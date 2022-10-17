BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department is still searching for a man who allegedly broke into a home and tried to kidnap a child inside last week. According to Boyce Police, Jaheim Williams is a suspect in a home invasion that happened last Friday, Oct. 14, in the town. The victim claims that Williams, along with a Black man in a mask, broke into her home, before Williams allegedly started strangling the victim and beating her in the process. The other man then reportedly grabbed an infant in the home and tried to leave, but the victim began to fight and was able to get the infant away from the men. She claims Williams pulled a gun on her in the process.

