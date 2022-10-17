HdL Companies Reports Strong California Sales Tax Returns in 2Q2022 and Warns Slower Growth by Year End

Read full article on original website
Stimulus checks worth $3,600 coming as a lump sum in mail to 9 million Americans – & there’s still a chance to get cash
MILLIONS of Americans are in line to receive a direct payment worth up to $3,600 after being urged to file their tax returns. IRS bosses sent out letters warning families that they were at risk of missing out on relief checks. It’s thought that around nine million people had not...
Global B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 13.10% to Reach $6,398.1 Billion in 2022 - Forecasts to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global B2C market is expected...
KBRA Releases Research – Private Credit: 12% Is Not Affordable for Many Borrowers
KBRA releases research that examines the $1.2 trillion private credit industry is likely entering the most significant period of credit stress it has experienced since becoming such an integral part of the U.S. and European corporate lending landscape. Some of the strategies that helped private credit lenders and their borrowers successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic will be important again, but the impact of rising interest rates, the slowing global economy, inflation, and weaker private company valuations, will likely present more sustained challenges as well as higher default rates than experienced during the pandemic. In a new report about the opaque private credit market, KBRA will leverage its expansive view across the landscape of the direct lending industry to offer perspectives on these evolving risks and how the industry responds.
AXIS Capital Comments on Impact of Catastrophe and Other Weather-Related Losses on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to report a small operating income for the third quarter of 2022. The Company's results are impacted by a pre-tax net loss estimate for catastrophes and other weather-related events of $212 million ($186 million, after-tax), including $160 million for Hurricane Ian.
Magnitude Digital Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company
Ranking No. 376 in Marketing & Advertising in the United States. The prestigious Inc. 5000 has listed performance and digital marketing agency Magnitude Digital at 254 in New York and 376 in Marketing & Advertising in its fast-growing privately held, U.S. based companies category for 2022. This annual list by Inc. Magazine recognizes the country’s most successful private companies and serves as a hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.
USD Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution and its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.1235 per unit for the third quarter of 2022 ($0.494 per unit on an annualized basis), the same amount as distributed in the prior quarter. The distribution is payable on November 14, 2022, to unitholders of record at the close of business on November 2, 2022.
SR Alternative Credit, LLC Completes a $10 Million Senior Secured Financing for a Shipping Container Owner-Lessor
SR Alternative Credit, LLC (“SRAC”), formerly Old Hill Partners, today announced a deal that provided $10 million in the form of a senior secured one-year term loan to a company that acquires and leases standard 20- and 40-foot shipping containers, among other transportation equipment. This is the third transaction for SRAC with this borrower. The company’s lessees include shippers with trade routes primarily in Southeast Asia and other regional routes. Security for the loan consists of the new containers, the leases, receivables from the leases, assignment of the management agreements, a lockbox for manager payments, a stock pledge of the borrower and guarantees.
CryptoNewsBreaks – Tingo Inc. (TMNA) Enters Trade Agreement with Nigeria Ag/Commodities Umbrella Organization
Tingo (OTC: TMNA), a leading agri-fintech business in Africa, has signed a trade agreement with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (“AFAN”). Tingo has signed a merger agreement to be acquired by MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT); AFAN is the umbrella body of the 56 recognized commodities and agricultural associations in Nigeria. According to the agreement, AFAN will add a minimum of 20 million additional subscribers, which would more than triple Tingo Mobile’s current 9.3 million customer base. For its part, Tingo will provide an array of value-added products and services, including Tingo-branded smartphones, access to the Nwassa agri-fintech marketplace platform and the TingoPay Fintech super-app, and VISA-Tingo debit and credit cards. In addition, Tingo offers a wide range of agricultural products and tools, such as farming equipment, seeds, fertilizer and pesticides, as well as warehousing, transport and storage services. Tingo will also provide customers with the chance to wholesale produce locally and nationally, and export surplus produce. The announcement noted that most of the new subscribers will be owners of small- and medium-sized agricultural enterprises. “Over the past two decades, we have steadily built Tingo Mobile to support our loyal customer base of 9.3 million farmers, including more recently through the introduction of our Nwassa agri-fintech platform and our TingoPay fintech platform,” said Tingo founder and CEO Dozy Mmobuosi in the press release. “We are incredibly excited to expand our customer base to include the members of AFAN, not least as we aim to empower such members through our technology, for example, by helping them to increase crop-yields and better commercialize their agricultural products in both the national and global markets. Having today significantly further strengthened our position in Nigeria, our goal is to roll-out the Tingo Mobile model to other countries where we will continue to focus our efforts on these underserved agricultural producers and small business owners around the world.”
VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE: VOC) announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the quarterly payment period ended September 30, 2022. Unitholders of record on October 31, 2022 will receive a distribution amounting to $6,205,000 or $0.365 per unit, payable November 14, 2022. Volumes, average sales prices and net profits...
Skyworks Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors connecting people, places and things, will conduct a conference call with analysts to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results and business outlook on Nov. 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EDT. This press release...
Premiumization in Travel & Tourism Industry to Propel Due to Rising Popularity of Smart Cities and Destinations – GlobalData Plc
This press release was orginally distributed by SBWire. London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The latest market analysis report titled Premiumization in Travel and Tourism, 2022 Update – Thematic Research has been added to GlobalData Plc report store. The growth of premiumization in the travel & tourism sector will be driven due to the rising popularity of smart cities and destinations. The advanced technologies involved in a smart destination work in tandem to gain a deep understanding of travelers' needs, while optimizing experiences based on their preferences. Growth in the smart city market will help to enhance personalization even further for the likes of city break tourism, which will meet the needs of travelers in the upscale and luxury markets that require highly bespoke offerings.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.07 per share payable in cash on December 7, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 18, 2022. About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn...
ATSG to Host Third Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. Eastern time to review its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release on...
Tavant Announces Integration with Experian to Drive Mortgage Application Efficiency with Enhanced Instant Form Fill
Helping mortgage lenders streamline their loan application process, reduce application abandonment, and improve data accuracy. Tavant, a Silicon Valley-based provider of industry-leading digital lending solutions, and Experian, the world’s leading global information services company, are working together to minimize friction in the mortgage application process and improve the borrower’s loan application experience. By integrating Experian’s Enhanced Instant Form Fill for Mortgage with FinXperience and FinConnect, components of Tavant’s VΞLOX digital lending platform, lenders, with a consumer‘s permission, can automate data entry and prefill borrower information on the Uniform Residential Loan Application (URLA) – providing a more simple and seamless experience for borrowers and loan officers.
Simulations Plus Announces Cash Dividend
Board of Directors announces quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company’s common stock, payable on November 7, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.
Sensata Technologies Board Approves Q4 Dividend of $0.11 per share
Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions and insights for customers, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.11 per share. The Company will pay this fourth quarter 2022 dividend on November 23, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $ 0.40 (forty cents) per common share. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record on November 4, 2022 and will be paid on November 18, 2022.
Allscripts to release third-quarter 2022 financial results November 3
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:MDRX) will report its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 after the close of stock market hours on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Allscripts management plans to host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company's earnings at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.
Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock
Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2022. The board also declared a quarterly dividend of...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Torrid Holdings Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Torrid Holdings Inc. (“Torrid” or “the Company”) (NYSE: CURV) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or...
