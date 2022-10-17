ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Cubs' Brennen Davis sidelined in Arizona Fall League

Top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis has not played an Arizona Fall League game since last Monday, and people who follow the team are starting to notice. The Cubs say Davis is dealing with general soreness and they are just playing it cautious because it's the offseason. It's not related to the back surgery he had this summer, which sidelined him for a chunk of the minor-league season.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs decreasing 2023 season ticket prices

After consecutive losing seasons, the Cubs are lowering season ticket prices for 2023. Cubs season ticket prices will decrease by an average of 5.1 percent for the 2023 season. It’s a range of a 2.7-6.7 percent decrease for the 22 unique seating sections, according to Cale Vennum — senior vice president of Marquee 360 who oversees ticket sales.
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ named Gold Glove finalist

As much as Cubs outfielder Ian Happ impressed offensively during his breakout 2022 season, his defense also was incredibly noteworthy. And it's earned him a Gold Glove nomination in left field. Happ was named a finalist Thursday, along with the Diamondbacks' David Peralta and Brewers' Christian Yelich. Happ is the...
NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch Bulls vs. Heat: Date, time, TV for opener

The NBA season begins Tuesday night with matchups between the Warriors and Lakers, and Celtics and 76ers. The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, open their 82-game slate on Wednesday with a road matchup against the reigning Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Miami Heat. Here is the date, time and streaming information for...
theraidervoice.com

A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?

South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Buyer demand is dropping throughout the country, but South Florida is still hanging on

While buyer demand in the housing market has been on the downturn nationwide, it appears that South Florida is still holding on. As buyers have been hit by both increasing home prices and record high interest rates, demand for homes has dwindled. A RedFin report examining homebuying activity and interest on a national level analyzed Google searches as one way to measure how buyers are reacting ...
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs Convention 2023 FAQ

After a two-year hiatus, Cubs Convention will return this winter. The Cubs announced last month their annual fan festival will return in January. They canceled it the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns. Here is an FAQ about the upcoming event:. What is Cubs Convention?. A popular event among...
NBC Sports Chicago

Danny Wirtz calls Hawks' offseason moves 'hard decisions'

The Blackhawks overhauled their roster over the offseason after they traded away Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat and moved on from Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome. They were moves done to kickstart the rebuild by replenishing the pipeline with draft picks and creating financial flexibility. On Wednesday, NBC Sports Chicago...
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

