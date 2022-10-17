‘Raise Craze’: McKinney ISD elementary school students fundraise more than $23,000 in school
DALLAS (KDAF) — Inside DFW host Jenny Anchondo finished the show with a shout-out to the students at Caldwell Elementary, the only two-way dual language campus in McKinney ISD.
They recently participated in Raise Craze, a new kind of fundraising platform that enables schools to raise money through a pay-it-forward kindness model. They focused on serving not selling and putting gratitude at the center of the fundraiser.
“While they [students] got donations, they paid it forward in ways of giving back to the Samaritan House by raising food and donations. They made flowers for the nursing home individuals. They [also] wrote thank you notes to the first responders,” Paige Dungan, fundraising co-chair for Caldwell Elementary, said.
Students raised more than $23,000 and completed more than 1,800 acts of kindness.
