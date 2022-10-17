Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
The GDR Media Group Announces Expansion into the Middle East
Surry Hills, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Australia-based multi-channel media marketing company, the GDR Media Group, has revealed that it will be opening up offices in the Middle East. The emphasis of the group's expansion will be Lebanon, and the announcement consolidates plans to continue the firm's growth into a global media and communications business.
Woonsocket Call
Celebrate The Successful Holding Of INDIA CORR EXPO In NESCO MUMBAI From 8-10 Oct 2022
GOJON is honored to participate the IndiaCorr Expo, it is an influential event catering to the rapidly growing corrugated packaging and carton box making industry. Celebrate The Successful Holding Of INDIA CORR EXPO In NESCO MUMBAI From 8-10 Oct 2022. GOJON is honored to participate the IndiaCorr Expo, it is...
Woonsocket Call
Virtual Fitness App Market May See Big Move : Nike, Under Armour, Freeletics
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Virtual Fitness App Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Virtual Fitness App market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Woonsocket Call
Insights on the Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Global Market to 2027: Rapid Technological Advancements in Bone Stimulation Devices Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market (2022-2027) by Product, Application, End-Users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Electronic Bone Growth Stimulator Market is estimated to be USD 511.31 Mn in 2022 and is expected to...
Woonsocket Call
Premiumization in Travel & Tourism Industry to Propel Due to Rising Popularity of Smart Cities and Destinations – GlobalData Plc
This press release was orginally distributed by SBWire. London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The latest market analysis report titled Premiumization in Travel and Tourism, 2022 Update – Thematic Research has been added to GlobalData Plc report store. The growth of premiumization in the travel & tourism sector will be driven due to the rising popularity of smart cities and destinations. The advanced technologies involved in a smart destination work in tandem to gain a deep understanding of travelers' needs, while optimizing experiences based on their preferences. Growth in the smart city market will help to enhance personalization even further for the likes of city break tourism, which will meet the needs of travelers in the upscale and luxury markets that require highly bespoke offerings.
Woonsocket Call
Essay Writing Platform Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 : Notion Labs, Windward Studios, Slugline
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Essay Writing Platform Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Essay Writing Platform market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Woonsocket Call
Global Tableware (Dinnerware, Flatware, Glassware/Crystalware) Markets Report 2022: A $54.1 Billion Market by 2027 - Color Patterned Tableware Witnesses a Significant Surge - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tableware - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Tableware Market to Reach $54.1 Billion by 2027. The global market for Tableware estimated at US$39.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$54.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Global Chemical Prices Soar Over US Polar Storm
The US polar storm has now shut down 90% of US polypropylene (PP) capacity, 67% of ethylene and devastated other important products, sending ripples around global chemical markets prices soaring, said n industry expert. More bad weather, forecast for later in the week, may prolong the disruption. So far, ICIS...
Woonsocket Call
Global B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 13.10% to Reach $6,398.1 Billion in 2022 - Forecasts to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global B2C market is expected...
Woonsocket Call
European Post Marketing Pharmacovigilance Training Course (November 2-4, 2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "European Post Marketing Pharmacovigilance - Including the EMA/PRAC Deliberations and Brexit Implications Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This course provides a comprehensive overview of key post-market pharmacovigilance activities required as the foundation for further understanding of new EU legislation that was introduced in 2012 and...
Woonsocket Call
Magnitude Digital Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company
Ranking No. 376 in Marketing & Advertising in the United States. The prestigious Inc. 5000 has listed performance and digital marketing agency Magnitude Digital at 254 in New York and 376 in Marketing & Advertising in its fast-growing privately held, U.S. based companies category for 2022. This annual list by Inc. Magazine recognizes the country’s most successful private companies and serves as a hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark.
Woonsocket Call
Major tech players and civil society groups call on the public to protect encryption on Global Encryption Day
Global Encryption Coalition, including anonymity network Tor and Open Rights Group, call on the public around the world to protect encryption. Tor Executive Director says “encryption should be a right” as it allows people to “resist and fight for change”. Intervention comes on Global Encryption Day as...
Woonsocket Call
FLEETCOR® to Acquire European Workforce Lodging Business
Deal Extends Workforce Lodging Business to International Markets. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Roomex, a European workforce lodging provider serving the UK and German markets. The acquisition extends FLEETCOR's U.S. workforce lodging business to Europe and provides a platform for further international expansion. The transaction is expected to close in November.
Woonsocket Call
Empress Capital Announces Appointment of David Baxby and Prabhat Sethi
New South Wales, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Empresscapital.vc, an artificial intelligence venture capital fund launched by Yash Varma, has announced the appointment of David Baxby and Prabhat Sethi to its advisory board. Empress Capital Photo. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. David Baxby...
Woonsocket Call
How Lithuanian citizens can apply for US visa online
Starting from today, Lithuanian citizens can apply for a US visa online through our website. Our visa application services are designed to simplify the process and help travellers obtain the necessary documents in a hassle-free manner. With our new online application system, Lithuanian citizens can now apply for a US visa from the comfort of their own home. We hope that this will make the process of applying for a US visa more convenient and accessible for everyone.
Woonsocket Call
Global Tungsten Market Analytics Report 2022: Unique Techno Functional Attributes to Maintain Tungsten's Relevance in a Gamut of Established & New Applications in Post COVID-19 Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tungsten - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Tungsten Market to Reach 147.4 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027. The global market for Tungsten estimated at 111.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 147.4...
Woonsocket Call
Cybersecurity Industry Witnesses Emergence of Dominant Players Including Accenture, Alphabet, Cisco, Cloudflare, and IBM – GlobalData Plc
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The latest publication by GlobalData Plc titled Cybersecurity – Thematic Research predicts the market to witness considerable growth during the projected period. Securing hybrid working, coping with ransomware, continuing supply chain threats, and moving to a zero-trust security model as a long-term solution to data breaches will drive strong security growth over the next three years. These factors will propel the cybersecurity market to garner an accelerated growth momentum at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
Woonsocket Call
Apply for a New Zealand Visa – Simplifying the Process of Getting Visas
The Embassy of Finland in Wellington is pleased to announce that, as of 1st October 2019, Finnish citizens can now apply for a New Zealand visa online, through the www.new-zealand-visa.co.nz website.This new visa arrangement will make it easier and more convenient for Finnish citizens to travel to New Zealand for business or pleasure. applicants will no longer need to submit their visa application in person at the Embassy, but can do so directly through the website.We encourage all those interested in applying for a New Zealand visa to take advantage of this new service. For more information, please visit www.new-zealand-visa.co.nz.
