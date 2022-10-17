ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

One year after homeless man was shot at a gas station, family frustrated with lack of charges

San Antonio – The encounter between the two men lasted only seconds, but it carried consequences for a lifetime -- at least for one of them. A year after William Hawkins, 35, was shot in a downtown gas station parking lot near McCullough Avenue and U.S. 281, his family is frustrated by what they see as a lack of justice. The Oct. 14, 2021, shooting happened in broad daylight and was captured on camera. The shooter is not currently facing charges.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Erik Cantu’s father says teen has made some progress after being shot by San Antonio police officer

SAN ANTONIO – The teenager shot by a San Antonio police officer on Oct. 2 is making some progress. “The last two days, after 14 scary unsettling days, Erik has made some progress. He has a long way to go but we will take any and every little bit we can get,” Cantu’s father wrote in a post shared on a crowdfunding website Tuesday by Cantu’s uncle.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities ID man killed while walking on Highway 90 on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was hit by a vehicle and killed on Highway 90 on the West Side. Joe Cantu, 27, died just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the eastbound lanes in the 3200 block of Highway 90, near Cupples Road, authorities said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for man with medical conditions on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who disappeared on the West Side. Rogelio Hernandez was last seen on Thursday in the 1700 block of S. Hamilton Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora Street. He has several medical conditions that require medications and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

BCSO raids 2 illegal gambling sites operating near homes, schools

SAN ANTONIO – A raid on two different buildings by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday yielded dozens of illegal eight-liner machines, weapons, stolen cars, cash and drugs, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Investigators with BCSO’s Organized Crime Unit along with members of the SWAT team stormed...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

