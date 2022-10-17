Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
MoDOT prepares for winter amid critical operator shortages
As winter weather approaches, the Missouri Department of Transportation is “preparing for the worst,” due to a critical shortage of snow plow operators, the department stated in a news release on Tuesday. According to the release, MoDOT is nearly 30% below the staffing levels required to meet the...
Columbia Missourian
Flu season hits mid-Missouri, following national trends
Six cases of influenza in Columbia accounted for nearly half of all cases in mid-Missouri at the beginning of the month. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 13 cases of influenza in mid-Missouri from Oct. 2-8, signaling the start of flu season and following national trends. The state department published its first weekly influenza surveillance report for the 2022-2023 season, which documents statewide flu data, this month.
Columbia Missourian
Voters could open up Missouri’s marijuana market. New entrants would face challenges.
Missouri’s marijuana industry could soon open wide if voters approve a proposed amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 3 would legalize cannabis in the state for anyone 21 and older. Businesses that already have a medical marijuana license could apply to convert to a recreational license. And, 144 micro business licenses would be made available for smaller operators looking to enter the market.
Columbia Missourian
Migrant survivors of West Texas shooting detained by ICE
AUSTIN, Texas — One migrant is dead, another is wounded and at least seven others are languishing in detention three weeks after twin brothers allegedly opened fire on them in the Texas desert, claiming they mistook them for wild hogs during a hunting trip. Yet, the accused shooters, 60-year-old...
Columbia Missourian
Vote no on Amendment 3, St. Louis Post-Dispatch urges
Missouri voters on Nov. 8 will be asked whether to legalize recreational marijuana statewide — an eminently reasonable goal — but they’re being asked to do it in a way that would hobble the new industry and the Missouri statutory system with complications from the start. Amending the state constitution is the worst way to legalize pot because it precludes the statutory tweaks that will be necessary going forward. Voters should reject Amendment 3 and instead insist that state lawmakers finally do their jobs regarding this issue.
Columbia Missourian
Sub law doesn't fix long-term issues
School officials aren’t short of explanations for the difficulty in finding and retaining teachers. There’s the pandemic and its long-term effects, especially among older workers who took early retirement in what’s now known as the great resignation. This trend affected the field of education, where teachers who might have been thinking of retiring in five years accelerated that timeline.
Columbia Missourian
Newsom's campaign for California governor looks to future
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gavin Newsom will almost certainly win reelection as governor of California in November, with a little-known Republican state senator the only thing between him and a second term leading the nation's most populous state. That's why Newsom's campaign is more about his political future and overhauling...
Columbia Missourian
State House races, constitutional amendments tackled at voter forum
Reproductive rights and issues related to farm policy were key topics debated by candidates for the 47th District of the Missouri House of Representatives at Wednesday night’s League of Women Voters forum. The forum, held at Daniel Boone Regional Library, included conversations with candidates for the 44th and 50th...
Columbia Missourian
State campaign finance reports show large gap in contributions
With Election Day a few weeks away, candidates were required to disclose their finances to the Missouri Ethics Commission by Oct. 17. The most money raised was by Scott Fitzpatrick, who is running for state auditor. Auditor.
