Alabama State

Governor Ivey administers 13 grants to food providers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Governor Kay Ivey awarded roughly $400,000 to help various Alabama charities, food banks and ministries. 13 grants were awarded by Gov. Ivey under the state’s Healthy Food Financing Program. The program offers assistance to food providers with any resources needed to supply healthy food to people in the service area.
ALABAMA STATE
Millions of dollars, hundreds of jobs coming to Alabama’s Capital with major investment

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— A new major economic development is coming to Montgomery with a $600 million investment that will create 280 full-time jobs for the state. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, will be setting up what they call a “beverage park” in the Alabama capital. This will be a beverage production and distribution complex, owned and operated by Manna Beverages & Ventures (MB&V).
MONTGOMERY, AL
Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Pot by the pump! Sales coming to Circle K

FLORIDA (WDHN) — Marijuana dispensaries coming soon to Florida gas stations. The global convenience store chain, Circle K, signed a lease agreement with Green Thumb Industries Inc. to sell licensed marijuana at its Florida gas stations, according to AL.com. The cannabis partnership will start next year with ten of...
FLORIDA STATE

