Read full article on original website
Related
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
Friday Night Lights: Joseph Case football team wins 1st in dramatic fashion against Bourne
SWANSEA — For the Joseph Case football team, it was a great way to get your first win of the season. The Cardinals captured win No. 1 on Friday night after coming away with an exciting 34-28 victory over league opponent Bourne at Joseph Case High school. Nathan Wood had a monster game for Case...
Roundup of Week 8 games for South Jersey high school football
Julian Turney carried 20 times for a game-high 105 yards and a touchdown as the St. Augustine Prep football team topped Lenape, 17-10, in a West Jersey Football League American Division contest Friday night. St. Augustine's Tristan McLeer added 91 yards on the ground and scored the game-winning touchdown on a 7-yard...
William Blount High School football field house finally opens
Hours before their final home football game Friday, Oct. 21, seven William Blount High School seniors cut a blue ribbon to formally open the new field house that received funding approval when they were freshmen. Standing in a room with new orange and blue Dynabody racks featuring the Governors' logo and rubber coated free weights, Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell recalled that when he played football at Everett High School they had just a few weights on a mat. "This looks like a Division I...
Cross Country: Class B wraps up the season in Jamestown
Friday was day one of two at the State Cross Country Meet, as the Class B competitors raced for a title. Class B Boys Individual Results: 1. Austin Wanner Bowman County 16:04.6 2. Caleb Sarsland Bowman County 16:09.8 3. Christian Brist Hillsboro/Central Valley 16:27.9 4. Taylor Wanner Bowman County 16:36.3 5. Jonah Njos Bowman County […]
Rockford wins 4th-straight conference title with victory over Caledonia
Undefeated Caledonia hosted undefeated Rockford Friday night in our week nine game of the week, with the winner taking the OK Red title.
Comments / 0