SEC Indicts Hydrogen Technology On Unregistered Securities And Market Manipulation Charges
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged Hydrogen and its former chief operating officer, Michael Ross Kane on Wednesday. Charges include the sale of unregistered security tokens and alleged market manipulation. The startup made over $2 million in profits, per the agency’s filing. Hydrogen denied the claims and said...
DOJ Joins Other Regulators in Objecting to Celsius’ Motion To Return Funds
The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) objected to Celsius’ motion to restart withdrawals for select customers and sell its stablecoin holdings. Other authorities in the United States have also objected to Celsius’ motion and wish for any critical decisions to take place only after an independent examiner report.
Apecoin Down 11% Following The SEC Investigation Into Yuga Labs Inc.
Yuga Labs is under investigation by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. The investigation revolves around the sale of BAYC NFTs and ApeCoin tokens. As far as a lawsuit is concerned, no charges have been filed by the SEC yet. ApeCoin is down 11% following news of the probe. The...
Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Helping Justin Sun Purchase Huobi Global
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried denied reports that he helped Tron founder Justin Sun acquire crypto exchange Huobi Global. Reporter Wu Blockchain published the report alleging that Sun acquired the exchange. Wu Blockhain said that Justin Sun was a core investor in About Capital Management, which has a majority stake in...
MakerDao (DAI) Community Chooses Sygnum For $500 Million Diversification Plan
MakerDAO will tap digital bank Sygnum for its diversification effort. This comes after the community voted to deploy excess funds and non-yield-bearing assets from Maker’s treasury into external investment vehicles. Majority of the Maker community opted for a $500 million allocation with an 80-20 split between U.S. short-term Treasury...
Stimulus checks worth $3,600 coming as a lump sum in mail to 9 million Americans – & there’s still a chance to get cash
MILLIONS of Americans are in line to receive a direct payment worth up to $3,600 after being urged to file their tax returns. IRS bosses sent out letters warning families that they were at risk of missing out on relief checks. It’s thought that around nine million people had not...
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week
Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
Adopting Bitcoin: El Salvador Is All Set To Host A Conference Promoting Bitcoin And Its Diverse Use Cases
El Salvador is hosting a conference dubbed “Adopting Bitcoin.”. The three-day conference aims to “promote Bitcoin and bring together stakeholders from all sides of the Bitcoin ecosystem to discuss developments related to BTC and its diverse utility factors.”. El Salvador, the BTC pioneer, is all set to host...
“The” Token Up 150% in the Last 24 Hours Since Ethereum’s Founder Vitalik Jokingly Suggests It
A meme project and token called the “The Protocol,” jokingly suggested by Vitalik Buterin, has been created, and the token has quickly started pumping. The THE token is up by 150% over the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.03. 24-hour trading volume is at $20.3 million.
U.S. Treasury proposes climate data collection rule for insurers
WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday said it was proposing a new rule to collect data on climate-related risks from property and casualty insurers, one of the first concrete actions in a new push to beef up financial regulation to help fight global warming.
Crypto Community Unhappy As Celsius Users Doxxed In Latest 14,000 Page Bankruptcy Court Filing
The beleaguered crypto lender submitted 14,000 pages of transaction history to the bankruptcy court following an order common in such proceedings. Users’ names are also included in the records despite efforts from Celsius to keep this information private. The documents do not feature home addresses and other personal info...
U.S Treasury Hit With Second Lawsuit For Tornado Cash Sanctions
Crypto non-profit group Coin Center is suing the U.S Treasury Department for sanctioning Tornado Cash. The lawsuit alleges that the Treasury overstepped its authority. Coin Center is seeking the delisting of Tornado Cash from sanctions in the interest of user privacy. This is the second lawsuit against the Treasury over...
Financial services giant Plaid makes first foray into crypto
Plaid, the financial services decacorn, has announced the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Similar to Plaid Link, which allows users to connect financial accounts to apps, Wallet Onboard helps developers connect crypto wallets such as MetaMask to decentralized Web3 apps. Founded in 2012, Plaid has established itself...
Three Top Celsius Executives Withdrew $42 Million Before Crypto Lender Announced Liquidity Bottleneck
New documents in the Celsius bankruptcy hearing revealed withdrawals from top-ranking executives prior to the crypto lender’s decision to pause operations in June. Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky, former CSO Daniel Leon, and current CTO Nuke Goldstein cryptos including Bitcoin, Celsius tokens, Ether, and Circle’s USD Coin from custody accounts, court documents revealed late on Wednesday.
XRP Has Potential To Soar Past $3 By 2025 If Ripple Labs Wins The Case Against The SEC: Finder’s Experts
55 seasoned crypto analysts and experts believe that XRP could soon break past $3.81 per unit by the end of 2025. 27% of Finder.com’s panellists stated that it’s time to buy XRP, while 38% are in favour of holding XRP and 36% said thats it’s time to sell.
The Resignation Spree Continues: Celsius Network’s Co-founder And Chief Strategy Officer Quits Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings
Celsius Network’s co-founder Daniel Leon has resigned from the firm, Bloomberg reports. Leon’s resignation comes days after the firm’s CEO, Alex Mahinsky, resigned from the company. Celsius is all set to hold an auction event to sell its assets as part of its bankruptcy procedures. Embattled crypto...
$5 Million Ethereum Index Fund Debuted By Fidelity
Fidelity announced a new Ethereum index fund per details from a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The mammoth asset manager boasts around $5 million in investments for its latest crypto offering. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz hinted that the company might provide retail exposure to Bitcoin soon. A...
Crypto Exchange FTX partners With Payments Giant Visa To Offer Debit Cards in 40 Countries: CNBC
Payments giant Visa is teaming up with Global Crypto Exchange FTX to offer credit cards in 40 countries. These debit cars are already available in the US and link users directly with their FTX cryptocurrency account. With this move, users will be able to spend their crypto directly from their...
Circle Adds USDC Support To Five Leading Blockchains
The second largest stablecoin issuer, Circle, is expanding support for USDC across five leading blockchains. USDC will now be available on Arbitrum One, Near, Polkadot, Optimism, and Cosmos. In addition, the firm has also launched the Cross Chain Transfer Protocol to facilitate smooth interoperability for USDC across all chains. USDC...
ABOUT
Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/
