Street Style’s Most Wanted Bags of Spring 2023
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Re-editions are topping the list of most-wanted bags. Last season it was Balenciaga’s City bag; for spring, Prada’s re-release of a brushed leather handbag from 1995 is street style’s most coveted bag. Models carried it in the spring 2023 show, and it’s already on its way to becoming the new shape of the season. Elsewhere, Alaïa’s heart-shaped crossbody received a lot of love. Bedazzled bags speak to the fun and fantasy of fashion, while nylon fannies address more practical needs. Scroll through to see the most memorable bags of the season and shop some of our favorite picks too. We’ll tag the best street style photos of the spring 2023 season on our Street Style Trend Tracker.
Hypebae
Raf Simons Makes His UK Debut at London Fashion Week
Raf Simons has finally made his U.K. debut, and it was a show to remember. As part of the rescheduled series of LFW events that came after Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, Simons’ Spring/Summer 2023 showcase was one of the most highly-anticipated, for good reason. Blurring the...
Janet Jackson Is Front Row Royalty At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week
Another day, another Janet Jackson slay. The living icon and musical genius is slaying Paris Fashion Week, and we’re just glad she’s documenting the journey. In a TikTok video posted to social media, the singer and actress showed off her swaggy style and cool transitions as she prepared for Louis Vuitton’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show. The video begins with Jackson throwing a metallic puffer jacket in the air as she walks out of the room. In the next frame, she struts back into the room in a complete wardrobe change that includes the jacket.
Lori And Marjorie Harvey Slay In Trench Coats And Designer Shades For Paris Fashion Week
Lori and Marjorie Harvey are still killing the fashion game at Paris Fashion Week and just gave us fashion envy with their latest looks.
If You Thought Miu Miu’s Mini Skirts Were Revealing, Wait ‘Til You See Their Underwear-As-Outerwear Trend On Bella Hadid
When it comes to fashion week—it’s all about Bella Hadid. The supermodel has been walking every Fashion Week runway across the globe from New York to Paris. Everything she’s worn has been show-stopping—like the barely-there crop top she wore on the c...
Andie MacDowell Flaunts Her Gorgeous Gray Locks on the Paris Fashion Week Runway
Andie MacDowell is proving that her gorgeous gray locks are here to stay! On Sunday, the 64-year-old actress strutted her stuff down the runway at L’Oréal Paris 2022 Fashion Show — and she looked amazing. Wearing a stunning, beaded gown with a thigh-high slit, MacDowell looked confident as she hit the catwalk. While her fit physique was on full display, it was her gray tresses that were the show-stopping moment. Her curls framed her face and bounced with a bit of hair-ography fans blew her hair around as she walked in the show — it was quite the glamorous effect....
Bella Hadid Stuns As Dress Is Sprayed Onto Her Body At Paris Fashion Week
The 25-year-old walked onto the runway while topless as three people sprayed her with a weblike substance.
Lorde Makes a Chic Arrival in All-Prada Look with Block Heels at the Brand’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Lorde arrived at Prada’s spring/summer 2023 collection show for Milan Fashion Week looking effortlessly chic in a head-to-toe look from the brand. The singer wore Prada’s sparkly lurex turtleneck with a matching pleated skirt, a gray overcoat tossed over her shoulders like a cape, and platform black peep toe strappy block heels. She accessorized with a pair of big black sunglasses and a bright yellow top-handle bag. Her face was natural and had the appearance of little to no makeup. She is still rocking the blonde look that she debuted during a performance earlier this summer in Glastonbury. When it comes to her...
Doja Cat Wraps Into Striped Tie Gown & Hidden Heels for Thom Browne’s Paris Fashion Week Show
Doja Cat made a dramatic statement during her latest entrance at Paris Fashion Week. Arriving at Thom Browne’s spring 2023 show, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore an off-the-shoulder gown with a slim-fitting long skirt, train and strapless bodice covered in a green, navy and white striped print. The round-strap accented piece, combined with a red and white-striped fabric choker, gave the musician the illusion of being wrapped in traditional academic neckties. Finishing her ensemble was a pair of angular black sunglasses, as well as a fluffy teddy bear-esque box bag from Browne’s toy-inspired Fall 2022 collection. When it came to footwear, the “Kiss...
Kim Kardashian Closed Out the Dolce & Gabbana Show in a Glittering Black Gown and Stiletto Sock Boots at Milan Fashion Week
After teasing her appearance at the show for days using the hashtag #CiaoKim, Kim Kardashian joined Dolce and Gabbana’s creative directors Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce on the runway during their Milan Fashion Week show today. A screen broadcasting Kardashian’s likeness saw her walking towards the audience before dissipating, revealing the social media star behind the projection, clad dramatically in all black down to her feet.
Paris Hilton Gets Parisian Chic in Ballet Flats and Flowy Midi Dress in Los Angeles
Paris Hilton took her whimsical style on the go while shopping in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon. The “Simple Life” star strolled towards Parisian brand Maje’s boutique at The Grove, wearing a printed midi dress. Her balloon-sleeved white style featured a smocked waistline, a lightly cinched neckline and tiered skirt, covered in a delicate pink geometric floral print. Adding to her outfit’s whimsy was a pale pink shearling shoulder bag, as well as a pair of white Miu Miu sunglasses. Completing Hilton’s outfit was a white $350 baker cap by Ruslan Baginskiy, featuring pearl accents for added glamour. Hilton finished her ensemble...
Michelle Pfeiffer Talks Luxury Beauty in an Oversized Blazer & Patent Leather Boots for Vogue’s ‘Forces of Fashion’
Tackling an ever-evolving fashion and beauty landscape, Michelle Pfeiffer and sustainable fashion designer Stella McCartney held a discussion about making luxury beauty less toxic and more sustainable at Vogue’s Forces of Fashion summit held in New York City yesterday. Pfeiffer, who was dressed in black and white wears, spoke...
Jessica Simpson Does Western Glam in Leather Shorts and Disco Cowboy Boots for Nordstrom
Jessica Simpson returned in dynamically bohemian style for the launch of her Fall 2022 collection at Nordstrom this weekend. While in Los Angeles, the FN cover star celebrated at Nordstrom’s store in The Grove with an LA Roller Girls performance and meet-and-greet with her fans. Accompanied by husband Eric Johnson and their children Ace, Birdie and Maxwell, Simpson posed at her branded step-and-repeat in a pair of micro-length black leather shorts. Her style featured an elastic waistband and curved hems for a retro-inspired appearance. Belted with a silver and green stone buckled belt, Simpson completed her outfit with a black bodysuit...
Give Your Jeans a Break and Try a Denim Midiskirt Instead
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s fair to say that a pair of jeans read as casual and skirts have a dressier reputation. A denim midiskirt, however, can achieve a happy medium. With denim as the material, the garment will bring a sense of everyday ease to your look, and the knee- or ankle-length silhouette will lend some polish. Denim midi and maxis made appearances in fall collections from Dries Van Noten, Marni, Ami, and Khaite, all the while, denim labels such as Mother, Still Here, Frame, Slvrlake, and Citizens of Humanity also included the silhouette in their denim offerings.
Rihanna Amps Up Football Jersey with 6-Inch Metallic Sandals & Distressed Diesel Jeans for Studio Session
After shifting the narrative around maternity style, Rihanna is now onto her next fashion phase: sporty street style. The Fenty founder and newly announced Super Bowl headliner put her own edgy flair on another football-inspired ensemble while at a recording studio in Los Angeles on Oct. 9. Rihanna didn’t let...
Elle
Roksanda Collaborates With Barbour International On A Colourful Outerwear Collection
The SS23 show season was full of unexpected moments, from Bella Hadid being spray painted with a dress at Coperni and Kim Kardashian collaborating on a collection for Dolce & Gabbana, to Paris Hilton closing Versace in a sparkly pink chainmail dress. But while Fashion Week might be over, the surprises certainly aren't...
Noah Cyrus Goes Goth in Tattoo-Print Dress & Leather Boots for ‘A New York Evening’
Noah Cyrus performed live during “A New York Evening” at National Sawdust in Brooklyn yesterday. The “All Falls Down” singer was clad in a gothic graffitied maxi dress by Marine Serre and staple black boots. The lengthy cream-colored dress, made of comfy stretch fabric, was decorated with a graphic black and red doodle-style pattern. The garment was paired alongside chunky rings fitted with large shiny gemstones and reflective silver hoops that further dressed up Cyrus’ edgy ensemble. The former “Hannah Montana” cast member’s long black hair was styled down in waves, parted in the middle, while her makeup centered around a dusty rose...
Hailey Bieber’s Ab-Baring Dress Brings a Summer Trend Into Fall
It may officially be fall, but Hailey Bieber is still in a summer mindset. At least, the design of her dress was at last night’s Academy Museum Awards in Los Angeles. The model wore a slinky Saint Laurent gown that had a twisted strapless bustline—but it was the ab-exposing cutout at the stomach that turned heads.
Collection
Heron Preston always has an eye to the street. Back in his Nike days, he was endlessly fascinated by how all kinds of people from different cultures would adopt a given sneaker style and make it their own. “I’m interested in approaching a collection as a study in style codes and designing into how people wear clothes in real life, not on Instagram,” Preston said. “I’ve always said that the face of fashion is all of us.”
Hailey Bieber Revisits ’90s Style In Puffy Jackets, Oversized Pants & Chunky Sneakers for Fila’s New Global Campaign
Fila has tapped Hailey Bieber to front the brand’s new global campaign, giving the supermodel and entrepreneur a canvas to express her unique sense of style, while utilizing some of the brand’s iconic designs. The campaign was photographed by Renell Medrano and styled by Bieber and Dani Michelle. Bieber is featured in a range of archival Fila pieces and staple styles, including a crewneck sweatshirt, sweater vest, oversized utility pants, puffer jacket as well as bucket hats and Fila footwear. The photos capture the spirit of the ’90s, from the apparel styling to the aesthetic with Bieber’s homage to the era that...
