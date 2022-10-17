ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls teen fentanyl overdose victim saved by WFPD

By Joshua Hoggard
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department have confirmed a local teen was saved from overdosing on fentanyl on Sunday thanks to the actions of a responding officer.

FENTANYL IN WICHITA FALLS: Fentanyl devastates family after 13-year-old’s fatal overdose

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, WFPD Night Shift Patrol officers responded to the 2200 block of Yale Street on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 1:44 a.m. to check the welfare of a suspected overdose victim.

Sgt. Eipper said officers arrived on the scene and found a 16-year-old male in the backseat of a vehicle and unresponsive. It was determined the victim had overdosed on fentanyl.

WFPD Officer Blake Mawson administered a dose of his WFPD-issued NARCAN to the victim.

WATCH: Fentanyl: A Dose Of Reality — KFDX Special Report

According to Sgt. Eipper, the victim responded to the NARCAN and was transported to United Regional. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Sgt. Eipper praised the officer for his efforts that ultimately prevented another fentanyl-related fatality of a Wichita Falls teen.

“We are proud of Officer Mawson for his decisive action that provided time for this young man to receive the medical attention he needed to recover,” Sgt. Eipper said.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.

More on Fentanyl in Wichita Falls:

Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

