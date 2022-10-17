ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FanSided

Lakers spacing, Cavs defense and more early NBA takeaways

With just a handful of NBA games played, we’re already seeing a baseline emerge for trends like the Lakers spacing, Cavs defense and more. With most teams only having one or two games under their belt, it’s difficult to say anything for certain. So, to avoid any brash generalizations, we will offer a few observations worth keeping tabs on as the season progresses.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News

Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
FanSided

Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson are warnings to every NFL GM

The NFL is a high-risk business when it comes to quarterback contracts, and we’re seeing the downside in both Arizona and Denver this season. George Paton and Steve Keim would like a do-over, please. Of course, in the NFL, just like in a grade-school cafeteria, there no take-backs. This...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

3 Best Prop Bets for Padres vs. Phillies NLCS Game 3 (San Diego Acquired Drury for this Game)

The San Diego Padres evened things up at home on Wednesday with an 8-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, and we’ve got ourselves a series in the NLCS. We’ve seen an 8-5 shootout and a 2-0 pitcher’s duel, so what kind of game will we get in Philly with Ranger Suarez and Joe Musgrove on the mound? If we can figure that out, then we can really hit on some prop bets for Game 3.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Daily Dinger: Best Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Who is Going Yard in Game 3 of NLCS?)

The NLCS has been a thriller thus far, a rock fight victory behind a heroic pitching performance in Game 1, followed up by a back and forth high scoring affair in Game 2. What can we expect as the series shifts to Philadelphia? Well, we are backing some sluggers to hit home runs at juicy odds. Citizens Bank Park is one of the most hitter friendly ballparks in Major League Baseball, who can cash in and be a postseason hero?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

