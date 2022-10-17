Read full article on original website
Why Cubs' Brennen Davis sidelined in Arizona Fall League
Top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis has not played an Arizona Fall League game since last Monday, and people who follow the team are starting to notice. The Cubs say Davis is dealing with general soreness and they are just playing it cautious because it's the offseason. It's not related to the back surgery he had this summer, which sidelined him for a chunk of the minor-league season.
Joe Maddon has not spoken to White Sox about manager job
Joe Maddon has not spoken to the White Sox about their managerial opening, the former Cubs skipper told NBC Sports Chicago on an episode of the “Cubs Talk Podcast” releasing Friday. “Of course, I'd be interested,” Maddon said of the Sox on the podcast. “But I've not heard...
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
Cubs decreasing 2023 season ticket prices
After consecutive losing seasons, the Cubs are lowering season ticket prices for 2023. Cubs season ticket prices will decrease by an average of 5.1 percent for the 2023 season. It’s a range of a 2.7-6.7 percent decrease for the 22 unique seating sections, according to Cale Vennum — senior vice president of Marquee 360 who oversees ticket sales.
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
Cubs left fielder Ian Happ named Gold Glove finalist
As much as Cubs outfielder Ian Happ impressed offensively during his breakout 2022 season, his defense also was incredibly noteworthy. And it's earned him a Gold Glove nomination in left field. Happ was named a finalist Thursday, along with the Diamondbacks' David Peralta and Brewers' Christian Yelich. Happ is the...
NHL, Adidas release reverse retro Blackhawks jerseys
The NHL and Adidas released the 2022 reverse retro jerseys for all 32 NHL teams on Tuesday. Here's a video to go along with the picture. The Blackhawks will sport a base red, black and white striped jersey with "Chicago" written across in bold lettering. Unfortunately, the Hawks' jersey looks...
How to watch Bulls vs. Heat: Date, time, TV for opener
The NBA season begins Tuesday night with matchups between the Warriors and Lakers, and Celtics and 76ers. The Chicago Bulls, meanwhile, open their 82-game slate on Wednesday with a road matchup against the reigning Eastern Conference No. 1 seed Miami Heat. Here is the date, time and streaming information for...
theraidervoice.com
A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?
South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Planned for Boca Raton
The Mediterranean chain's tenth Florida location will open in the beginning of next year
Buyer demand is dropping throughout the country, but South Florida is still hanging on
While buyer demand in the housing market has been on the downturn nationwide, it appears that South Florida is still holding on. As buyers have been hit by both increasing home prices and record high interest rates, demand for homes has dwindled. A RedFin report examining homebuying activity and interest on a national level analyzed Google searches as one way to measure how buyers are reacting ...
Players That Bear Watching: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski
Offhandedly, many Bears’ fans wonder aloud whether or not Chicago’s rookie general manager Ryan Poles even likes, or wants Justin Fields as the team’s franchise quarterback. Considering the lack of protection and the amount of duress, physical punishment and pressure he receives from opposing teams, it’s an...
Bulls merch dominates sales in over half of US states
The Chicago Bulls continue to lead the way in the merchandise game. Popular sports apparel retailer Lids recently announced their top-selling NBA gear for the 2022 offseason, and the Bulls led the way in a whopping 28 U.S. states. The organization's range spans as far east as Florida, as far...
Moore trade request gives Bears perfect chance to improve WR room
Elijah Moore wants out of New York. While the Jets reportedly won't honor the second-year wide receiver's trade request, the Bears should be the first team on the phone trying to pry the young receiver away from New York. Moore, 22, reportedly is unhappy with his role in the Jets'...
This Chicago Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
Cubs Convention 2023 FAQ
After a two-year hiatus, Cubs Convention will return this winter. The Cubs announced last month their annual fan festival will return in January. They canceled it the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns. Here is an FAQ about the upcoming event:. What is Cubs Convention?. A popular event among...
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real Problem
We’re halfway through October and the fall weather is coming in and pretty soon, winter will be here. This could be a problem for the Texas migrants who arrived from warm climates - Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua.
Danny Wirtz calls Hawks' offseason moves 'hard decisions'
The Blackhawks overhauled their roster over the offseason after they traded away Kirby Dach and Alex DeBrincat and moved on from Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome. They were moves done to kickstart the rebuild by replenishing the pipeline with draft picks and creating financial flexibility. On Wednesday, NBC Sports Chicago...
