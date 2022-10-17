Read full article on original website
Pacers’ first game proves Lakers were right to wait for a better trade
The Los Angeles Lakers did not trade Russell Westbrook before the 2022-23 season despite all of the rumors and speculation throughout the summer. Westbrook started the campaign with the team and to say it has been awkward is an understatement. Perhaps the most talked-about trade for Westbrook this summer was...
Charles Barkley destroys Rob Pelinka after Lakers’ sad loss to Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers have opened the 2022-23 season in the same way that they did the 2021-22 season: with two losses. After an ugly loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers were beaten yet again by the Clippers on Thursday night. At this point, it is no surprise...
Lakers spacing, Cavs defense and more early NBA takeaways
With just a handful of NBA games played, we’re already seeing a baseline emerge for trends like the Lakers spacing, Cavs defense and more. With most teams only having one or two games under their belt, it’s difficult to say anything for certain. So, to avoid any brash generalizations, we will offer a few observations worth keeping tabs on as the season progresses.
3 Best NBA Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Heat (Bam Adebayo To Bounce Back)
We remember what happened the last time we saw the Celtcis and Heat face off, so no need to go into deep depth about that amazing Game 7. They’ll face off tonight for the first time since that game, with the Heat looking to avoid an 0-2 start. Miami...
AP source: Pistons exec Murphy on leave amid investigation
A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Detroit Pistons assistant general manager Rob Murphy has been put on leave during an investigation
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Christian Vázquez has harsh words for Red Sox after stunning trade
Christian Vázquez delves into “awkward and weird” Red Sox trade ahead of ALCS with Astros. The Boston Red Sox aren’t in the postseason, but a few of their former stars are, and one is speaking out about what it’s like to strive for glory with a new team.
Charles Barkley shows no mercy to Lakers with hilarious, scathing critique
Charles Barkley showed no mercy to the Los Angeles Lakers in a scorching yet humorous take. Charles Barkley is known for being bald, brash, and brutally honest. That doesn’t change when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers. Following the purple and gold’s loss to the Clippers 103-97, Barkley...
NFL hot seat watch: What head coaches are feeling the heat in Week 7?
The bad coaches are starting to separate from the good on this week’s NFL hot seat watch. Even with Matt Rhule out in Charlotte, expect for at least five-to-seven more NFL head-coaching vacancies to open up this season. It may be closer to six than to eight, as there...
Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson are warnings to every NFL GM
The NFL is a high-risk business when it comes to quarterback contracts, and we’re seeing the downside in both Arizona and Denver this season. George Paton and Steve Keim would like a do-over, please. Of course, in the NFL, just like in a grade-school cafeteria, there no take-backs. This...
3 Best Prop Bets for Padres vs. Phillies NLCS Game 3 (San Diego Acquired Drury for this Game)
The San Diego Padres evened things up at home on Wednesday with an 8-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, and we’ve got ourselves a series in the NLCS. We’ve seen an 8-5 shootout and a 2-0 pitcher’s duel, so what kind of game will we get in Philly with Ranger Suarez and Joe Musgrove on the mound? If we can figure that out, then we can really hit on some prop bets for Game 3.
Giants & Jaguars Predictions With J.T. Thomas | Spread The Word
With the 5-1 Giants matching up with the 2-4 Jacksonville Jaguars this week, Iain MacMillan sat down with former Giants and Jaguars linebacker J.T. Thomas to talk the game and even the Super Bowl potential for both of these teams. Thomas tried to play both sides of the coin for...
Daily Dinger: Best Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Who is Going Yard in Game 3 of NLCS?)
The NLCS has been a thriller thus far, a rock fight victory behind a heroic pitching performance in Game 1, followed up by a back and forth high scoring affair in Game 2. What can we expect as the series shifts to Philadelphia? Well, we are backing some sluggers to hit home runs at juicy odds. Citizens Bank Park is one of the most hitter friendly ballparks in Major League Baseball, who can cash in and be a postseason hero?
