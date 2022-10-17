Barron’s Names Richard S. Brown and JNBA Financial Advisors to Top 100 Independent Advisors List for Eighth Consecutive Year

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. - Oct. 20, 2022 - PRLog -- One Park Financial, a leading funding provider for small and mid-sized businesses, is pleased to announce it has been named one of the Best Companies to work for in Florida, for the fourth consecutive time. This award given by Florida Trend, a leading regional business authority, distinguishes employers that go above and beyond to create an outstanding work environment for their employees.

