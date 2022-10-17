ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

EWN

Apecoin Down 11% Following The SEC Investigation Into Yuga Labs Inc.

Yuga Labs is under investigation by the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. The investigation revolves around the sale of BAYC NFTs and ApeCoin tokens. As far as a lawsuit is concerned, no charges have been filed by the SEC yet. ApeCoin is down 11% following news of the probe. The...
EWN

Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Helping Justin Sun Purchase Huobi Global

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried denied reports that he helped Tron founder Justin Sun acquire crypto exchange Huobi Global. Reporter Wu Blockchain published the report alleging that Sun acquired the exchange. Wu Blockhain said that Justin Sun was a core investor in About Capital Management, which has a majority stake in...
EWN

MakerDao (DAI) Community Chooses Sygnum For $500 Million Diversification Plan

MakerDAO will tap digital bank Sygnum for its diversification effort. This comes after the community voted to deploy excess funds and non-yield-bearing assets from Maker’s treasury into external investment vehicles. Majority of the Maker community opted for a $500 million allocation with an 80-20 split between U.S. short-term Treasury...
Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
EWN

Fidelity Digital Assets To Allow Clients To Purchase Ethereum From Next Week

Fidelity Digital Assets will allow its clients to buy and sell Ethereum from next week onwards. The new feature was disclosed to customers via email. Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake likely contributed to this decision. The digital asset manager has been hiring aggressively in a bid to double its global...
EWN

U.S Treasury Hit With Second Lawsuit For Tornado Cash Sanctions

Crypto non-profit group Coin Center is suing the U.S Treasury Department for sanctioning Tornado Cash. The lawsuit alleges that the Treasury overstepped its authority. Coin Center is seeking the delisting of Tornado Cash from sanctions in the interest of user privacy. This is the second lawsuit against the Treasury over...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fortune

Financial services giant Plaid makes first foray into crypto

Plaid, the financial services decacorn, has announced the launch of its first crypto-native product, Wallet Onboard. Similar to Plaid Link, which allows users to connect financial accounts to apps, Wallet Onboard helps developers connect crypto wallets such as MetaMask to decentralized Web3 apps. Founded in 2012, Plaid has established itself...
EWN

Three Top Celsius Executives Withdrew $42 Million Before Crypto Lender Announced Liquidity Bottleneck

New documents in the Celsius bankruptcy hearing revealed withdrawals from top-ranking executives prior to the crypto lender’s decision to pause operations in June. Ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky, former CSO Daniel Leon, and current CTO Nuke Goldstein cryptos including Bitcoin, Celsius tokens, Ether, and Circle’s USD Coin from custody accounts, court documents revealed late on Wednesday.
EWN

$5 Million Ethereum Index Fund Debuted By Fidelity

Fidelity announced a new Ethereum index fund per details from a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The mammoth asset manager boasts around $5 million in investments for its latest crypto offering. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz hinted that the company might provide retail exposure to Bitcoin soon. A...
EWN

Circle Adds USDC Support To Five Leading Blockchains

The second largest stablecoin issuer, Circle, is expanding support for USDC across five leading blockchains. USDC will now be available on Arbitrum One, Near, Polkadot, Optimism, and Cosmos. In addition, the firm has also launched the Cross Chain Transfer Protocol to facilitate smooth interoperability for USDC across all chains. USDC...
EWN

EWN

