Lehighton, PA

Nativity knocks off Panther Vy.

POTTSVILLE - The tide was turning and momentum was shifting in Tuesday’s Schuylkill League volleyball semifinal. Panther Valley pulled itself even with Nativity, winning a gritty fourth game to bring the match level at 2-2. But the Green Wave were able to stem the tide in the decisive fifth...
POTTSVILLE, PA
Bombers rally to edge Moravian

The pressure of the postseason doesn’t seem to faze the Palmerton field hockey team. After capturing the program’s first district title since 1983 a year ago, the Bombers have their sights set on even more playoff success this fall. And they’re off to a good start. A...
PALMERTON, PA
PG tops Jim Thorpe

POTTSVILLE - There are plenty of ups and downs in the postseason. Gene Kreitzer knows that. It’s something the Pine Grove volleyball coach has preached to his team, to not get too high or too low when the stage is bigger and the lights are brighter. In a match...
PINE GROVE, PA
Tigers defeat Bangor

Northwestern might be peaking at just the right time. The Tigers entered the Colonial League field hockey tournament with seven straight wins, outscoring their opponents 44-6 during that stretch. That momentum continued Monday in the wildcard round, as sophomore Cara Thomas scored three goals and Northwestern rolled past Bangor 4-1...
BANGOR, PA
Olympians roll into Schuylkill semis

Comeback victories say a lot about a team’s will to win. In danger of having to play a deciding fifth game, Jim Thorpe’s volleyball team rallied at the end of the fourth game to defeat Pottsville 17-25, 25-17, 25-19, 27-25. The victory pits the fourth-seeded Olympians (17-2) against...
JIM THORPE, PA
ND eliminates Thorpe in quarterfinals

BETHLEHEM - There were plenty of highlights for Jim Thorpe’s Tara McLean and Hailey Trine on the opening day of the District 11 Class 2A Doubles Tournament on Monday at Lehigh University. But there weren’t quite enough to get the Olympian duo to Day Two of the tournament.
JIM THORPE, PA
N. Lehigh crowns homecoming king and queen

Northern Lehigh High School crowned its homecoming king and queen at halftime of Northern Lehigh's football game against Tamaqua on Friday. Seth Adams was named king, and Bianca Carrion was chosen as queen. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
SLATINGTON, PA
On This Date: (Oct. 18, 2011)

October 18, 2011 - Pleasant Valley’s Dana McAllister finishes in second place at the Mountain Valley Cross Country meet to help the Bears clinch the overall team title. McAllister runs the Bethlehem Municipal Golf Course in a time of 21:09.5 to take runner-up honors. Teammate Kaitlyn Smith crosses in 21:19.6 to place fourth, while Kristen Eberhardt takes seventh in 21:30.7. The PV boys finish second in the team standings, paced by the third-place finish of Alex Larkin.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Saturday night fundraiser helps Jim Thorpe youth football

The Jim Thorpe Booster Club had its first Saturday night football games last week. The day kicked off with a scrimmage by the kindergarten through second grade team (C team). The B team, third and fourth graders, won 28-0, bringing their season record to 6-1. Fifth and sixth graders on...
JIM THORPE, PA
Tamaqua news: Oct. 21, 2022

Lewistown Valley Garden Club enjoyed a Members Tea on Sept. 27. The next meeting is Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. This will be the annual Dinner Meeting and will be held at the Zion Church Social Hall in Lewistown Valley. Please note the start time of 6 p.m. As always,...
TAMAQUA, PA
UPDATE: Tamaqua schools return to normal activities after threat investigated

After investigating a threat that forced schools in Tamaqua to lockdown late this morning, police determined this afternoon there was no threat and all schools can return to normal activities. All Tamaqua area schools, including St. Jerome Regional School and Marian Catholic High School in Hometown, were on lockdown starting...
TAMAQUA, PA
Northern Lehigh 2022 homecoming festivities

Northern Lehigh High School’s 2022 homecoming court, from left, are Danielle Dougherty, Caitlin Kirk, Zoe Hathaway, Kendall Snyder, Jordyn Hemingway, Aicha Salih, Kaylee Wilk and Bianca Carrion. Back, from left, Bryce LoPinto, Seth Adams, Izaiah Ramos, Austin Smyth, A.J. Jimenez, John Abidelli, Nick Frame and Ethan Karpowich. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
SLATINGTON, PA
State police at Schuylkill Haven

State Police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following cases:. • Ryan D. Trayer, 30, of Reading, was charged with failure to drive at a safe speed following a crash at 5:13 p.m. Oct. 2 on Route 61 in Port Clinton. Police said he was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra...
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA
‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua

A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News staff, carriers win coverage awards

The Times News Media Group, which includes the Times News and the weekly newspapers have won several awards in the annual contests sponsored by the Pennsylvania News Media Association. The news awards, presented at a brunch last week at the Sheraton Harrisburg Hershey Hotel in Harrisburg, include:. • Patrick Matsinko,...
HARRISBURG, PA
Halloween events

Send your event information to tneditor@tnonline.com. • The Schuylkill County Historical Society will conduct its Haunted History Tours in Pottsville on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. A tour of Baber Cemetery, 14th and Market streets, will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 and at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 29. A tour of downtown Pottsville will start at the society, 305 N. Centre St., at 8 p.m. on all four Saturdays. For reservations, contact the society at 570-622-7540.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Schuylkill County gets $1M from state to fight blight

A new effort to demolish blighted buildings on the 100 block of North Brower Street in Shenandoah and build housing for seniors will be awarded $500,000 from the Department of Community and Economic Development, announced state Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-Schuylkill; and Sen. David Argall, R-29. Preliminary plans for the block...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

What's up this weekend? October 21-23

What does your weekend hold? From fall festivals to fairs, plays to parades, shows to spectacles, there's always something to do in northcentral Pa. this time of year. Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want to share with you. Also visit our Calendar for things to do in the area. October 21-23 ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA

