Brownsville, TX

Woman threatens man with a knife after couple had argued about text, police say

By Mia Morales
 3 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Brownsville woman is in custody after falsely accusing a man of physical violence, according to police.

The woman identified as Dulce Garcia was arrested approximately at 3:45 a.m. Saturday at the 1900 block of Polk Street, as stated in a Brownsville Police Department release obtained by ValleyCentral.

McAllen man threatened to burn house with children inside, police allege

Officers responded to a call regarding an assault. When they arrived at the scene, they got in contact with the man.

Brownsville PD said, officers noticed Garcia on the floor dragging herself to get to the door and detained the man for further questioning.

Garcia told police that the man had thrown her to the ground and hit her, then later changed her story stating she “was not hit only grabbed”.

According to the release, Garcia had changed her story again and said the man “struck her”.

When officers asked Garcia where she was hit, Garcia responded “she was not hit and was only thrown to the ground”, as stated in the release.

‘Playing with handgun’: Woman shot and killed brother, Edinburg police say

“The officer did not notice any redness or injury to Garcia’s facial area,” Brownsville PD said.

When officers made contact with the man, he told police that Garcia and he had arrived at the residence and were arguing about a text she had received.

The man said, once they were inside Garcia went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and lunged at him.

According to the release, the man was able to grab and throw Garcia to the ground, get the knife away from Garcia and placed it by the door.

Officers confirmed in the release that the knife was found “at the exact location” the man said it was.

Man kidnapped, raped teen ‘3 to 5 times,’ McAllen police allege

According to the release, Garcia told police “next time she is going to say that she was assaulted so she does not have to go to jail”.

Garcia was taken to the Brownsville City Jail and was arraigned Saturday.

As stated in the release, Garcia was charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon and has a total bond of $20,000.

KTSM

KTSM

