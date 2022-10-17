Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
XRP price prediction: can Ripple reach $1 before the end of 2022?
XRP is eyeing $1 by the end of 2022, with an EVM-compatible sidechain underway and the Ripple-SEC battle likely to go in favor of the crypto giant. Ripple has launched an EVM-compatible sidechain on its devnet, which marks the first of the three stages that will bring smart contract compatibility to the blockchain. The second stage, scheduled to go live in early 2023, will turn the sidechain permissionless. Moving to the third stage, the blockchain will deploy the sidechain on its mainnet.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Volatility Falls To Lowest Since Post-COVID Rebound
Data shows the daily Bitcoin volatility has declined further this week, reaching very low levels not observed in around two years. Bitcoin 30-Day Volatility Has Come Down To Just 1.9% In Recent Days. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the 7-day volatility made a low below the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Still Consolidates, What Could Trigger A Nasty Drop
Bitcoin price is struggling to climb higher above $19,200 against the US Dollar. BTC could start a major decline if it breaks the $18,900 and $18,500 support levels. Bitcoin failed to gain pace and remained in a bearish zone below $19,500. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100...
NEWSBTC
ETHPoW (ETHW) Price Plunges While Bitcoin Growth Remains Steady Below $20,000
Over the past few days, Bitcoin and crypto market has been enjoying traces of bullish appearances. Most crypto assets have been in the green, with some reclaims in their values. But the northward climb has just died out as of yesterday. EthereumPoW (ETHW) value crumbled by a whopping 11%. The...
NEWSBTC
Flow Rolls Out Blockchain Tools As Social Dominance, Coin Price Seen Rising
Anyone who want their protocol to be widely used in the realms of DeFi and dApps will need robust development tools. And that’s exactly what L1 blockchain Flow accomplished not long ago, as reported on their company’s official Twitter page. In a blog post from October 18, developer...
NEWSBTC
Wrapped Bitcoin Price Prediction for the Year 2023
Wrapped Bitcoin is an ERC-20 token that maintains its value with Bitcoin and connects the major crypto blockchains, Bitcoin and Ethereum. It was launched in January 2019 for $3,466.51 and has gone through many ups and downs in its journey till today. The current price of Wrapped Bitcoin is $18,737,...
NEWSBTC
Why The Bitcoin Price Might Stay At $19,000 Until November
The Bitcoin price is rangebound and still unable to find a clear direction in the second half of October. The cryptocurrency hinted at more profits over the past week, but the rally was short-lived as BTC was rejected from a critical area, unable to re-test the $20,000 region. At the...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,400
Ethereum is slowly moving lower below $1,300 against the US Dollar. ETH remains at a risk of major decline if it stays below $1,400 for a long time. Ethereum started a fresh decline after it failed to clear the $1,350 resistance. The price is now trading below $1,320 and the...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Stuck In Key Range, Why The Bulls Are Comfortable
Bitcoin price corrected lower below the $19,500 level against the US Dollar. BTC remains in a key range and trading above the $19,000 support zone. Bitcoin failed to gain strength above $19,600 and corrected gains. The price is trading near $19,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
NEWSBTC
Casper Network (CSPR) Retraces To Key Support $0.041, Are Bulls Still In Control?
CSPR’s price struggles to hold above key support as the price needs to hold above $0.041 to maintain its bullish run. CSPR continues to struggle as a hidden bearish divergence appears in the four-hourly timeframe suggesting a change in trend could be imminent. The price of CSPR continues to...
NEWSBTC
How Bitcoin On-Chain Signals Present A Solid Case For A Market Bottom
Bitcoin price remains stuck below its former all-time high set five years ago. The shocking decline has been one of the worst crypto winters on record, and the market is bracing for continued meltdown. However, a series of on-chain indicators in BTC could provide clues to how close we are...
NEWSBTC
Will Bitcoin See A Repeat Of November 2018? A Look At The On-Chain Data
The Bitcoin price is lingering just under $19,000 at the time of writing, not far from the local low of $18,300. When the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) data was released last week, the BTC price plunged to just that price level. Unexpectedly for many, a...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Price Continues To Consolidate But A Move Above This Level Could Fuel A Rally
Dogecoin price has continued to consolidate. However, the coin showed signs of recovery on its one-day chart. Over the last 24 hours, the coin hasn’t made much progress. In the past week, Dogecoin price just moved up by 0.4%, which indicates that the coin is still in a consolidated price range.
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Forms This Pattern On Its Chart, What Does It Mean For XRP?
The XRP price has appreciated over the last 24 hours as market movers also witnessed the same price movement. The coin gained 1.6% in that time frame. It is, however, still safe to say that the asset is consolidating. In the past week, the XRP price has barely shown any...
NEWSBTC
Kusama (KSM) Eyes To Replicate Aave’s Strength, Can Price Flip $45 Resistance?
KSM’s price struggles to hold above key support as price trades in a downtrend channel as price eyes a possible breakout. KSM continues to struggle as prices get rejected in a downtrend price channel after losing support to bears. The price of KSM trades below $45 for the first...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Mimics Bitcoin As The Bulls And Bears Tussle; Who Will Dominate?
ETH’s price struggles to break above key resistance as the price continues to trade in a range mimicking the price of Bitcoin. ETH continues to struggle as price trades close to the demand zone. The price of ETH continues to look indecisive as price trades below 50 and 200...
NEWSBTC
PiCoin price prediction: learn why these 3 new tokens are set to beat it
The crypto market has no shortage of tokens with unique ideas and use cases. Often, these coins come out of the blue and take the market by storm. It’s not always the case that these tokens are successful (and can often be scams) but nonetheless, they take over the market for a while.
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Posts Highest Development Activity In Last 7 Days – A Boost For DOT Price?
Polkadot (DOT) is experiencing a sharp price correction for the past days, painting its charts in red as it continues to struggle to find a solid footing and start climbing once again. At press time, tracking from Coingecko shows the crypto is trading at $6.11, going down by 1% over...
NEWSBTC
Polygon Bulls In Control, According To This Indicator As Bitcoin Continues In A Range
MATIC’s price remains strong despite price facing rejection from a high of $0.8 as the price holds above the key support area. MATIC breaks out of a descending triangle as the price looks strong despite Bitcoin (BTC) dragging market prices down. The price of MATIC trades above key support...
