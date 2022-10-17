Read full article on original website
Cybersecurity Industry Witnesses Emergence of Dominant Players Including Accenture, Alphabet, Cisco, Cloudflare, and IBM – GlobalData Plc
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The latest publication by GlobalData Plc titled Cybersecurity – Thematic Research predicts the market to witness considerable growth during the projected period. Securing hybrid working, coping with ransomware, continuing supply chain threats, and moving to a zero-trust security model as a long-term solution to data breaches will drive strong security growth over the next three years. These factors will propel the cybersecurity market to garner an accelerated growth momentum at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.
Sensata Technologies Board Approves Q4 Dividend of $0.11 per share
Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a leading industrial technology company and provider of sensor-rich solutions and insights for customers, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.11 per share. The Company will pay this fourth quarter 2022 dividend on November 23, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2022.
Global Healthcare Middleware Markets, 2022-2027 - Growth in the Integration Platform-As-A-Service Market & Rising Need for Data Interoperability - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Healthcare Middleware Market (2022-2027) by Type, Deployment Models, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Healthcare Middleware Market is estimated to be USD 2.67 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach...
FLEETCOR® to Acquire European Workforce Lodging Business
Deal Extends Workforce Lodging Business to International Markets. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a leading global business payments company, announced today it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Roomex, a European workforce lodging provider serving the UK and German markets. The acquisition extends FLEETCOR's U.S. workforce lodging business to Europe and provides a platform for further international expansion. The transaction is expected to close in November.
Global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometers Markets, 2022-2027: Growing Demand of Interdisciplinary and Structural Biology Applications & High Usage of Biological Therapeutic Drugs - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometers Market (2022-2027) by Product, End-user, and Geography, with Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Circular Dichroism (CD) Spectrometers Market is estimated to be worth USD 51.43 million in 2022, and is expected to...
European Post Marketing Pharmacovigilance Training Course (November 2-4, 2022) - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "European Post Marketing Pharmacovigilance - Including the EMA/PRAC Deliberations and Brexit Implications Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This course provides a comprehensive overview of key post-market pharmacovigilance activities required as the foundation for further understanding of new EU legislation that was introduced in 2012 and...
Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Forecasts, 2022-2030 with Focus on Biopesticides and Biostimulants - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Agricultural Biologicals Market, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research service provides qualitative and quantitative analyses of agricultural biologicals by segment: biopesticides and biostimulants. Growing adoption of sustainable farming practices will remain the key growth driver. The establishment of regulatory frameworks and harmonization...
Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation podcast explores the intricacies behind LLC and corporation name changes
Adopting a new name can manifest a host of new compliance challenges for businesses to address. Selecting a name is one of the first and most important decision that a fledgling corporations or LLC faces – and it’s possible they’ll have to make it more than once. A recent installment of Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation’s Expert Insights podcast reviews the many intricate steps that businesses must undertake before executing a successful name change, a complex process that often spans multiple state and federal agencies.
Global Tungsten Market Analytics Report 2022: Unique Techno Functional Attributes to Maintain Tungsten's Relevance in a Gamut of Established & New Applications in Post COVID-19 Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Tungsten - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Tungsten Market to Reach 147.4 Thousand Metric Tons by 2027. The global market for Tungsten estimated at 111.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 147.4...
Premiumization in Travel & Tourism Industry to Propel Due to Rising Popularity of Smart Cities and Destinations – GlobalData Plc
This press release was orginally distributed by SBWire. London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2022 -- The latest market analysis report titled Premiumization in Travel and Tourism, 2022 Update – Thematic Research has been added to GlobalData Plc report store. The growth of premiumization in the travel & tourism sector will be driven due to the rising popularity of smart cities and destinations. The advanced technologies involved in a smart destination work in tandem to gain a deep understanding of travelers' needs, while optimizing experiences based on their preferences. Growth in the smart city market will help to enhance personalization even further for the likes of city break tourism, which will meet the needs of travelers in the upscale and luxury markets that require highly bespoke offerings.
Global B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook Report 2022: Market is Expected to Grow by 13.10% to Reach $6,398.1 Billion in 2022 - Forecasts to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q2 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global B2C market is expected...
HighTide Therapeutics Appoints Daniel Ripley as SVP Business Development
HighTide Therapeutics, Inc. (“HighTide”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing multifunctional therapies for metabolic and digestive diseases, today announced the appointment of Daniel Ripley as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Ripley has 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical business development. Most recently he served as Head of...
Simulations Plus Announces Cash Dividend
Board of Directors announces quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share. Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company’s common stock, payable on November 7, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.
ATSG to Host Third Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call
Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) today announced that it will host an investor conference call on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 10 a.m. Eastern time to review its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. The company will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release on...
CryptoNewsBreaks – Tingo Inc. (TMNA) Enters Trade Agreement with Nigeria Ag/Commodities Umbrella Organization
Tingo (OTC: TMNA), a leading agri-fintech business in Africa, has signed a trade agreement with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (“AFAN”). Tingo has signed a merger agreement to be acquired by MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT); AFAN is the umbrella body of the 56 recognized commodities and agricultural associations in Nigeria. According to the agreement, AFAN will add a minimum of 20 million additional subscribers, which would more than triple Tingo Mobile’s current 9.3 million customer base. For its part, Tingo will provide an array of value-added products and services, including Tingo-branded smartphones, access to the Nwassa agri-fintech marketplace platform and the TingoPay Fintech super-app, and VISA-Tingo debit and credit cards. In addition, Tingo offers a wide range of agricultural products and tools, such as farming equipment, seeds, fertilizer and pesticides, as well as warehousing, transport and storage services. Tingo will also provide customers with the chance to wholesale produce locally and nationally, and export surplus produce. The announcement noted that most of the new subscribers will be owners of small- and medium-sized agricultural enterprises. “Over the past two decades, we have steadily built Tingo Mobile to support our loyal customer base of 9.3 million farmers, including more recently through the introduction of our Nwassa agri-fintech platform and our TingoPay fintech platform,” said Tingo founder and CEO Dozy Mmobuosi in the press release. “We are incredibly excited to expand our customer base to include the members of AFAN, not least as we aim to empower such members through our technology, for example, by helping them to increase crop-yields and better commercialize their agricultural products in both the national and global markets. Having today significantly further strengthened our position in Nigeria, our goal is to roll-out the Tingo Mobile model to other countries where we will continue to focus our efforts on these underserved agricultural producers and small business owners around the world.”
BioGX Announces Availability of Xfree PCR Reagents for Monkeypox
To address the growing need for simplified, rapid testing for Monkeypox, BioGX, a global provider of easy molecular diagnostic solutions, announced availability of Xfree PCR reagents for Sample-to-Answer Direct Sample PCR on multiple real-time PCR platforms including BioGX’s rapid “pixl” platform. Dr. Suzane Silbert, Director, Esoteric Testing/R&D...
Celebrate The Successful Holding Of INDIA CORR EXPO In NESCO MUMBAI From 8-10 Oct 2022
GOJON is honored to participate the IndiaCorr Expo, it is an influential event catering to the rapidly growing corrugated packaging and carton box making industry. Celebrate The Successful Holding Of INDIA CORR EXPO In NESCO MUMBAI From 8-10 Oct 2022. GOJON is honored to participate the IndiaCorr Expo, it is...
Major tech players and civil society groups call on the public to protect encryption on Global Encryption Day
Global Encryption Coalition, including anonymity network Tor and Open Rights Group, call on the public around the world to protect encryption. Tor Executive Director says “encryption should be a right” as it allows people to “resist and fight for change”. Intervention comes on Global Encryption Day as...
Skyworks Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors connecting people, places and things, will conduct a conference call with analysts to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results and business outlook on Nov. 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EDT. This press release...
AXIS Capital Comments on Impact of Catastrophe and Other Weather-Related Losses on Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to report a small operating income for the third quarter of 2022. The Company's results are impacted by a pre-tax net loss estimate for catastrophes and other weather-related events of $212 million ($186 million, after-tax), including $160 million for Hurricane Ian.
