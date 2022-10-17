Another threat made to Coatesville Area Senior High School; students evacuated

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Coatesville Area Senior High School is once again being evacuated because of a threat.

The district said Monday an anonymous tip reported an accelerant somewhere in the school. Students were moved to the football stadium and then to a gym in a neighboring school building while the high school was searched.

The high school was put on lockdown on Thursday after multiple tips about a weapon in the school. No weapons were found. The high school canceled classes the following day after another threat.

Coatesville’s homecoming football game on Oct. 7 also had to be canceled because of a threat.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office said anyone who makes a knowingly false report could face criminal charges.