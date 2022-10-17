I hate broad statements from supposedly educated citizens. you look at the acclaimed racist voting laws in Georgia, you would find both Deleware and New York voting laws are more restrictive than Georgia, just a fact. if you studied all of Biden's EO you would find he usurped power from the elected congress by allowing fed agencies to act beyond their powers. The great uniter spoke with the dark red background and Hitleristc theme and declared all conservatives domestic terrorist, including parents trying to be involved in children's education. I hate Trump's tweets, but Biden's lies of I was first in my class, 3 degrees, naval academy wanted me, drove 18 wheeler, wife killed by drunk, house burned down, arrested at Mandela protest, visited Jewish center after shooting, Amtrak lie, son killed in Iraq, inflation is transitory, economy in good shape, my kids won't go to school in a jungle, Afgan withdrawal huge success, ECT, ECT. voting red could save poor and middle class, because we are bearing the brunt.
Thank you for reminding people about the seriousness of trump’s words and actions on January 6. National security is still at risk until all documents are retrieved and turned back into the National Archives.
Voting for Democrats is not a vote for democracy. A democracy means having a choice between red and blue. It doesn't mean a person has to vote blue to promote democracy. They are not mutually exclusive. Where do you get this idea?
