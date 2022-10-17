ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FLYERS CLAIM FORWARD OFF WAIVERS FROM COLORADO; TWO MORE PLACED ON THE WIRE

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Philadelphia Flyers have claimed 29-year-old forward Lukas Sedlak off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. Sedlak, a native of Ceske Budejovice (Czechia), returned to the NHL this season after spending the last three years in the KHL with Traktor Chelyabinsk. In three games with the Avs this season, Sedlak had no points, no penalty minutes, was a plus-one and averaged 7:42 TOI.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Panthers put D Aaron Ekblad on long-term injured reserve

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers will be without top defenseman Aaron Ekblad until at least mid-November, and quite possibly longer, after the team putting him on the long-term injured reserve list with a groin injury. Players on the LTIR list must miss at least 10 games and 24 days; the Panthers have 11 games in that 24-day window, so Ekblad is out for at least that many. He got hurt in Florida’s loss Monday at Boston. “We’re not happy about it and obviously we’re concerned for him as a person first,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said Wednesday. “But he’ll be back. It’s not a season-ending thing. There’s no reason to believe he won’t be back at anything other than 100%.” Ekblad missed Florida’s final 21 regular-season games last season with a knee issue and 21 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season season with a lower-leg fracture.
FLORIDA STATE
ESPN

Red Wings' Bertuzzi out 4 to 6 weeks with upper-body injury

DETROIT --  Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury. The team made the announcement Monday before hosting the Los Angeles Kings. Bertuzzi helped Detroit win its first two games this season, giving the rebuilding team a much-needed solid start.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Canadiens at Risk of Losing Roster Spots to Start 2022-23

All Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis can realistically ask of the Habs during a rebuilding 2022-23 season is an honest effort every game. Sometimes even that isn’t enough to hold onto a roster spot on such a young team, though. At a surprising 2-2 so far, the...

