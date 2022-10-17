Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Times News
Nativity knocks off Panther Vy.
POTTSVILLE - The tide was turning and momentum was shifting in Tuesday’s Schuylkill League volleyball semifinal. Panther Valley pulled itself even with Nativity, winning a gritty fourth game to bring the match level at 2-2. But the Green Wave were able to stem the tide in the decisive fifth...
Times News
N. Lehigh crowns homecoming king and queen
Northern Lehigh High School crowned its homecoming king and queen at halftime of Northern Lehigh's football game against Tamaqua on Friday. Seth Adams was named king, and Bianca Carrion was chosen as queen. RON GOWER/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Tigers defeat Bangor
Northwestern might be peaking at just the right time. The Tigers entered the Colonial League field hockey tournament with seven straight wins, outscoring their opponents 44-6 during that stretch. That momentum continued Monday in the wildcard round, as sophomore Cara Thomas scored three goals and Northwestern rolled past Bangor 4-1...
Times News
Bombers open PIAA Championships
STATE COLLEGE – On Sunday morning, Palmerton’s Tyler Hager, Connor Reinhard and Nate Steinmetz all teed it up on the Blue Course at Penn State University. The Blue Bomber golfers were hoping to get a better feel of the par-72 course prior to the start of the two-day Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A Individual Championships.
Times News
Northern Lehigh 2022 homecoming festivities
Northern Lehigh High School’s 2022 homecoming court, from left, are Danielle Dougherty, Caitlin Kirk, Zoe Hathaway, Kendall Snyder, Jordyn Hemingway, Aicha Salih, Kaylee Wilk and Bianca Carrion. Back, from left, Bryce LoPinto, Seth Adams, Izaiah Ramos, Austin Smyth, A.J. Jimenez, John Abidelli, Nick Frame and Ethan Karpowich. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
On This Date: (Oct. 18, 2011)
October 18, 2011 - Pleasant Valley’s Dana McAllister finishes in second place at the Mountain Valley Cross Country meet to help the Bears clinch the overall team title. McAllister runs the Bethlehem Municipal Golf Course in a time of 21:09.5 to take runner-up honors. Teammate Kaitlyn Smith crosses in 21:19.6 to place fourth, while Kristen Eberhardt takes seventh in 21:30.7. The PV boys finish second in the team standings, paced by the third-place finish of Alex Larkin.
Times News
Tamaqua news: Oct. 21, 2022
Lewistown Valley Garden Club enjoyed a Members Tea on Sept. 27. The next meeting is Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. This will be the annual Dinner Meeting and will be held at the Zion Church Social Hall in Lewistown Valley. Please note the start time of 6 p.m. As always,...
Times News
Saturday night fundraiser helps Jim Thorpe youth football
The Jim Thorpe Booster Club had its first Saturday night football games last week. The day kicked off with a scrimmage by the kindergarten through second grade team (C team). The B team, third and fourth graders, won 28-0, bringing their season record to 6-1. Fifth and sixth graders on...
Times News
Tigers get early Bissell goal and roll past NL
SALISBURY - Sophomore Paige Bissell put Northwestern on the board early in Monday night’s Colonial League soccer quarterfinal playoff game against Northern Lehigh. From there, three other Tiger players took turns scoring goals as third-seeded Northwestern downed the No. 6 seed Bulldogs, 5-0, to earn a berth in the league semifinals.
Times News
PG tops Jim Thorpe
POTTSVILLE - There are plenty of ups and downs in the postseason. Gene Kreitzer knows that. It’s something the Pine Grove volleyball coach has preached to his team, to not get too high or too low when the stage is bigger and the lights are brighter. In a match...
Times News
Olympians roll into Schuylkill semis
Comeback victories say a lot about a team’s will to win. In danger of having to play a deciding fifth game, Jim Thorpe’s volleyball team rallied at the end of the fourth game to defeat Pottsville 17-25, 25-17, 25-19, 27-25. The victory pits the fourth-seeded Olympians (17-2) against...
Times News
UPDATE: Tamaqua schools return to normal activities after threat investigated
After investigating a threat that forced schools in Tamaqua to lockdown late this morning, police determined this afternoon there was no threat and all schools can return to normal activities. All Tamaqua area schools, including St. Jerome Regional School and Marian Catholic High School in Hometown, were on lockdown starting...
Times News
‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua
A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
Times News
Schuylkill County gets $1M from state to fight blight
A new effort to demolish blighted buildings on the 100 block of North Brower Street in Shenandoah and build housing for seniors will be awarded $500,000 from the Department of Community and Economic Development, announced state Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-Schuylkill; and Sen. David Argall, R-29. Preliminary plans for the block...
Times News
Fire police unavailable for D & L race
The Walnutport mayor said that because of a conflict the borough will not be able to provide fire police for the Nov. 6 D & L half marathon. The 13.1 mile race along the Lehigh River crosses borough streets. In August, borough council granted permission for Discover Lehigh Valley to...
Times News
Food distribution is Sat. in Weatherly
Weatherly’s Shepherd House food distribution is from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Zions Evangelical Lutheran Church in Weatherly. Use the side door of the church on Fell Street. If you need food before Saturday, call Charles Hettler at 570-427-8981 and leave your name and phone number. He will...
Times News
State police at Schuylkill Haven
State Police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following cases:. • Ryan D. Trayer, 30, of Reading, was charged with failure to drive at a safe speed following a crash at 5:13 p.m. Oct. 2 on Route 61 in Port Clinton. Police said he was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra...
Times News
Community turns out for West End cancer walk
More than 150 members of the community joined in the 19th Annual West End Pink Light Walk at Chestnuthill Township Park on Tuesday night. Kathie Maltez, who has been leading the efforts for several years, said, “I am just the organizer and it really takes an army of volunteers to have a successful event.”
Times News
CCTI to hold fall festival
For the first time ever, Carbon Career & Technical Institute will be hosting a Fall Festival on the grounds of the school campus at 150 W. 13th Street, Jim Thorpe on Saturday. The festival will include craft vendors, food vendors, basket raffle and a car show. The event will kickoff...
Times News
Lansford crossing guard gets 4-year contract
Lansford Council recently passed a motion to approve the contract for the only crossing guard in borough. It will be a four-year contract with pay raises. The raise will be 4% this year, sliding down to 3% in the fourth year of the contract, councilman William Chuma said. Council also...
