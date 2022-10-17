Read full article on original website
Ciara Updates Biker Style with Leather Minidress & 5-Inch Heeled Boots at Imagine Ball 2022
Ciara brought slick style to the 2022 Imagine Ball on Sunday night. While arriving at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a black leather dress. Her off-the-shoulder number featured a motorcycle jacket-like front zipper and cargo pockets, given a modern twist with a folded neckline and asymmetric hem. The piece was cinched with a wide attached belt, and complete with long sleeves that slouched over a matching set of black leather gloves. Rimless Balenciaga sunglasses, large gold hoop earrings, and layered gold and diamond necklaces completed her outfit. When it came to footwear, the “1, 2...
Jessica Chastain Shines in Sky-High Disco Heels & Sorbet Hues at ‘The Good Nurse’ London Premiere
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jessica Chastain returned to the red carpet in vibrant style for the 2022 London Film Festival. Arriving at the premiere of her latest film, “The Good Nurse,” with...
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
Sarah Jessica Parker Thinks Pink in Vintage Fuchsia Dress & Metallic Stilettos for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2
Carrie Bradshaw is officially back, as Sarah Jessica Parker is proving while filming the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” in New York City. On Monday morning, Parker — as Bradshaw — kicked off the week in bold spirits while arriving at the Bank of America Tower in a vintage fuchsia dress. The silky knee-length number featured a lightly flounced hem, balloon sleeves and an allover swirling paisley print for a bohemian finish. Paired with her ensemble by costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago were a pink reptilian belt, a gold Jemma Wynne pendant necklace, a purple...
Kate Moss Drags A Faux Mink Coat on The Ground in Sheer Dress & Soaring Stilettos at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 Fashion Show
Leave it to Kate Moss to make a fashion statement — in Paris, no less. The legendary supermodel arrived in her signature nonchalant manner for Saint Laurent’s Spring 2023 show, with drama in her wake. While arriving at the show’s pool-themed venue, Moss dynamically posed in front of the Eiffel Tower, removing her black mink-textured faux fur coat and dragging it on the ground. Posing with the coat hanging off her arm, the model wore a black sheer minidress with a ruched texture and long sleeves. Paired with sheer black tights, the style icon finished her ensemble with a glossy leather...
Janelle Monáe's Fabulous Red Gown Is a Must-See at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Premiere
Watch: Janelle Monae SHINES in Futuristic Ralph Lauren at Met Gala 2022. Janelle Monáe was an electric lady in London. The "Pynk" singer made a dramatic entrance with her red hot look at the BFI London Film Festival for the Oct. 16 premiere of her latest film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery—in which she stars alongside Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig and Edward Norton.
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Kerry Washington Pops in Watercolor Dress, Latex Gloves and Louboutins at Academy Museum Gala 2022
Kerry Washington took slick drama for a spin at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The “Confirmation” star arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in a sheer Prabal Gurung dress. Styled by Law Roach, the sleek number featured a red, white and purple paint-streak-esque pattern across a halter-neck style. The ruched silhouette included black velvet upper trim, creating a cutout appearance and a plunging neckline. Long black latex gloves and diamond drop earrings completed Washington’s ensemble with a glamorously sultry finish. When it came to footwear, Washington’s ensemble was finished with a sleek set of Christian Louboutin pumps. Her style featured...
Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel
Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Steps Out in a Ruched Minidress and Thigh-High Boots
Rihanna's latest date-night look is both edgy and romantic. The pop star and Fenty mogul attended an afterparty for the music festival Rolling Loud on Saturday, enjoying a night out with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The superstar was photographed wearing pieces from Dion Lee's spring 2023 collection, as she layered an oversized gray-and-black motorcycle jacket over a lovely gray minidress, which featured ruched detailing, an asymmetrical neckline, and a draped maxi-length train.
Paris Hilton Embodies Barbiecore in Corset Dresses, Bodysuits & Slick Heels for InStyle Spain’s October Issue
Paris Hilton brought Barbiecore to life for InStyle Spain‘s October issue. The “Simple Life” star posed for The Morelli Brothers’ lens for her cover shot, wearing a light pink Versace dress. The ensemble referenced both Barbie’s own all-pink wardrobe — a top trend today, dubbed “Barbiecore” — as well as her viral Versace bridal ensemble at the brand’s spring 2023 fashion show. The sleek number featured a low neckline, corset boning and a single gold Medusa medallion accent on its strap. Completing Hilton’s ensemble were sparkling Swarovski crystal bracelets and a collar necklace. View this post on Instagram A post shared by InStyle España...
Sizzling in Scarlet! Queen Letizia dazzles in one-shoulder Stella McCartney gown on the red carpet during a royal visit to Germany with King Felipe
Queen Letizia dazzled in a vibrant red gown as she took to the red carpet with King Felipe at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin this evening. The Queen, 50, recycled the scarlet, cape gown from Stella McCartney as she attended a banquet at which she and the King were guests of honour during their three-day royal tour of Germany.
Ashley Benson Takes Sheer Tights to New Heights with High-Slit Dress, Blazer and Sky-High Platform Boots
Ashley Benson brought a sky-high twist to fall layering this weekend. The “Pretty Little Liars” star took to Instagram on Saturday to share her latest outfit in nonchalant fashion: a black oversized blazer by Dolce and Gabbana, given an effortless spin with rolled-up sleeves. Paired with the jacket was a minidress with a low curved neckline and thigh-high hem, accentuated by a right triangular slit. Completing Benson’s Jessica Paster-styled ensemble was a set of sheer black Wolford tights, adding a sultry and fuller-coverage layer to her ensemble; similar pairs have also been worn in layered looks by Kylie and Kris Jenner, Dua Lipa...
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
Kyle Richards Strikes Gold in Buckled Dress & Sky-High Aquazzura Platforms for ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion
Kyle Richards served futuristic disco glamour for the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion, which airs on Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The “Halloween” star posed ahead of the reunion in a glitzy ensemble on Instagram, styled by Alison Hernon. Her dress by The Blonds featured a slick rose gold palette covered in shimmering sequins, complete with a zipper-accented slit, long sleeves and pointed shoulders. Giving the David and Phillipe Blond-designed piece added slickness were metallic gold buckles on each shoulder, as well as a backless cutout. Finishing her ensemble were diamond rings and archival Alexis Bittar statement drop earrings, featuring large dangling silver spikes for a hard-core edge.
Angela Bassett Puts Casual Spin on Canadian Tuxedo with Chunky Sneakers & Belted Trousers
Angela Bassett went casual-chic in a Canadian tuxedo during her latest outing. The Emmy Award-winning actress was spotted out with film producer Larry Sanitsky in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Monday. Bassett sported a full denim outfit. Her ensemble consisted of a button-down shirt that featured white outlining throughout, a sharp collar, two front pockets and shiny silver buttons at the center. The “Black Panther” star tucked the top into a pair of high-waist belted trousers. The bottoms had a thick belt that wrapped tightly around her waist and stitched lining on the hem. Bassett let her curly tresses flourish and continued to...
Jennifer Lopez Masters Travel Style in Crop Top, Sweatpants & White Sneakers with Husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez returned to Los Angeles in a cozily glamorous style this weekend — and sharp sneakers to match. The Grammy Award-winning musician touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday with husband Ben Affleck and child Emme Muniz, wearing a light pink outfit. Consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and sweatpants, Lopez solidified the notion of streamlined — and comfortable — travel dressing. Giving her outfit a glamorous spin, however, was a mint green leather Hermès Birkin handbag and large thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a diamond bracelet and ring.
Tia Mowry Dances in Denim Shirt & Crystal-Embellished Ankle Boots for Instagram
Tia Mowry is back with another outfit-of-the-day style. The actress recently took to Instagram to share another fashion moment with 11 million followers. The “Twitches” star uploaded a video to the platform of her dancing in her house. The actress wore a white top tucked into a pair of dark-wash denim shorts with slight hemline rips. Mowry opted for a layered look, coupling her tee with a button-up, cropped denim jacket that entails two oversize pockets, an exaggerated collar, and flared sleeves. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Mowry glammed up with a classic smoky eye and...
Nicole Ari Parker Elevates Leather Blazer With Cropped Pants & Metallic Pumps For Date Night With Boris Kodjoe
Nicole Ari Parker is keeping the celebrations rolling for her birthday. The “And Just Like That” actress who turned 52 on Oct. 7 took to Instagram to share a video of her latest fun festivity. The quick clip sees Parker strutting alongside her husband Boris Kodjoe. “About last night…. Week #1 of 52. Delicious vegan dinner @cadence.newyork. To celebrate these turns around the sun I will do something every week of this year that celebrates LIFE or LOVE or ART or FOOD or just plain JOY,” Parker wrote under the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by nicoleariparker (@nicoleariparker) Parker...
Michelle Pfeiffer Talks Luxury Beauty in an Oversized Blazer & Patent Leather Boots for Vogue’s ‘Forces of Fashion’
Tackling an ever-evolving fashion and beauty landscape, Michelle Pfeiffer and sustainable fashion designer Stella McCartney held a discussion about making luxury beauty less toxic and more sustainable at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion summit held in New York City yesterday. Pfeiffer, who was dressed in black and white wears, spoke...
