October 18, 2011 - Pleasant Valley’s Dana McAllister finishes in second place at the Mountain Valley Cross Country meet to help the Bears clinch the overall team title. McAllister runs the Bethlehem Municipal Golf Course in a time of 21:09.5 to take runner-up honors. Teammate Kaitlyn Smith crosses in 21:19.6 to place fourth, while Kristen Eberhardt takes seventh in 21:30.7. The PV boys finish second in the team standings, paced by the third-place finish of Alex Larkin.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO