Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kwbg.com
Overton Named President of ISAA
BOONE, Iowa—Paul Overton, Boone County Assessor, was sworn in as the President of the Iowa State Association of Assessors, ISAA, October 11th in Des Moines at the 75th Annual School of Instruction & Conference called by the Iowa Director of Revenue. ISAA is comprised of 99 County and 7 City assessment jurisdictions in Iowa.
KCCI.com
DMPS struggling to hire staff for after-school program
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds of kids are now on a waiting list for after-school programs because the Des Moines School District is struggling to hire staff. Right now, three of their after-school sites are closed, and school officials say they would need to hire about 40 part-time employees to open them back up.
#1 College in Iowa Ranked High On List Of Nation’s Top Schools
If you have a senior in high school as I do, you have potential colleges on your mind already. You also have dollar signs dancing around too with most schools costing between $23,000 to $50,000 a year or more to attend. The folks at Wallethub have done much of the work for you as they present their 2023 rankings of the Best Colleges and Universities.
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
KCRG.com
Growing wait list for services leads to big time expansion for ChildServe in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A heightened need for services for children with special needs is prompting a nonprofit to expand big time in eastern Iowa. ChildServe currently has locations in Johnston, Ames, Des Moines and Coralville. ”We originally lived in Webster City and commuted 45 miles to the Ames location,...
Texas Sports
No. 1 Volleyball falls to Iowa State in five sets
AMES, Iowa – No. 1 Texas Volleyball dropped a five-set thriller to Iowa State, 25-18, 25-27, 25-12, 25-27, 15-10, on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum. The Longhorns (14-1, 6-1) lost their first match of the season in just their second five-set match. Texas hit .359 in the match and had a season-high 13 blocks, holding the Cyclones to a .273 hitting percentage.
KCCI.com
Urbandale schools warn parents about the viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
URBANDALE, Iowa — In a letter to parents, Urbandale Middle School said a significant number of students are seeing the school nurse after they tried the "One Chip Challenge." The snack brand Paqui is behind the viral phenomenon, which challenges people to endure just one extremely spicy tortilla chip.
Journey coming to Wells Fargo Arena in 2023
DES MOINES, Iowa — Get ready to rock out, Des Moines: Journey will perform at Wells Fargo Arena in March 2023. Known for hits such as "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Faithfully", Journey will take the stage in Des Moines on Tuesday, March 28 as part of their "Freedom Tour 2023."
kwbg.com
Rail Explorers Names New Regional General Manager
BOONE, Iowa—Rail Explorers, featuring pedal powered railbikes, has named Heather Abel as General Manager, Western Region. In this role, Abel will oversee all the division operations across the Western Region of Rail Explorers including Boone-IA, Las Vegas-NV and coming in 2023 Amador-CA. In her new role Abel will lead staff development, training, tour operations, marketing, sales, and community relations.
KCCI.com
'Same thing every time': Some Ankeny students feel ignored over complaints of bullying, racism
ANKENY, Iowa — Racial slurs, bullying and little help from teachers. That's what some students of color in Ankeny say they face on a daily basis. They now call on the school district to "do better." During last night's school board meeting, five Ankeny Centennial students spoke up about...
KCRG.com
Iowa State Fair organizers announce theme for 2023 fair
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - It may only be October, but organizers with the Iowa State Fair are already talking about next summer. In a Facebook post, organizers announced the theme for the 2023 Iowa State Fair will be “Best Days Ever.”. This year’s theme of “Find your fun”...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County School Board Acknowledged Muir’s Retirement/Resignation for End of June
The Greene County School Board met Wednesday in regular session. The meeting started with the Board making special acknowledgement of Business Manager Brenda Muir retirement/resignation effective June 30, 2023. Board member Cindy Daubendiek said that on behalf of the Board, she thanked Muir for her years of service, along with her experience and knowledge of finances and the district as a whole.
UPDATE: Iowa DNR says mountain lion in Des Moines actually a house cat
UPDATE: The Iowa DNR told WHO 13 that the reported mountain lion in Des Moines was actually someone’s housecat. ORIGINAL STORY: DES MOINES, Iowa — There’s a big cat making its way through the Des Moines metro — a mountain lion. The Des Moines Police Department was called out to a home in the 1300 […]
kwbg.com
Gary McCool
BOONE, Iowa—Gary James McCool, 81, of Boone, Iowa, passed away at the Boone County Hospital on Monday,. October 17, 2022. He was born on June 25, 1941, the son of Charlotte and Leonard McCool. On August 16, 1961, Gary married Karen Newland at the First Baptist Church in Boone....
kwbg.com
Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and USDA APHIS Confirm Case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Non-Commercial Backyard Flock in Dallas County, Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa—The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have confirmed a positive case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Dallas County, Iowa. The virus was found in a non-commercial backyard flock,...
khqa.com
Southeast Iowa woman killed in Monday morning crash
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa woman was killed in a Monday morning crash in Mahaska County. It happened just before 9 a.m. Monday on A Ave. West in Oskaloosa. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Betty J. Walter, 80, of Hamilton, Iowa, was attempting to exit of a parking lot when she pulled into the path of a pickup truck heading east on Highway 92.
KCCI.com
Ankeny neighborhood grows frustrated with delayed construction project
ANKENY, Iowa — Neighbors on an Ankeny street are fed up with a construction project that has restricted access to their own driveways. "There are some days they're not here at all and some days they're here for three hours and they're gone for the day," resident Ashley Noring said, talking about the workers.
KCCI.com
State Patrol: Iowa woman died in crash west of Oskaloosa
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A Hamilton woman died in a two-vehicle crash west of Oskaloosa. The crash happened Monday morning. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 80-year-old Betty Walter was leaving a car dealership. She pulled her vehicle into the path of a pick-up truck driven by 71-year-old...
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
KCCI.com
Des Moines native creates Lego model of Historic Park Inn Hotel
MASON CITY, Iowa — A 19-year-old Des Moines man who loves Lego now has one of his sculptures on display in Mason City. You may have seen some of the stuff Ethan Gonzalez does with the popular building blocks at the Iowa State Fair. But this one is special...
Comments / 0