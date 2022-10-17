ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Get in the Halloween spirit with spooky mini-golf at Frisco’s Monster Mini Golf

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0esFiP_0icNlYrz00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Mini-golfing is such a fun and casual way to spend time with friends. It’s easy, inexpensive, and can be a fun way to hang out with a group of people.

But what about spooky mini-golf? Yep, that’s right. Get in the Halloween season with a fun game of mini-golf at Monster Mini Golf.

Play all 18 holes on a glow-in-the-dark golf course surrounded by animated monsters everywhere you look. Hang out there with your friends or book a birthday party at the course. And if golf isn’t your thing but you want a spooky vibe, they have an arcade where you can play all sorts of games and win prizes.

Fun on the Run host Yolonda Williams visited the location in Frisco and has more. Watch the video player above for more.

