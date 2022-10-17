Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOR CRIMINAL TRESPASS
Roseburg Police jailed a man on a charge of second-degree criminal trespass, early Wednesday evening. An RPD report said just before 6:00 p.m. an officer contacted a 30-year old in the 600 block of Southeast Cass Street. The officer learned that the suspect was a City Expulsion Violator. The man was unlawfully within the exclusion zone and was taken into custody without incident.
kqennewsradio.com
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN AFTER ALLEGED CHASE AND ELUDE INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man following an alleged chase and elude incident late Wednesday night. A DCSO report said just before midnight a deputy saw a sedan traveling west on Upper Smith River Road in the Drain area and observed it commit a vehicle code violation. The deputy said the vehicle accelerated once it passed his patrol vehicle. The deputy turned his vehicle around and attempted to overtake the sedan, which was allegedly traveling at speeds ranging from 70 to 90 miles per hour.
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest two after “high risk” traffic stop
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after what the Eugene Police Department calls a “high risk” traffic stop where one of the men allegedly resisted arrest and challenged police to shoot him. According to EPD, a Verizon store at 4750 Royal Ave. reported a burglary...
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Sutherlin Police jailed a man for an alleged trespass incident on Tuesday. An SPD report said at 6:00 p.m. an officer contacted the 27-year old who was allegedly trespassing at a business in the 1200 block of West Central Avenue. The suspect was not cooperative and resisted when told he was under arrest, until a second officer arrived.
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR ALCOHOL AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A teenage was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue on Roseburg on Tuesday. A report from Roseburg Police said at 8:30 a.m. the 15-year old male was allegedly found with the alcohol on school premises. He was released following being given the citation.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY BRANDISHING FIREARM
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly brandishing a firearm at a business on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said 27-year old Ronald Pacheco was involved in an argument with a victim in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street. Pacheco pointed the weapon at the victim but left the business before police arrived. He was located Tuesday night at about 6:40 pm.
kezi.com
Armed bank robber arrested thanks to nearby police officers, Springfield police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man who allegedly robbed a bank using a box cutter was arrested within five minutes of leaving the scene thanks to a nearby police patrol, the Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, on October 19 at about 10 a.m. patrol officers responded to the Umpqua...
KDRV
32 animals rescued from home in rural Rogue River, two arrested
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Jackson County Animal Services Animal Control officers rescued 32 animals from a home in Rogue River. Yesterday afternoon, police received a call of a sick dog in the front yard of someone’s home on the 6600 block...
kezi.com
Residents near Fern Ridge Path react to shots fired
EUGENE, Ore. -- Some neighbors said they're fed up with crime in one area of Eugene after a man was arrested for firing a gun near a popular bike path. "Oh, geez, again? It happens all the time," said nearby resident Rowan Random. Random's house backs up to the Fern...
centraloregondaily.com
2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours
In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR MARIJUANA AT JOSEPH LANE MIDDLE SCHOOL
A teenager was cited for being a minor in possession of marijuana at Joseph Lane Middle School on Northeast Vine Street on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:15 a.m. the 14-year old male was allegedly found to be in possession of a marijuana vape pen. He was released after being given the citation.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Roseburg man was jailed for alleged disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said the 32-year old’s disruptive and violent behavior generated several calls for service throughout the day. He was contacted just after 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street. The suspect was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief. Bail was set at $3,750.
One killed in Oregon pile-up involving over 60 vehicles
Authorities believe heavy fog is to blame.
kezi.com
Those who helped rescue man from burning car off I-5 share story
EUGENE, Ore. -- The definition of being a Good Samaritan unfolded Monday afternoon off Interstate 5 near the Highway 58 exit as community members rushed to help a man who police said had a diabetic medical emergency while driving. It started off just like any other Monday for Edward Renfroe....
kqennewsradio.com
UNOCCUPIED THREE-VEHICLE NON-INJURY CRASH
Officers from the Myrtle Creek Police Department investigated an unoccupied three-vehicle non-injury wreck on Monday. The MCPD patrol log said at 3:40 p.m. a sedan was not in gear and the emergency brake was not set, in the 600 block of Craig Street. At some point the vehicle began rolling down the street and picked up significant speed before crashing into the rear of a parked pickup. The impact of that collision caused the pickup to move forward and run into the rear of another parked sedan.
kezi.com
Man who police say fired shots on bike path arrested
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man reported to have fired a gun near bystanders on Fern Ridge Path is in custody after attempting to run from the police, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, police responded to a call of shots fired at the Fern Ridge Path near Oak Patch Road at about 1:28 p.m. on October 15. Police said a man was reported to have fired off a gun on the bike path, yelled at bystanders, and jumped into some bushes. Police said that when officers arrived, one of them spotted a man matching the description of the suspect running behind homes along west 14th Avenue.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police jailed a man following alleged criminal mischief early Sunday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers contacted the 27-year old near the sally port outside the Douglas County Jail after he told jail staff that he had damaged multiple vehicles in the parking lot. The suspect said he threw the rocks at the vehicles because he wanted to be taken to jail.
kezi.com
No injuries reported after train partially derails in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- Officials are working to fix a train that partially derailed in Eugene earlier on Tuesday. The partial derailment reportedly happened after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 18 in the area of Railroad Boulevard near Chambers Street in Eugene. At least four cars left the tracks for an unknown reason, possibly due to a buildup of rocks and dirt near the tracks. No one was reported to have been injured in the derailment.
Klamath Falls News
Coos Bay man dies in crash on US97 in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into...
kqennewsradio.com
SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEEKING DRIVER FOLLOWING PURSUIT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver of a vehicle following a pursuit Monday night. A DCSO report said shortly before 10:00 p.m. a deputy was parked near the intersection of Willis Creek Road and Rice Creek Road near Winston, when a pickup passed him traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. The deputy caught up to the vehicle near the intersection of Willis Creek Road and Brockway Road, where he saw it drive through the intersection without stopping.
