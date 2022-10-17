All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Re-editions are topping the list of most-wanted bags. Last season it was Balenciaga’s City bag; for spring, Prada’s re-release of a brushed leather handbag from 1995 is street style’s most coveted bag. Models carried it in the spring 2023 show, and it’s already on its way to becoming the new shape of the season. Elsewhere, Alaïa’s heart-shaped crossbody received a lot of love. Bedazzled bags speak to the fun and fantasy of fashion, while nylon fannies address more practical needs. Scroll through to see the most memorable bags of the season and shop some of our favorite picks too. We’ll tag the best street style photos of the spring 2023 season on our Street Style Trend Tracker.

5 DAYS AGO