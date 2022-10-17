Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
16-year-old missing from Deans Bridge Rd.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen. Sixteen-year-old Azure Alverson was last seen Oct. 11 on the 3000 block of Deans Bridge Rd. She's described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall and around 185 lbs. She was last seen wearing gray shorts, a gray hoodie, fuzzy slippers, and carrying a black backpack with the word "juicy" on it.
wgac.com
Richmond County Infant’s Death Suspicious
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says his office is investigating the suspicious death of an infant last night. Six-month-old Samson Scott was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS after being found unresponsive at his home in the 1900 block of Watkins Street. Scott was pronounced at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday. An autopsy has been scheduled. No other information has been released yet.
wfxg.com
New information in drowning death of 2-year-old Justus Hyman
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Sheriff Richard Roundtree has shared new details in the drowning death of Justus Hyman, a 2-year-old boy who allegedly fell into a pool Sunday and later died. Hyman's mother, Domonique Murray, 36 of Hephzibah, was arrested and charged in connection to the incident. In a statement...
WRDW-TV
Have you seen this missing Richmond County woman?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family and friends need the public’s help to find a missing woman. Tammy Rabun-Kirkland, 56, was last seen on Sept. 26. Her friends describe her as five feet seven inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. Rabun-Kirkland has green eyes and brown hair. It is...
WJBF.com
RCSO searching for two more missing teenage girls
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating more missing teenage girls. 17-year-old Ny’Khia Shelton was last seen October 3rd on Old Lousville Road, not far from I-520. Authorities say she had on a multi-colored jacket, tie-dye shorts and...
WRDW-TV
Richmond County crews battle house fire on Wheeless Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews battled a house fire Wednesday on Wheeless Road in Augusta. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 10:48 a.m. It is unknown whether there were reports of injuries at this time.
Missing 14-year-old Augusta girl may be headed to Screven County, investigators say
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour was last seen on October 15th on Eagle Rock Road, not too far from Wrightsboro Road in Augusta. Tacalyn was wearing dark colored leggings and a black pullover jacket. The teen may be […]
wgac.com
Another Shooting in Richmond County Claims Another Life
An Augusta man was shot and killed in the 3000 block of Washington Road, not far from Starbucks, late last night. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says 32-year-old Reginald Eugene Johnson of Boy Scout Road was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene just before midnight.
WRDW-TV
Richmond County man accused of arson, cruelty to animals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies arrested a man accused of setting fire to his home – the third similar case in the past couple of weeks in the CSRA. According to authorities, the victim stated she had left the residence in the block of 700 Done Roven Road on a previous date due to a prior altercation with the subject, Jason Madden, 41, her live-in boyfriend.
WRDW-TV
Deputies seek pair of suspects in Augusta armed robbery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects for an armed robbery that happened on Oct. 6. B&J Motors called dispatchers after their employee had been robbed at gunpoint when two robbers. Dispatch responded to a call at 3080 Deans Bridge Road in reference...
wgac.com
More Information Released About Child Found Unresponsive in Friend’s Pool
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about the circumstances surrounding the death of a two-year-old child. The child was found unresponsive Sunday in a family friend’s swimming pool. Domonique Murray and two of her children, including 2-year-old Justus Hyman, were at a home in the...
wgac.com
Shooting Monday in Richmond County Under Investigation
One person was shot Monday evening in Richmond County. The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to the 2000 block of Dudley Drive at 5:30 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. Investigators say one male was shot at least one time and is undergoing treatment at Augusta...
WRDW-TV
At 2 Augusta high schools, threats lead to lockdown, arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County high schools have dealt with at least two threats this week, with one leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old. The latest incident happened Wednesday at T.W. Josey High School, where a threat message was sent via Airdrop in the cafeteria. The threat put the school on lockdown, but the campus was cleared and back to normal by 3:30 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Can you help deputies find this missing 14-year-old?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old. Tacalyn Armour is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of her. She was last seen Saturday in the 3100...
Victim shot at least once in South Augusta near Old Savannah Road
A victim is in stable condition at an area hospital after a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon on the 2000 block of Dudley Drive near 15th Avenue and Old Savannah Road in South Augusta.
WRDW-TV
Deputy identified in deadly Augusta stun-gun incident
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has released details about the deputy who used a stun gun on a man who died afterward. The deputy was identified Monday as Cpl. Tommy Gunn, who has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation into the death of Christopher Blount, 45, of Hephzibah.
1, dead, 1 injured in Monday night shooting on Washington Road in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday, October 17th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Washington Road, near Stevens Creek Road. Upon arrival, Deputies located one victim, identified as 32-year old Reginald Eugene Johnson of Boyscout Road, who was deceased and a second victim who was shot at least one time in the leg. […]
WRDW-TV
Burke County parents react over gunfire near youth sports activities
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gunfire next to a Burke County football field has parents concerned. It adds to the string of violence that we have seen across the CSRA. We sat down with a Burke County Sheriff’s Office captain to discuss what happened. Overall, he says they’re seeing more...
WRDW-TV
Crime-fighting K-9 Banner joins the Grovetown police force
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department this week officially welcomed its newest member, a crime-fighting K-9 named Banner. Banner is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois is trained in narcotics detection and tracking. Banner and his handler will be leaving for Chatham County next week to undergo four weeks of...
Dead man found on Spann Hammond Road in Beech Island identified , investigation underway
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) – Investigators were called to the Spann Hammond Road in Beech Island for a death investigation. Around 8:08 a.m. Monday, a bicyclist called 911 when he saw a Black male lying on the ground near 124 Spann Hammond Road. When deputies and Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, the victim, identified […]
