Times News
Nativity knocks off Panther Vy.
POTTSVILLE - The tide was turning and momentum was shifting in Tuesday’s Schuylkill League volleyball semifinal. Panther Valley pulled itself even with Nativity, winning a gritty fourth game to bring the match level at 2-2. But the Green Wave were able to stem the tide in the decisive fifth...
Times News
Bombers rally to edge Moravian
The pressure of the postseason doesn’t seem to faze the Palmerton field hockey team. After capturing the program’s first district title since 1983 a year ago, the Bombers have their sights set on even more playoff success this fall. And they’re off to a good start. A...
Times News
Hager, Steinmetz and Reinhard close out scholastic golf careers at PIAA Championships
STATE COLLEGE – Sooner or later, all good things must come to an end. For Palmerton golfers Tyler Hager, Connor Reinhard and Nate Steinmetz, day two of the PIAA Golf Championships provided a fitting conclusion to their outstanding high school careers. Hager carded a six-over-par 78 on Tuesday to...
Times News
PG tops Jim Thorpe
POTTSVILLE - There are plenty of ups and downs in the postseason. Gene Kreitzer knows that. It’s something the Pine Grove volleyball coach has preached to his team, to not get too high or too low when the stage is bigger and the lights are brighter. In a match...
Times News
Tigers defeat Bangor
Northwestern might be peaking at just the right time. The Tigers entered the Colonial League field hockey tournament with seven straight wins, outscoring their opponents 44-6 during that stretch. That momentum continued Monday in the wildcard round, as sophomore Cara Thomas scored three goals and Northwestern rolled past Bangor 4-1...
Times News
Olympians roll into Schuylkill semis
Comeback victories say a lot about a team’s will to win. In danger of having to play a deciding fifth game, Jim Thorpe’s volleyball team rallied at the end of the fourth game to defeat Pottsville 17-25, 25-17, 25-19, 27-25. The victory pits the fourth-seeded Olympians (17-2) against...
Times News
ND eliminates Thorpe in quarterfinals
BETHLEHEM - There were plenty of highlights for Jim Thorpe’s Tara McLean and Hailey Trine on the opening day of the District 11 Class 2A Doubles Tournament on Monday at Lehigh University. But there weren’t quite enough to get the Olympian duo to Day Two of the tournament.
Times News
N. Lehigh crowns homecoming king and queen
Northern Lehigh High School crowned its homecoming king and queen at halftime of Northern Lehigh's football game against Tamaqua on Friday. Seth Adams was named king, and Bianca Carrion was chosen as queen. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
On This Date: (Oct. 18, 2011)
October 18, 2011 - Pleasant Valley’s Dana McAllister finishes in second place at the Mountain Valley Cross Country meet to help the Bears clinch the overall team title. McAllister runs the Bethlehem Municipal Golf Course in a time of 21:09.5 to take runner-up honors. Teammate Kaitlyn Smith crosses in 21:19.6 to place fourth, while Kristen Eberhardt takes seventh in 21:30.7. The PV boys finish second in the team standings, paced by the third-place finish of Alex Larkin.
Times News
Saturday night fundraiser helps Jim Thorpe youth football
The Jim Thorpe Booster Club had its first Saturday night football games last week. The day kicked off with a scrimmage by the kindergarten through second grade team (C team). The B team, third and fourth graders, won 28-0, bringing their season record to 6-1. Fifth and sixth graders on...
Times News
Tamaqua news: Oct. 21, 2022
Lewistown Valley Garden Club enjoyed a Members Tea on Sept. 27. The next meeting is Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. This will be the annual Dinner Meeting and will be held at the Zion Church Social Hall in Lewistown Valley. Please note the start time of 6 p.m. As always,...
A different kind of high school homecoming in Minersville
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — When Emily Hart was crowned homecoming queen, it wasn't only because she got the most votes; it was because she raised over $11,000 in funding college scholarships for her classmates. For over 50 years, the Minersville Area School District has used the race for homecoming queen...
Times News
UPDATE: Tamaqua schools return to normal activities after threat investigated
After investigating a threat that forced schools in Tamaqua to lockdown late this morning, police determined this afternoon there was no threat and all schools can return to normal activities. All Tamaqua area schools, including St. Jerome Regional School and Marian Catholic High School in Hometown, were on lockdown starting...
Times News
Northern Lehigh 2022 homecoming festivities
Northern Lehigh High School’s 2022 homecoming court, from left, are Danielle Dougherty, Caitlin Kirk, Zoe Hathaway, Kendall Snyder, Jordyn Hemingway, Aicha Salih, Kaylee Wilk and Bianca Carrion. Back, from left, Bryce LoPinto, Seth Adams, Izaiah Ramos, Austin Smyth, A.J. Jimenez, John Abidelli, Nick Frame and Ethan Karpowich. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State Police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following cases:. • Ryan D. Trayer, 30, of Reading, was charged with failure to drive at a safe speed following a crash at 5:13 p.m. Oct. 2 on Route 61 in Port Clinton. Police said he was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra...
Times News
‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua
A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
Times News
Times News staff, carriers win coverage awards
The Times News Media Group, which includes the Times News and the weekly newspapers have won several awards in the annual contests sponsored by the Pennsylvania News Media Association. The news awards, presented at a brunch last week at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel in Harrisburg, include:. • Patrick Matsinko,...
Times News
Halloween events
Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. on all four Saturdays. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
Times News
Schuylkill County gets $1M from state to fight blight
A new effort to demolish blighted buildings on the 100 block of North Brower Street in Shenandoah and build housing for seniors will be awarded $500,000 from the Department of Community and Economic Development, announced state Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-Schuylkill; and Sen. David Argall, R-29. Preliminary plans for the block...
What's up this weekend? October 21-23
What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 21-23 ...
