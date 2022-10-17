ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

‘Raise Craze’: McKinney ISD elementary school students fundraise more than $23,000 in school

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nvoom_0icNlXzG00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo finished the show with a shout-out to the students at Caldwell Elementary, the only two-way dual language campus in McKinney ISD.

They recently participated in Raise Craze, a new kind of fundraising platform that enables schools to raise money through a pay-it-forward kindness model. They focused on serving not selling and putting gratitude at the center of the fundraiser.

“While they [students] got donations, they paid it forward in ways of giving back to the Samaritan House by raising food and donations. They made flowers for the nursing home individuals. They [also] wrote thank you notes to the first responders,” Paige Dungan, fundraising co-chair for Caldwell Elementary, said.

Students raised more than $23,000 and completed more than 1,800 acts of kindness.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTEN.com

Gunter residents question site of future high school

GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) — "We're going to put 'Friday Night Lights' in your backyard," said Gunter resident Paul Paban, who opposes a plan to build a new high school along JC Maples Road. According to the minutes from the September 19 meeting of the Gunter Independent School District Board...
GUNTER, TX
Local Profile

New And Unconventional School In Frisco, Texas

Open concepts and natural light fill the space with a warm sense and a feeling of possibility. It’s the kind of feeling you get when stepping into a bright library, ready to make the moves of accomplishment and get ready for the future. This isn’t a modern art gallery or a designer home. It’s Minett Elementary in Frisco, Texas.
FRISCO, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

MISSING: Anthony Bell, Jr., 37, Cedar Hill, Texas (8/9/2021)

CEDAR HILL, TX -- 37-year-old Anthony Clifford Bell, Jr., also known as Pete, was last seen in Waxahachie, Texas on August 9, 2021. His vehicle was discovered in Hillsboro, Texas about a week later. Anthony is diagnosed with muscular dystrophy and has difficulty walking even short distances without falling. Anthony...
CEDAR HILL, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

H-E-B announces opening date for Plano store

PLANO, Texas — After pushing the opening date back, H-E-B has finally announced when it plans to welcome customers to its newest store in Plano — Nov. 2. The news comes just weeks after the San Antonio-based company hosted its grand opening for the first store in North Texas, in Frisco.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Parents in Grapevine concerned about accused pedophile's arrest

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Grapevine police have received calls from parents concerned their children could be additional abuse victims of a daycare employee who police in Southlake arrested last week. The families had children in Thaddaeus Davidson's classroom when he worked at Lionheart Academy. In a letter to parents the school said an internal investigation after Davidson's arrest turned up two suspected child abuse concerns that a school director had been made aware of but had not reported. The school fired the director after the discovery. It also found other incidents involving Davidson that it said staff should also have...
GRAPEVINE, TX
VoiceOfDenton

Come In For a Spell – Bewitched Denton

According to Fara Francis-Eusea, co-owner of Bewitched Denton with her wife, Kasey, the definition of “bewitched” is to enchant and delight. “That’s really the motivation behind naming it Bewitched Denton because we wanted to enchant and delight,” she says. “We really want people when they walk in to just be like, wow, it’s beautiful (in here).”
DENTON, TX
mckinneyonline.com

McKinneyOnline.com’s 2022 Best Of Winners Revealed

McKINNEY, TX -- McKinneyOnline.com asked its readers to vote for their favorite local business. We received roughly 18,000 votes this year in 57 categories. The votes were counted to compile a list of stand-out businesses and service providers. The top vote-getters represent businesses that service McKinney, from small family-owned businesses to large companies that provide a variety of valuable products and services.
MCKINNEY, TX
KDAF

KDAF

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy