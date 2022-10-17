ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannelton, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Cannelton principal accused of drunk driving resigns

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - A principal for Cannelton City Schools has stepped down. On Wednesday night, the school board held an executive session. Joseph Sibbett, the now former Myers Grade School elementary principal, was arrested. He’s accused of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Sibbett was originally placed on suspension...
CANNELTON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: 19-year-old arrested for firing AK-47 in neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested after admitting to firing an assault rifle in a northside neighborhood. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Asbury Drive on Monday night for a shots fired call. After arrival, officers say they spoke with Collin M. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Former corrections officer arrested for Intimidation

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a former Posey County Correctional Officer, who was fired after an arrest in August, has been arrested again. 26-year-old Daniel Long was arrested in Evansville Thursday night and charged with Intimidation, a Level 6 Felony, and Harassment, a Class B Misdemeanor.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Day 3 wraps up for Owensboro murder re-trial

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the trial continued for the man charged with murder following the 2017 car crash that left another man dead. [PREVIOUS: Re-trial for Owensboro man accused of murder begins]. The prosecution continued presenting witnesses Wednesday in its case against Robert Garner, who is also charged...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

VCSO: Evansville man arrested after firing AK-47 in neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now in jail after officials say that he fired an AK-47 in the air during an argument on Monday. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they arrived at a house on Webster Grove Court in response to a shots fired run. They located Collin Salyer, who officials say was waiting to talk with deputies.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bluff City woman injured after fiery wreck

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) say a woman was injured after an accident involving fire and bridge ends. HCSO says on October 20, at 9:47 a.m., deputies received a call of a one vehicle collision with injury at the 16000 Block of Bluff City Road and the […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Testimony continued Thursday in the trial of the man charged with murder after a 2017 car crash left another man dead. [PREVIOUS: Day 3 wraps up for Owensboro murder re-trial]. Robert Garner is also charged with a DUI after the car they say he was driving...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Trial for man charged with 2017 car crash murder begins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial is underway for the man charged with murder following a 2017 car crash that left another man dead. Tuesday’s trial is actually a re-trail. It initially began back in February, but the court declared it a mistrial, citing the reason as jury tampering. Proceedings are now back.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say

A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Police looking for driver who hit bicyclist in Evansville

Police are searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist in Evansville then left the scene on Wednesday night. Officers with the Evansville Police Department said they were called to the area of NW 3rd Street and Bond Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday after a bicyclist was hit by a black truck.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police identify woman fatally struck by vehicle

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On the evening of October 19, A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on South Green Street in Henderson. Witnesses to the accident stated that a woman who looked as though she was having a medical emergency was standing along the side of the road. As she attempted to […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Longtime HPD officer comes out of retirement to be an SRO

Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro. Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro. How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?. How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Store Manager Threatened By Ex-Employee

An Evansville Police Officer responded to a call on Tuesday at a discount retail store in the 2000 block of Weinbach Center Drive in reference to a harassment report. A former employee, who was banned from the property, came inside the store and threatened the manager after she told him to leave.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Decades apart, brothers in blue bond over HPD nostalgia

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a story about history in the making from the Henderson Police Department. A couple weeks ago, Lt. Daniel Lehman was having lunch at Brown Bag Burgers when William Wilson came up to him. Lt. Lehman says Wilson told him he used to work for...
14news.com

Vigil honoring domestic violence victims held in Owensboro

Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro. Testimony continues for day 4 of Garner murder trial in Owensboro. How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?. Updated: 12 hours ago. How does Morton Avenue warehouse fire compare to other historic Evansville fires?
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Gibson Co. Sheriff’s Office holding groundbreaking for new jail building

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Sheriff’s Office is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Gibson County Detention Center. It’s happening at 11 a.m. Friday. Last winter, they demolished a building next to the county jail to make way for updates to the facility. Officials say the...
wbiw.com

Paoli man sentenced to prison after violating terms of probation

BEDFORD – Lawrence Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III sentenced a Paoli man to two years in the Indiana Department of Correction for violating the terms of his probation. Sean Collier, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, in September of 2021 as a...
PAOLI, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy