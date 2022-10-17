Read full article on original website
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE: ZWS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.07 per share payable in cash on December 7, 2022 to stockholders of record as of November 18, 2022. About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Zurn...
FLEETCOR® to Acquire European Workforce Lodging Business
Deal Extends Workforce Lodging Business to International Markets. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Roomex, a European workforce lodging provider serving the UK and German markets. The acquisition extends FLEETCOR's U.S. workforce lodging business to Europe and provides a platform for further international expansion. The transaction is expected to close in November.
ATSG to Host Third Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. Eastern time to review its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release on...
Stimulus checks worth $3,600 coming as a lump sum in mail to 9 million Americans – & there’s still a chance to get cash
MILLIONS of Americans are in line to receive a direct payment worth up to $3,600 after being urged to file their tax returns. IRS bosses sent out letters warning families that they were at risk of missing out on relief checks. It’s thought that around nine million people had not...
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend on its common stock of $ 0.40 (forty cents) per common share. The dividend is payable to stockholders of record on November 4, 2022 and will be paid on November 18, 2022.
CryptoNewsBreaks – Tingo Inc. (TMNA) Enters Trade Agreement with Nigeria Ag/Commodities Umbrella Organization
Tingo (OTC: TMNA), a leading agri-fintech business in Africa, has signed a trade agreement with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (“AFAN”). Tingo has signed a merger agreement to be acquired by MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT); AFAN is the umbrella body of the 56 recognized commodities and agricultural associations in Nigeria. According to the agreement, AFAN will add a minimum of 20 million additional subscribers, which would more than triple Tingo Mobile’s current 9.3 million customer base. For its part, Tingo will provide an array of value-added products and services, including Tingo-branded smartphones, access to the Nwassa agri-fintech marketplace platform and the TingoPay Fintech super-app, and VISA-Tingo debit and credit cards. In addition, Tingo offers a wide range of agricultural products and tools, such as farming equipment, seeds, fertilizer and pesticides, as well as warehousing, transport and storage services. Tingo will also provide customers with the chance to wholesale produce locally and nationally, and export surplus produce. The announcement noted that most of the new subscribers will be owners of small- and medium-sized agricultural enterprises. “Over the past two decades, we have steadily built Tingo Mobile to support our loyal customer base of 9.3 million farmers, including more recently through the introduction of our Nwassa agri-fintech platform and our TingoPay fintech platform,” said Tingo founder and CEO Dozy Mmobuosi in the press release. “We are incredibly excited to expand our customer base to include the members of AFAN, not least as we aim to empower such members through our technology, for example, by helping them to increase crop-yields and better commercialize their agricultural products in both the national and global markets. Having today significantly further strengthened our position in Nigeria, our goal is to roll-out the Tingo Mobile model to other countries where we will continue to focus our efforts on these underserved agricultural producers and small business owners around the world.”
Xerox Holdings Corporation Declares Dividend on Common and Preferred Stock
Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) announced today that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on Xerox Holdings Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on January 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2022. The board also declared a quarterly dividend of...
USD Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution and its Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date
USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) (the “Partnership”) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.1235 per unit for the third quarter of 2022 ($0.494 per unit on an annualized basis), the same amount as distributed in the prior quarter. The distribution is payable on November 14, 2022, to unitholders of record at the close of business on November 2, 2022.
European Post Marketing Pharmacovigilance Training Course (November 2-4, 2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "European Post Marketing Pharmacovigilance - Including the EMA/PRAC Deliberations and Brexit Implications Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This course provides a comprehensive overview of key post-market pharmacovigilance activities required as the foundation for further understanding of new EU legislation that was introduced in 2012 and...
SR Alternative Credit, LLC Completes a $10 Million Senior Secured Financing for a Shipping Container Owner-Lessor
SR Alternative Credit, LLC (“SRAC”), formerly Old Hill Partners, today announced a deal that provided $10 million in the form of a senior secured one-year term loan to a company that acquires and leases standard 20- and 40-foot shipping containers, among other transportation equipment. This is the third transaction for SRAC with this borrower. The company’s lessees include shippers with trade routes primarily in Southeast Asia and other regional routes. Security for the loan consists of the new containers, the leases, receivables from the leases, assignment of the management agreements, a lockbox for manager payments, a stock pledge of the borrower and guarantees.
KBRA Releases Research – Private Credit: 12% Is Not Affordable for Many Borrowers
KBRA releases research that examines the $1.2 trillion private credit industry is likely entering the most significant period of credit stress it has experienced since becoming such an integral part of the U.S. and European corporate lending landscape. Some of the strategies that helped private credit lenders and their borrowers successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic will be important again, but the impact of rising interest rates, the slowing global economy, inflation, and weaker private company valuations, will likely present more sustained challenges as well as higher default rates than experienced during the pandemic. In a new report about the opaque private credit market, KBRA will leverage its expansive view across the landscape of the direct lending industry to offer perspectives on these evolving risks and how the industry responds.
Sensata Technologies Board Approves Q4 Dividend of $0.11 per share
Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions and insights for customers, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.11 per share. The Company will pay this fourth quarter 2022 dividend on November 23, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022.
VICI Properties Inc. CEO Edward Pitoniak Appears on CNBC’s “Mad Money With Jim Cramer”
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced that its CEO, Edward Pitoniak, appeared as a featured guest on CNBC’s “Mad Money with Jim Cramer” on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Mr. Pitoniak, joined by Canyon Ranch principal owner and chairman John Goff, discussed VICI’s newly announced partnership with Canyon Ranch and entry into the place-based wellness sector with its investment to fund the development of Canyon Ranch Austin. Click here to view the appearance.
Politan Capital Management Takes Legal Action in Response to Masimo’s Attempts to Eliminate Stockholder Rights
Masimo’s Recent Bylaw Amendments Following Politan’s Engagement Effectively Preclude Stockholders from Nominating Director Candidates and Are Without Precedent. Politan Hopes for Constructive Engagement with Masimo Yet Now Needs to Defend Stockholder Rights in Court. Politan Capital Management (together with its affiliates, “Politan”), an 8.8% stockholder of Masimo Corporation...
Global B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 13.10% to Reach $6,398.1 Billion in 2022 - Forecasts to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global B2C market is expected...
Tavant Announces Integration with Experian to Drive Mortgage Application Efficiency with Enhanced Instant Form Fill
Helping mortgage lenders streamline their loan application process, reduce application abandonment, and improve data accuracy. Tavant, a Silicon Valley-based provider of industry-leading digital lending solutions, and Experian, the world’s leading global information services company, are working together to minimize friction in the mortgage application process and improve the borrower’s loan application experience. By integrating Experian’s Enhanced Instant Form Fill for Mortgage with FinXperience and FinConnect, components of Tavant’s VΞLOX digital lending platform, lenders, with a consumer‘s permission, can automate data entry and prefill borrower information on the Uniform Residential Loan Application (URLA) – providing a more simple and seamless experience for borrowers and loan officers.
Insights on the Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Global Market to 2027: Rapid Technological Advancements in Bone Stimulation Devices Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market (2022-2027) by Product, Application, End-Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market is estimated to be USD 511.31 Mn in 2022 and is expected to...
Global Healthcare Middleware Markets, 2022-2027 - Growth in the Integration Platform-As-A-Service Market & Rising Need for Data Interoperability - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Healthcare Middleware Market (2022-2027) by Type, Deployment Models, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Healthcare Middleware Market is estimated to be USD 2.67 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach...
Celebrate The Successful Holding Of INDIA CORR EXPO In NESCO MUMBAI From 8-10 Oct 2022
GOJON is honored to participate the IndiaCorr Expo, it is an influential event catering to the rapidly growing corrugated packaging and carton box making industry. Celebrate The Successful Holding Of INDIA CORR EXPO In NESCO MUMBAI From 8-10 Oct 2022. GOJON is honored to participate the IndiaCorr Expo, it is...
DINGDONG FINAL DEADLINE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors That a Securities Class Action Has Been Filed Against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (NYSE: DDL); Lead Plaintiff Deadline Is October 24, 2022
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, reminds investors that it has filed a securities class action lawsuit against Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (NYSE: DDL) (“Dingdong” or the “Company”), its U.S. representatives, certain Dingdong directors and officers and the underwriters of the Dingdong’s June 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”), alleging violations of §§11, 12 and 15 of the Securities Act, 15 U.S.C. §§ 77k, 77l(a)(2), and 77o.
