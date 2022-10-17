Read full article on original website
The long await is over for millions of Americans who can now officially apply for student debt forgiveness. The Biden administration officially launched the one-time student loan debt forgiveness application following a weekend of beta testing the application to real applicants to iron out any potential issues. Now, after a successful go of it, they’ve launched the real deal.
The White House finally released details on what you need to apply for student loan forgiveness, but the timing is close for those hoping to take advantage of PLSF waivers. Earlier this week, the Biden Administration released much-anticipated information on how exactly the application process for student loan forgiveness will work. In a series of tweets, a White House representative announced that the application for forgiveness will be simple and no supporting documentation will be necessary. The application will be available on desktop and mobile browsers, with both English and Spanish versions.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) announced that at least 10 million Americans who qualified for the 2021 stimulus checks and Child Tax Credits haven’t yet received them. Although time hasn’t run out for those people who never received pandemic stimulus checks to get them, the deadline is approaching rapidly.
