniter spoke with the dark red background and Hitleristc theme and declared all conservatives domestic terrorist, including parents trying to be involved in children's education. I hate Trump's tweets, but Biden's lies of I was first in my class, 3 degrees, naval academy wanted me, drove 18 wheeler, wife killed by drunk, house burned down, arrested at Mandela protest, visited Jewish center after shooting, Amtrak lie, son killed in Iraq, inflation is transitory, economy in good shape, my kids won't go to school in a jungle, Afgan withdrawal huge success, ECT, ECT. voting red could save poor and middle class, because we are bearing the brunt.

Terri Miller
2d ago

Thank you for reminding people about the seriousness of trump’s words and actions on January 6. National security is still at risk until all documents are retrieved and turned back into the National Archives.

Howard Lafevers
2d ago

Voting for Democrats is not a vote for democracy. A democracy means having a choice between red and blue. It doesn't mean a person has to vote blue to promote democracy. They are not mutually exclusive. Where do you get this idea?

Missouri voters have election day promise from U.S. Attorney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In a statement issued today by United States Attorney Teresa Moore, she announced that Assistant United States Attorney Alan Simpson will lead the efforts of her office in connection with the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming Nov. 8, 2022, general election.
Missouri Senate race spending slows after heated primary contests

Outside groups poured money into Missouri in the weeks leading up to the Aug. 2 U.S. Senate primary, with political action committees spending nearly $20 million on television ads boosting or tearing down candidates.  Since then, they’ve all gone silent.  Fall ad spending in the Senate showdown between Republican Eric Schmitt and Democratic nominee Trudy […] The post Missouri Senate race spending slows after heated primary contests appeared first on Missouri Independent.
What is a constitutional convention? And is it time for one in Missouri?

Toward the bottom of the Nov. 8 ballot, Missourians will find a question asking whether they would like to call a convention to amend the state’s constitution. Thanks to a state law, that question must be asked every 20 years. But what exactly is a state constitutional convention? And why would Missourians vote for it?
State House races, constitutional amendments tackled at voter forum

Reproductive rights and issues related to farm policy were key topics debated by candidates for the 47th District of the Missouri House of Representatives at Wednesday night’s League of Women Voters forum. The forum, held at Daniel Boone Regional Library, included conversations with candidates for the 44th and 50th...
Vote no on Amendment 3, St. Louis Post-Dispatch urges

Missouri voters on Nov. 8 will be asked whether to legalize recreational marijuana statewide — an eminently reasonable goal — but they’re being asked to do it in a way that would hobble the new industry and the Missouri statutory system with complications from the start. Amending the state constitution is the worst way to legalize pot because it precludes the statutory tweaks that will be necessary going forward. Voters should reject Amendment 3 and instead insist that state lawmakers finally do their jobs regarding this issue.
Registered To Vote? Good News. Here Is What’s On Ballot In Missouri

This November will be the 2nd time I will be voting in a mid-term election as a Missouri resident. I take my responsibility as a voter seriously. No matter who you vote for, or what makes you vote, you should do it. This mid-term, we will be electing a new Senator for our state, and there are 4 constitutional amendments that you should know about. I though I would let you know a little about them. This is what a "Yes" or "No" vote will mean on the amendments.
What IDs are now accepted at Missouri polling places?

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Board of Elections wants to remind voters of the photo ID requirements in order to cast a ballot in Missouri. The only acceptable IDs at polling places are a REAL ID, a driver’s license, a passport, a military ID, and a government ID. Those IDs must […]
Democratic candidate for US Congress in Arkansas falsely claims 2020 presidential election was 'stolen'

CONWAY, Ark. — The Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 4 in Arkansas believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Democrat John White was the only candidate on the stage who answered in the negative to a question about whether President Joe Biden was elected legitimately. The Republican and Libertarian candidates both said Biden did defeat former President Donald Trump.
Judges Dismiss Missouri AG Lawsuit

A Missouri judge has sided with the Missouri School Boards’ Association in a lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt over open records law allegations. Alisa Nelson has the details.
Recreational pot in Missouri? Kansas City Star endorses Amendment 3

On Nov. 8, Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana for adults. We recommend a yes vote on Amendment 3, a constitutional amendment that would permit people over 21 to legally possess limited amounts of pot for personal use. If approved, the initiative would regulate the recreational marijuana...
Understanding the Missouri National Guard amendment vote

The Missouri National Guard answers directly to the state's Department of Public Safety, but voters could change that on Nov. 8. If approved, Amendment 5 would move the Missouri National Guard to its own department under the governor, like many other states. Steve Kraske, host of KCUR's Up To Date, spoke with retired Missouri National Guard Adjutant General Stephen L. Danner about the amendment.
Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
ILLINOIS STATE

