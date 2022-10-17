ACS Receives BOA Award Providing Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) for DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) and the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office

Approved methodology enables NuScale’s unparalleled safety to merit a smaller Emergency Planning Zone for potential locations. NuScale Power LLC (NuScale) announced today that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards (ACRS) issued letter ML22287A155, concurring with NRC staff, stating that the NuScale methodology for determining the appropriate size of the Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) is acceptable for use by NuScale small modular reactor (SMR) power plants. This methodology will determine an EPZ that provides the same level of protection to the public as the 10 mile radius EPZs used for existing U.S. nuclear power plants and is approved only for the NuScale SMR design, further demonstrating NuScale’s unparalleled safety.

19 HOURS AGO