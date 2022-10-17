ACS Receives BOA Award Providing Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) for DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) and the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office

Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation podcast explores the intricacies behind LLC and corporation name changes
Adopting a new name can manifest a host of new compliance challenges for businesses to address. Selecting a name is one of the first and most important decision that a fledgling corporations or LLC faces – and it’s possible they’ll have to make it more than once. A recent installment of Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation’s Expert Insights podcast reviews the many intricate steps that businesses must undertake before executing a successful name change, a complex process that often spans multiple state and federal agencies.
Woonsocket Call
Cybersecurity Industry Witnesses Emergence of Dominant Players Including Accenture, Alphabet, Cisco, Cloudflare, and IBM – GlobalData Plc
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The latest publication by GlobalData Plc titled Cybersecurity – Thematic Research predicts the market to witness considerable growth during the projected period. Securing hybrid working, coping with ransomware, continuing supply chain threats, and moving to a zero-trust security model as a long-term solution to data breaches will drive strong security growth over the next three years. These factors will propel the cybersecurity market to garner an accelerated growth momentum at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
Woonsocket Call
Data from Roll-In Cohort of North American pivotal alfapump® study (POSEIDON) selected for poster presentation at AASLD The Liver Meeting®
Presentation by Dr. Florence Wong on Sunday November 6th in Washington, DC:. “An Automatic Low Flow Ascites Pump Improves Ascites Control and Quality of Life In Patients with Cirrhosis and Recurrent Ascites”. Ghent, Belgium – 21 October 2022 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"),...
Woonsocket Call
Major tech players and civil society groups call on the public to protect encryption on Global Encryption Day
Global Encryption Coalition, including anonymity network Tor and Open Rights Group, call on the public around the world to protect encryption. Tor Executive Director says “encryption should be a right” as it allows people to “resist and fight for change”. Intervention comes on Global Encryption Day as...
Woonsocket Call
NuScale’s Emergency Planning Zone boundary methodology validated by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards
Approved methodology enables NuScale’s unparalleled safety to merit a smaller Emergency Planning Zone for potential locations. NuScale Power LLC (NuScale) announced today that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s (NRC) Advisory Committee on Reactor Safeguards (ACRS) issued letter ML22287A155, concurring with NRC staff, stating that the NuScale methodology for determining the appropriate size of the Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) is acceptable for use by NuScale small modular reactor (SMR) power plants. This methodology will determine an EPZ that provides the same level of protection to the public as the 10 mile radius EPZs used for existing U.S. nuclear power plants and is approved only for the NuScale SMR design, further demonstrating NuScale’s unparalleled safety.
Woonsocket Call
SpotHero Eclipses $1 Billion in Parking Reservations Sold, Sets Sights to Further Modernize the Parking Industry
Digital parking leader continues to unlock and expand availability of parking throughout North America. SpotHero, the digital parking leader in North America, has exceeded $1 billion in parking reservations sold since its founding in 2011. SpotHero’s latest milestone signifies its continued leadership in the market and its commitment to further digitizing the parking industry, making it more affordable and convenient for drivers to find and book parking, and easier for parking operators to effectively manage and more efficiently monetize their parking lots/spaces. The North American parking industry is a $36B marketplace that is currently only two percent digitized.
Woonsocket Call
Empress Capital Announces Appointment of David Baxby and Prabhat Sethi
New South Wales, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2022) - Empresscapital.vc, an artificial intelligence venture capital fund launched by Yash Varma, has announced the appointment of David Baxby and Prabhat Sethi to its advisory board. Empress Capital Photo. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:. David Baxby...
Woonsocket Call
Global Tungsten Market Analytics Report 2022: Unique Techno Functional Attributes to Maintain Tungsten's Relevance in a Gamut of Established & New Applications in Post COVID-19 Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tungsten - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Tungsten Market to Reach 147.4 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027. The global market for Tungsten estimated at 111.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 147.4...
Woonsocket Call
The GDR Media Group Announces Expansion into the Middle East
Surry Hills, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Australia-based multi-channel media marketing company, the GDR Media Group, has revealed that it will be opening up offices in the Middle East. The emphasis of the group's expansion will be Lebanon, and the announcement consolidates plans to continue the firm's growth into a global media and communications business.
Comments / 0