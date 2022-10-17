ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Another threat made to Coatesville Area Senior High School; students evacuated

By Jim Melwert
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0srnH9_0icNmVBb00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Coatesville Area Senior High School is once again being evacuated because of a threat.

The district said Monday an anonymous tip reported an accelerant somewhere in the school. Students were moved to the football stadium and then to a gym in a neighboring school building while the high school was searched.

The high school was put on lockdown on Thursday after multiple tips about a weapon in the school. No weapons were found. The high school canceled classes the following day after another threat.

Coatesville’s homecoming football game on Oct. 7 also had to be canceled because of a threat.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office said anyone who makes a knowingly false report could face criminal charges.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

4 West Philly schools on lockdown following shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in West Philadelphia prompted four schools in the area to be placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, the school district said. Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Markoe Street. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition. The shooter is still on the loose. The schools on lockdown are Blankenberg Elementary, Middle Years Alternative Middle School, Parkway West High School, and Alain Locke School. The shooting did not occur at any of these schools, it happened in the area of them. No further information is available at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chescotimes.com

Valley teen charged with threats against Coatesville High

A teen from Valley has been charged with making threats against Coatesville Area High School (CASH) — leading to the cancellation of classes and activities at the school Monday. Wednesday, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office and Caln Township Police Department announced the arrest of a 17-year-old (the teen...
COATESVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.17-year-old Skyler Fox of Stowe and 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer of Lower Pottsgrove were found shot to death. They were found laying next to Fox's car.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
POTTSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

New basketball, pickleball court opens in Lebanon County

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — New sports courts in Annville, Lebanon County have opened to the public. A ribbon cutting happened on Wednesday, Oct. 19 for the basketball and pickleball courts on East Maple Street. There are new basketball backboards and rims as well as a new surface and paint...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy