Ready, Set, Apply: The Real Student Loan Debt Forgiveness App Is Here!

The long await is over for millions of Americans who can now officially apply for student debt forgiveness. The Biden administration officially launched the one-time student loan debt forgiveness application following a weekend of beta testing the application to real applicants to iron out any potential issues. Now, after a successful go of it, they’ve launched the real deal.
A Major Student Debt Deadline Is Weeks Away. Here's How To Apply For Cancellation

The White House finally released details on what you need to apply for student loan forgiveness, but the timing is close for those hoping to take advantage of PLSF waivers. Earlier this week, the Biden Administration released much-anticipated information on how exactly the application process for student loan forgiveness will work. In a series of tweets, a White House representative announced that the application for forgiveness will be simple and no supporting documentation will be necessary. The application will be available on desktop and mobile browsers, with both English and Spanish versions.
