14news.com
Cannelton principal accused of drunk driving resigns
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A principal for Cannelton City Schools has stepped down. On Wednesday night, the school board held an executive session. Joseph Sibbett, the now former Myers Grade School elementary principal, was arrested. He’s accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Sibbett was originally placed on suspension...
EPD: 19-year-old arrested for firing AK-47 in neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested after admitting to firing an assault rifle in a northside neighborhood. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Asbury Drive on Monday night for a shots fired call. After arrival, officers say they spoke with Collin M. […]
wevv.com
Police: Man calls 911 from inside Madisonville business after breaking in through window
A man was arrested on charges of burglary, public intoxication, and criminal mischief after breaking into a business in Madisonville, Kentucky early Thursday morning, according to police. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to a business on West Arch Street early Thursday morning around 4 a.m. When officers...
14news.com
Former corrections officer arrested for Intimidation
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a former Posey County Correctional Officer, who was fired after an arrest in August, has been arrested again. 26-year-old Daniel Long was arrested in Evansville Thursday night and charged with Intimidation, a Level 6 Felony, and Harassment, a Class B Misdemeanor.
14news.com
Day 3 wraps up for Owensboro murder re-trial
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the trial continued for the man charged with murder following the 2017 car crash that left another man dead. [PREVIOUS: Re-trial for Owensboro man accused of murder begins]. The prosecution continued presenting witnesses Wednesday in its case against Robert Garner, who is also charged...
14news.com
VCSO: Evansville man arrested after firing AK-47 in neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now in jail after officials say that he fired an AK-47 in the air during an argument on Monday. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they arrived at a house on Webster Grove Court in response to a shots fired run. They located Collin Salyer, who officials say was waiting to talk with deputies.
14news.com
Police looking for hit and run driver, bicyclist taken to hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist and then drove away. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at NW Third Street and Bond Street. Police say the bicycle rider was found in the middle of the road. He was taken to...
Bluff City woman injured after fiery wreck
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) say a woman was injured after an accident involving fire and bridge ends. HCSO says on October 20, at 9:47 a.m., deputies received a call of a one vehicle collision with injury at the 16000 Block of Bluff City Road and the […]
14news.com
Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of the man charged with murder after a 2017 car crash left another man dead. [PREVIOUS: Day 3 wraps up for Owensboro murder re-trial]. Robert Garner is also charged with a DUI after the car they say he was driving...
14news.com
Trial for man charged with 2017 car crash murder begins
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial is underway for the man charged with murder following a 2017 car crash that left another man dead. Tuesday’s trial is actually a re-trail. It initially began back in February, but the court declared it a mistrial, citing the reason as jury tampering. Proceedings are now back.
wevv.com
Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say
A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.
wevv.com
Police looking for driver who hit bicyclist in Evansville
Police are searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist in Evansville then left the scene on Wednesday night. Officers with the Evansville Police Department said they were called to the area of NW 3rd Street and Bond Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after a bicyclist was hit by a black truck.
Henderson Police identify woman fatally struck by vehicle
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On the evening of October 19, A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on South Green Street in Henderson. Witnesses to the accident stated that a woman who looked as though she was having a medical emergency was standing along the side of the road. As she attempted to […]
wdrb.com
2 former LMPD officers sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to throwing drinks at people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Calling their actions "egregious, conscious shocking behavior," a federal judge sentenced two former Louisville Metro Police officers to prison Wednesday on civil rights violations for throwing drinks at people while on duty in the city's west end. Despite a recommendation of probation by both prosecutors and...
14news.com
Longtime HPD officer comes out of retirement to be an SRO
104.1 WIKY
Store Manager Threatened By Ex-Employee
An Evansville Police Officer responded to a call on Tuesday at a discount retail store in the 2000 block of Weinbach Center Drive in reference to a harassment report. A former employee, who was banned from the property, came inside the store and threatened the manager after she told him to leave.
14news.com
Decades apart, brothers in blue bond over HPD nostalgia
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a story about history in the making from the Henderson Police Department. A couple weeks ago, Lt. Daniel Lehman was having lunch at Brown Bag Burgers when William Wilson came up to him. Lt. Lehman says Wilson told him he used to work for...
14news.com
Vigil honoring domestic violence victims held in Owensboro
14news.com
Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office holding groundbreaking for new jail building
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Sheriff’s Office is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Gibson County Detention Center. It’s happening at 11 a.m. Friday. Last winter, they demolished a building next to the county jail to make way for updates to the facility. Officials say the...
wbiw.com
Paoli man sentenced to prison after violating terms of probation
BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III sentenced a Paoli man to two years in the Indiana Department of Correction for violating the terms of his probation. Sean Collier, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in September of 2021 as a...
