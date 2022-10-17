ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

dayton247now.com

Dayton-area nonprofit secures new D.C. office

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A local nonprofit organization dedicated to applied scientific research and development has announced that the organization will be expanding to a new, out of state location. The new location will help the organization meet its growing needs and give it a local presence close...
DAYTON, OH
U.S. 35 eastbound near North Fairfield Road closed due to crash

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Eastbound U.S. 35 between North Fairfield Road and Factory Road is shut down, according to Beavercreek Police. The department tweeted that the road is expected to be closed for several hours. Dayton 24/7 Now will update this story as we learn any further details.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Issue 2 on November's ballot and how it could impact taxpayers

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WKEF) -- In this year’s midterm elections, voters will have the final say on Issue 2, which will decide whether non-U.S. citizens should be allowed to vote in state and local elections. Yellow Springs City Council passed a charter amendment in 2019 allowing residents at least...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH

