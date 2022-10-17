MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— A new major economic development is coming to Montgomery with a $600 million investment that will create 280 full-time jobs for the state. Manna Capital Partners, a minority-owned business enterprise and investment firm, will be setting up what they call a “beverage park” in the Alabama capital. This will be a beverage production and distribution complex, owned and operated by Manna Beverages & Ventures (MB&V).

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO