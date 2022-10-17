Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
H-E-B Expanding Texas LocationsJoel EisenbergTexas State
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Passenger ejected in rollover crash along Loop 1604 on Northwest Side; 2 fled to call for help, SAPD says
A passenger was ejected during a rollover crash along Loop 1604 on the Northwest Side, causing two people to flee the scene to call for help, according to San Antonio police. Officers said speeding is believed to have caused the Friday morning crash, which happened on the southbound access road of Loop 1604, between Bandera and Braun roads.
KSAT 12
Man causes rollover after intentionally crashing into vehicle carrying girlfriend on I-35, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man is accused of intentionally crashing his truck into another vehicle carrying his girlfriend on IH-35 after finding out the driver was her ex-boyfriend, according to San Antonio police. Jeffry Vanmatter, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for robbing San Antonio Twin Liquors, threatening shooting, affidavit states
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for robbing a Twin Liquors store and threatening to open fire, according to court records. Clifton Leonard, 37, was booked on Thursday and charged with robbery, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Leonard is accused of stealing a bottle of...
KSAT 12
One year after homeless man was shot at a gas station, family frustrated with lack of charges
San Antonio – The encounter between the two men lasted only seconds, but it carried consequences for a lifetime -- at least for one of them. A year after William Hawkins, 35, was shot in a downtown gas station parking lot near McCullough Avenue and U.S. 281, his family is frustrated by what they see as a lack of justice. The Oct. 14, 2021, shooting happened in broad daylight and was captured on camera. The shooter is not currently facing charges.
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu’s father says teen has made some progress after being shot by San Antonio police officer
SAN ANTONIO – The teenager shot by a San Antonio police officer on Oct. 2 is making some progress. “The last two days, after 14 scary unsettling days, Erik has made some progress. He has a long way to go but we will take any and every little bit we can get,” Cantu’s father wrote in a post shared on a crowdfunding website Tuesday by Cantu’s uncle.
KSAT 12
SAPD investigating after man says he was slashed on face while walking along I-35
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man says he was attacked and slashed on his face on the East Side. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of Interstate 35 North, near Copeland Drive. The man, in his 20s, told...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID man killed while walking on Highway 90 on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was hit by a vehicle and killed on Highway 90 on the West Side. Joe Cantu, 27, died just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the eastbound lanes in the 3200 block of Highway 90, near Cupples Road, authorities said.
foxsanantonio.com
Man injures 2 after he opens fire on bikers after being told to leave bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in custody after he allegedly opened fire on a group of bikers, hitting two outside a Northeast Side bar. Keith Lamane Henley, 45, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting happened on May...
KSAT 12
Bexar County deputies crash, hospitalized after responding to shooting call on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Two Bexar County deputies were hospitalized after crashing into each other during a shooting call on the West Side. Investigators said the deputies were responding to a call at a mobile home park near Highway 90 and Colt on Wednesday evening. BCSO said the victim in...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for person who killed man ‘for no apparent reason’ on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot a man north of downtown last week. San Ramon Soto was sitting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of N. Flores Street on Friday when he was shot and killed, police said.
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for man with medical conditions on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who disappeared on the West Side. Rogelio Hernandez was last seen on Thursday in the 1700 block of S. Hamilton Avenue, not far from South Zarzamora Street. He has several medical conditions that require medications and...
news4sanantonio.com
Police need info on suspect who gunned down teen at Sunday's car club meetup
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking the public's help to catch the person who gunned down a teenager during a recent car club meetup. The deadly shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday along Dunton Street and South Tayman Street on the Southwest Side. Police said Evan Mejia, 18,...
KTSA
Girlfriend meets up with ex, angry San Antonio boyfriend wrecks their car on Interstate 35
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio man is now facing assault charges for ramming his truck into a car his girlfriend was in. KSAT-TV reported 39-year-old Jeffry Vanmatter was upset when he found out his girlfriend has been picked up by her ex-boyfriend at a gas station. Vanmatter and his girlfriend had been dating for six months.
KSAT 12
Retired SAPD detective beats felony assault charge after victim disappears
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County prosecutors have dismissed a felony assault charge against a retired San Antonio police detective after the victim in the case disappeared amid his own criminal issues. Cellphone footage captured by the victim in September 2020 showed ex-detective John Schiller pointing a handgun at the...
Man pleads guilty to 2019 San Marcos murder, receives life sentence
A Kyle man was sentenced to life in prison Oct. 4 in connection to a 2019 San Marcos murder, Hays County records showed.
KSAT 12
Driver believed to be speeding just before deadly crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say it appears a driver who was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning had been speeding. Officers found him inside his wrecked compact car in the 700 block of Rice Road shortly after 2:30 a.m. They say the man, who appeared to...
Police run out of markers after evening shootout on east-side
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police struggled to hold the line on violence in east San Antonio Wednesday evening. It started around 6 p.m. when a family said a man with an AR-15 was threatening to shoot them. Police raced to the 300 block of Charcliff in Eastwood Village,...
‘My heart is broken’ | Family of 18-year-old killed at car club meetup demand answers
SAN ANTONIO — Days later, San Antonio Police are still looking into the deadly attack that happened at a car club meetup. The family of the 18-year-old shot and killed told KENS 5 they’re distraught. The shooting happened Sunday on the southwest side. A man who ran to...
KSAT 12
BCSO raids 2 illegal gambling sites operating near homes, schools
SAN ANTONIO – A raid on two different buildings by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday yielded dozens of illegal eight-liner machines, weapons, stolen cars, cash and drugs, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Investigators with BCSO’s Organized Crime Unit along with members of the SWAT team stormed...
KSAT 12
Multiple people detained after eight-liners, weapons, cash seized in 2 gambling busts, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – Deputies seized multiple eight-liners, weapons and cash in two gambling busts on Wednesday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. BCSO said two buildings in the 2000 block of Guadalupe Street and the 1200 block of Bandera Road were raided before 6 a.m. At...
Comments / 6