Related
NEWSBTC

XRP price prediction: can Ripple reach $1 before the end of 2022?

XRP is eyeing $1 by the end of 2022, with an EVM-compatible sidechain underway and the Ripple-SEC battle likely to go in favor of the crypto giant. Ripple has launched an EVM-compatible sidechain on its devnet, which marks the first of the three stages that will bring smart contract compatibility to the blockchain. The second stage, scheduled to go live in early 2023, will turn the sidechain permissionless. Moving to the third stage, the blockchain will deploy the sidechain on its mainnet.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Volatility Falls To Lowest Since Post-COVID Rebound

Data shows the daily Bitcoin volatility has declined further this week, reaching very low levels not observed in around two years. Bitcoin 30-Day Volatility Has Come Down To Just 1.9% In Recent Days. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the 7-day volatility made a low below the...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Still Consolidates, What Could Trigger A Nasty Drop

Bitcoin price is struggling to climb higher above $19,200 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a major decline if it breaks the $18,900 and $18,500 support levels. Bitcoin failed to gain pace and remained in a bearish zone below $19,500. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100...
NEWSBTC

ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Plunges While Bitcoin Growth Remains Steady Below $20,000

Over the past few days, Bitcoin and crypto market has been enjoying traces of bullish appearances. Most crypto assets have been in the green, with some reclaims in their values. But the northward climb has just died out as of yesterday. EthereumPoW (ETHW) value crumbled by a whopping 11%. The...
NEWSBTC

Flow Rolls Out Blockchain Tools As Social Dominance, Coin Price Seen Rising

Anyone who want their protocol to be widely used in the realms of DeFi and dApps will need robust development tools. And that’s exactly what L1 blockchain Flow accomplished not long ago, as reported on their company’s official Twitter page. In a blog post from October 18, developer...
NEWSBTC

Wrapped Bitcoin Price Prediction for the Year 2023

Wrapped Bitcoin is an ERC-20 token that maintains its value with Bitcoin and connects the major crypto blockchains, Bitcoin and Ethereum. It was launched in January 2019 for $3,466.51 and has gone through many ups and downs in its journey till today. The current price of Wrapped Bitcoin is $18,737,...
NEWSBTC

Why The Bitcoin Price Might Stay At $19,000 Until November

The Bitcoin price is rangebound and still unable to find a clear direction in the second half of October. The cryptocurrency hinted at more profits over the past week, but the rally was short-lived as BTC was rejected from a critical area, unable to re-test the $20,000 region. At the...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,400

Ethereum is slowly moving lower below $1,300 against the US Dollar. ETH remains at a risk of major decline if it stays below $1,400 for a long time. Ethereum started a fresh decline after it failed to clear the $1,350 resistance. The price is now trading below $1,320 and the...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Stuck In Key Range, Why The Bulls Are Comfortable

Bitcoin price corrected lower below the $19,500 level against the US Dollar. BTC remains in a key range and trading above the $19,000 support zone. Bitcoin failed to gain strength above $19,600 and corrected gains. The price is trading near $19,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
NEWSBTC

Casper Network (CSPR) Retraces To Key Support $0.041, Are Bulls Still In Control?

CSPR’s price struggles to hold above key support as the price needs to hold above $0.041 to maintain its bullish run. CSPR continues to struggle as a hidden bearish divergence appears in the four-hourly timeframe suggesting a change in trend could be imminent. The price of CSPR continues to...
NEWSBTC

How Bitcoin On-Chain Signals Present A Solid Case For A Market Bottom

Bitcoin price remains stuck below its former all-time high set five years ago. The shocking decline has been one of the worst crypto winters on record, and the market is bracing for continued meltdown. However, a series of on-chain indicators in BTC could provide clues to how close we are...
NEWSBTC

Will Bitcoin See A Repeat Of November 2018? A Look At The On-Chain Data

The Bitcoin price is lingering just under $19,000 at the time of writing, not far from the local low of $18,300. When the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data was released last week, the BTC price plunged to just that price level. Unexpectedly for many, a...
NEWSBTC

XRP Price Forms This Pattern On Its Chart, What Does It Mean For XRP?

The XRP price has appreciated over the last 24 hours as market movers also witnessed the same price movement. The coin gained 1.6% in that time frame. It is, however, still safe to say that the asset is consolidating. In the past week, the XRP price has barely shown any...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Mimics Bitcoin As The Bulls And Bears Tussle; Who Will Dominate?

ETH’s price struggles to break above key resistance as the price continues to trade in a range mimicking the price of Bitcoin. ETH continues to struggle as price trades close to the demand zone. The price of ETH continues to look indecisive as price trades below 50 and 200...
NEWSBTC

PiCoin price prediction: learn why these 3 new tokens are set to beat it

The crypto market has no shortage of tokens with unique ideas and use cases. Often, these coins come out of the blue and take the market by storm. It’s not always the case that these tokens are successful (and can often be scams) but nonetheless, they take over the market for a while.

