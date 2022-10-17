Read full article on original website
Accused Alexandria RADE informant rapist captured in Mississippi
Report raises concerns, unknowns of Cleco’s Project Diamond Vault, carbon capture investments. An article published through The Guardian is calling into question Louisiana’s ability to successfully provide carbon capture technology at power and manufacturing plants. The focus of that article was on the Rapides Parish-based 'Project Diamond Vault' at Cleco's Brame Energy Center.
Pineville police officer arrested for theft, malfeasance in office
PINEVILLE La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a Pineville police officer following an allegation of theft of evidence from within the Pineville Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau. State police arrested Donald A. Goff, 31. He is charged with malfeasance in office and theft over $5,000. Goff was booked...
Arrest made following investigation of the death of teen at Paragon Casino Resort
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made in relation to an ongoing investigation of the recent death of 17-year-old Giah Barrere, whose body was found at the Paragon Casino Resort on October 3. The Tunica-Biloxi Police Department arrested Alexis Noel Dauzat, 21, of Marksville, for one count of...
Boyce PD still searching for suspect wanted for allegedly attempting to kidnap baby
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department is still searching for a man who allegedly broke into a home and tried to kidnap a child inside last week. According to Boyce Police, Jaheim Williams is a suspect in a home invasion that happened last Friday, Oct. 14, in the town. The victim claims that Williams, along with a Black man in a mask, broke into her home, before Williams allegedly started strangling the victim and beating her in the process. The other man then reportedly grabbed an infant in the home and tried to leave, but the victim began to fight and was able to get the infant away from the men. She claims Williams pulled a gun on her in the process.
APD seeks help identifying man wanted for Monroe Street aggravated assault
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for your help locating a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on October 7. At approximately 8:35 p.m. that night, APD said its officers responded to a hold-up alarm at a convenience store in the 2900 block of Monroe Street. The victim told officers that an unknown Black male, who appeared to be intoxicated, entered the store, pulled a handgun from under his clothing and pointed the weapon at him. Another unknown Black male, who was in the store, spoke with the suspect and then both exited the store.
APD investigating shooting in area of Sunset Dr., Monroe St.
RPSO: Colorado man arrested for possessing 166 pounds of marijuana
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man from Colorado was arrested for possessing 166 pounds of high-grade marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 49, just south of Alexandria, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. Xiaolong Liang, 35, has been charged with improper lane usage, possession of marijuana with...
APD: Fatal traffic incident ruled ‘accidental’
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department said that a traffic incident that resulted in the death of an Alexandria man on Saturday has been ruled an accident. Initially, it was thought that Donald Lair, Jr. died from a hit and run incident on October 15 around 3:30 a.m. However, following an investigation with witness interviews and surveillance footage, it was determined that Lair, Jr. had been lying in the road at the time of the incident and no other vehicle was involved. The driver of the vehicle who struck him had stopped and contacted police right away.
City appeals civil service board reinstatement of APD lieutenant
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has filed an appeal in the case of Alexandria Police Department Lt. Kenny Rachal, who was reinstated by the city’s Fire and Police Civil Service Board on Sept. 14. The board’s decision to reinstate Rachal and give him a 60-day suspension was unanimous after a nearly eight-hour long hearing. It means that Rachal is owed back pay and benefits.
RPSO looking for stolen 4-wheeler from Otis area
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a stolen 4-wheeler taken from the Otis area around October 1. The vehicle is described as a Kawasaki 2008 Brute Force 750 valued at around $6,000. If you have any information on this theft, please contact...
Suspects arrested after infant sent to hospital with injuries
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two suspects were arrested on cruelty to juvenile charges after RPSO deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to an infant being treated for a possible broken bone. Deputies learned that the infant had several other injuries including testing positive for illegal narcotics. Andrea...
Suspect arrested following ‘shots fired’ incident near LCU
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville police arrested an Alexandria man following a report of “shots fired” on Byron Street near the Louisiana Christian University (LCU) campus on Tuesday. Delmarco Daniels of Loblolly Lane in Alexandria was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon,...
Natchitoches woman killed in crash on U.S. HWY 71
CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - A woman from Natchitoches was killed in a single-vehicle crash that occurred on U.S. Hwy 71, just south of Cox Road, on Thursday, Oct. 20. Louisiana State Police reported that around 6 a.m. Kristin Stephens, 38, was traveling south on HWY 71 when, for unknown reasons, she traveled off the road and crashed into a culvert and a tree.
RPSO’s Glenmora Substation experiencing phone outage
GLENMORA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Glenmora Substation is experiencing a phone outage. It is unknown how long the outage will be. Those needing emergency service, call 911. Otherwise, you may call the Main Office at 318-473-6700.
Winnfield woman dies in house fire
WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Officials with the State Fire Marshal said that a woman died in a Winnfield house fire on October 19 around 11 a.m. Although official identification and cause of death are pending with the Winn Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be a 37-year-old resident.
Recent fires re-ignite push for fire safety
LSUA opens up the season at The Fort on Oct. 27 against North American. First United Methodist Church in Alexandria opens its pumpkin patch!. The First United Methodist Church has officially opened its pumpkin patch for the Halloween season. City of Alexandria under system-wide boil advisory; includes Woodworth - clipped...
City of Alexandria under system-wide boil advisory; includes Woodworth - clipped version
LSUA opens up the season at The Fort on Oct. 27 against North American. First United Methodist Church in Alexandria opens its pumpkin patch!. The First United Methodist Church has officially opened its pumpkin patch for the Halloween season. Recent fires re-ignite push for fire safety. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Fire at duplex on Turner St. in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a fire at a duplex on Turner Street on Tuesday, Oct. 18. AFD confirmed that there are no reported injuries from this fire.
Phyllis Cork – Golden Apple Winner
Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from J.I. Barron Elementary School: Malery Hawthorne!. Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Tioga High School: Jennifer Castro!. Ronald Powell - Golden Apple Winner. Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Huddle Elementary...
Alexandria seeking resident input on internet speed
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria is seeking input from residents in order to assess the effectiveness of the current broadband internet services throughout the city. The city said resident input from the assessment will be an important part of developing a strategic plan for internet services that...
