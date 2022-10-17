Barron’s Names Richard S. Brown and JNBA Financial Advisors to Top 100 Independent Advisors List for Eighth Consecutive Year

Read full article on original website
Backing from 180 Investors Worldwide Shows Global Recognition of Washington Life Science Industry According to New Report
With $5 billion invested across more than 100 deals in 2021, Washington’s biotechnology, medical technology and digital health sectors are poised for continued growth. Life Science Washington, the state’s life science industry association, today published its first annual “Investor Report,” detailing the life science investment trends in Washington state over the last year. The report, compiled from Pitchbook, S&P Global Market Intelligence and other publicly disclosed data, shows strong financial momentum for Washington life science companies with more than 180 investors worldwide making deals across the state in 2021 alone.
One Park Financial named a 'Best Company to Work for in Florida 4 years in a row
COCONUT GROVE, Fla. - Oct. 20, 2022 - PRLog -- One Park Financial, a leading funding provider for small and mid-sized businesses, is pleased to announce it has been named one of the Best Companies to work for in Florida, for the fourth consecutive time. This award given by Florida Trend, a leading regional business authority, distinguishes employers that go above and beyond to create an outstanding work environment for their employees.
Flex Fleet Rental Named to MountainWest Capital Network's 2022 Utah 100
DRAPER, Utah - October 21, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Today, Flex Fleet Rental announced it was named to the 2022 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN)'s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Ranking No. 85 out of 100 companies, Flex Fleet Rental was honored at the 28th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.
UNITS Donates $10,000 to Operation BBQ Relief to Assist Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
Operation BBQ Relief Serves Hot Meals to Families, First Responders in Southwest Florida. CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage is pleased to contribute to Hurricane Ian relief efforts by donating $10,000 to Operation BBQ Relief, an organization on the ground in Florida, providing hot meals to families and first responders.
CCAGW PAC Endorses 17 Texas House Candidates
Today, the Council for Citizens Against Government Waste Political Action Committee (CCAGW PAC) announced its endorsement for Reps. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas), Brian Babin (R-Texas), Michael Burgess (R-Texas), Michael Cloud (R-Texas), Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas), Jake Ellzey (R-Texas), Pat Fallon (R-Texas), Lance Gooden (R-Texas), Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), Troy Nehls (R-Texas), August Pfluger (R-Texas), Chip Roy (R-Texas), Pete Sessions (R-Texas), Beth Van Duyne (R-Texas), Randy Weber (R-Texas), and Roger Williams (R-Texas), for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives.
