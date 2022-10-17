Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders FINALLY Gives His Thoughts On Taking A Job Offer From A Power 5 School— ‘I’m Gonna Have To Entertain It’
60 Minutes took a trip to Jackson, Mississippi to spend time with Deion Sanders who finally revealed he would entertain Power 5 coaching job if the opportunity presented itself.
TMZ.com
Alabama's Jermaine Burton Allegedly Smacked Woman In Head After Tenn. Loss
9:32 AM PT -- Bama head coach Nick Saban spoke about the video ... saying, "We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday. We are currently working to gather more information." Alabama WR Jermaine Burton allegedly struck a female Tennessee football fan...
College Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly Daughter News
Brian Kelly's daughter is no fan of the Florida Gators or their fans. In a recent TikTok posted from the sideline of Saturday's game between LSU and Florida, Kelly's daughter, Grace, took a shot at those in the UF crowd. "I just wanted to come on here and say that...
Yardbarker
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Heisman odds are constantly fluctuating throughout the season, but Week 7 in college football saw a massive change in Heisman odds for three players in particular. Players that were on no one's Heisman Watch list are now popping up with a renewed chance at college football's biggest honor. Of course,...
Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday
The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
Popculture
Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds Hope to Do One Thing for This Year's Super Bowl (Exclusive)
Deion Sanders knows all about the craziness of the Super Bowl as he's won a couple in his career and covered the event while working as an NFL analyst for the NFL Network and CBS Sports. Now that he's the head coach of the Jackson State football team, Sanders is hoping to do one thing with his fiancée Tracey Edmonds during the big game. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Sanders and Edmonds talked about how they hope to spend this year's Super Bowl.
College Football World Praying For Mike Leach, Mississippi State
On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach announced the sudden passing of Bulldogs freshman Sam Westmoreland. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," coach Mike Leach said in a release. "Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
Buccaneers have a serious problem with head coach Todd Bowles
Three and three was not the start that most of us expected for the Todd Bowles era with the Buccaneers. Something isn’t right here. The way Todd Bowles got control of the Buccaneers was strange. Bruce Arians handing the job over to a close friend that had been overlooked...
Nick Saban Addresses Jermaine Burton’s Allegedly Striking Fan
A video of the incident has been circulating on social media since the aftermath of Tennessee’s upset over Alabama on Saturday.
Kirk Herbstreit Names College Football's Best Team Right Now
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit believes his alma mater is the best team in the country through seven weeks of the college football season. As the "College GameDay" panel revealed their individual top-six teams on Tuesday night, Herbie's Buckeyes topped his list. "Well, I think based on consistency — not necessarily who...
College Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
On Nov. 5, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers will square off in what should be one of the best games this season has to offer. Though we're still a few weeks away from watching these SEC powerhouses square off, the ticket prices for this game are already skyrocketing. According...
Travis Hunter, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders sign with Actively Black
Actively Black has expanded its NIL footprint to the college football ranks. The sportswear company has signed three Jackson State football players: Travis Hunter and brothers Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. Each of the three athletes will be included in marketing campaigns from the brand celebrating Black style and culture. Founded...
Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning
Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday. The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class. “I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and...
5-star Alabama commit Caleb Downs reflects on Tennessee loss, talks key names he's recruiting for the Tide
Top-ranked safety Caleb Downs shares his thoughts on Alabama's loss to Tennessee, what's keeping him solid with the Tide, who he's recruiting for the program, and much more.
SEC Freshman Football Player Has Suddenly Died
On Wednesday afternoon, Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach had heartbreaking news to share with the public. Offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland has passed away. Leach announced in a statement that Westmoreland died suddenly. "The Mississippi State athletics family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland," Leach said in...
Former College Football Starting Quarterback Decides To Transfer
Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. On Tuesday, Lewis revealed his choice in a Twitter post captioned "Thank you." "I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches, and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," Lewis said. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
Gators commit T.J. Searcy eyeing visit to surging SEC program
Gators defensive line commit T.J. Searcy has attended several games inside the Swamp this fall.
ESPN's Computer Believes 3 Teams Can Finish Undefeated
The college football season is seven weeks old, but there's still plenty more football to play. With the schedule starting to wind down the an emphasis being placed on the college football playoff, it's time to look at ESPN's Football Power Index. The FPI is a computer-based model that makes projections for every college football team.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day details impact of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's return for Ohio State
Ryan Day, Ohio State’s head coach, talked about the importance of having key wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba back for Saturday’s contest after an ankle injury sidelined him for five weeks. One of the key takeaways for Day was the depth that Smith-Njigba’s return gives Ohio State. “I...
Five-Star DL Daevin Hobbs narrows list, sets commitment date
Five-star defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs of Concord (NC) Jay M Robinson High is down to six schools- Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio State, Michigan, and North Carolina. The 6-foot-4, 270 pounder will announce his college decision on November 25. He quickly discussed his finalists with On3. Alabama. “They have one of...
FanSided
