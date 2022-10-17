ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sneakernews.com

This Women’s Nike Air Force 1 Low Earned Its Stripes

Over the past 40 years, the Nike Air Force 1 has infiltrated virtually every corner of the world. Since 1982, the silhouette has “earned its stripes” on concrete basketball courts and streets, European runway shows and other locales, making the newly-surfaced pair featuring orange tiger stripes fitting. Exclusive...
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid “University Blue” Features “Aged” Midsoles

Since the dawn of Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line, the Swoosh has been commemorating the player’s alma mater. Recently, the Air Jordan 1 Mid surfaced in an all-new “University Blue” makeup. At quick glance, the retro resembles those of the past, most recently Off-White’s take from...
sneakernews.com

The Jordan Westbrook One Take Series Is Back With Fourth Model

While their season opener was spoiled by the Golden State Warriors in a near 15 -point blowout, Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers enter their second consecutive season together with the end goal of raising the Larry O’Brien trophy. The former League MVP won’t be the only one in LA sharing the spotlight as Jordan Brand has officially debuted his fifth signature silhouette’s cost-effective counterpart, the Jordan Westbrook One Take 4.
sneakernews.com

Patent Leather Tans And Dark Brown Accent The Nike Air Force 1

It’s Air Force 1 galore for The Swoosh this year as slightly disparate offerings of the hallmark silhouette continue to make rounds throughout its 40th anniversary. Furthering its propositions extended from the iconic “Triple-White” aesthetic, the latest build accents with tan and brown leathers. Dominated by tumbled...
sneakernews.com

Nike’s Tokyo ’03 Collection Extends A “Viotech” Air Force 1 Mid

Much more selective in offerings compared to its low-top counterpart, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to differ up the AF1-heavy palette from the Swoosh during its 40th anniversary celebration. Taking inspiration from the year that proffered the highly touted Japanese-inspired “Shima-Shima” pack, the latest mid-cut silhouette mirrors the “Tokyo ’03” scheme of the Air Trainer 1.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China”

China’s relationship with Jordan Brand is celebrating a silver anniversary — a milestone materialized in the form of Air Jordan footwear under the “25 Years In China” collection. Already manifested in an Air Jordan 12 Low, Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, and more, Jordan Brand now focuses on one of the most popular Retro models in the nation – the Air Jordan 12.
sneakernews.com

The Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit Returns With Bold Orange Flair

The Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit features design language developed over the last decade, but it’s the brand’s bold new bet for the future of more sustainable footwear. Recently, the silhouette emerged in an eye-catching blue and orange color combination, with the latter tone unquestionably harkening back to traditional Swoosh branding. Knit construction across the “mudguard” indulges in a tie dye pattern reminiscent of previous styles within the Nike LeBron signature series, while the robust cushioning solution opts for a tan, patterned aesthetic that allows for the upper’s flair to revel in the spotlight.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Dunk Low “Syracuse” Is Returning On November 1st

Among the earliest reprisals of the Be True To Your School series of Dunks, the Dunk Low “Syracuse” release was one of the key players in the global Dunk revival that is still sweeping the nation today. Over two years later, Nike has chosen to re-release some of the originators, with the white/orange pair set to return on November 1st.
sneakernews.com

Suede And Leather Build Out This Cool-Toned Nike Dunk High

The Nike Dunk High has enjoyed quite a bit of attention over the course of the last few months. And following the reveal of several exciting colorways, from the “Lunar New Year” to the “Somos Familia,” the silhouette is putting together a clean and simple look comprised almost entirely of cool tones.
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Terminator High “Noble Green”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Nike would be bringing back the Terminator High alongside longtime collaborative partner COMME des GARÇONS. Images of inline colorways, from the “Georgetown” to the “Cocoa Snake,” followed soon after. And now, over two months since the appearance of these pairs, the silhouette has surfaced in yet another upcoming make-up: the “Noble Green.”
sneakernews.com

This Women’s Air Jordan 1 Mid Pairs Black With A Touch Of Gym Red

Even if you lean towards distaste for the Air Jordan 1 Mid, it’s undeniable that it’s one of the most accessible and inclusive silhouettes in Jordan Brand’s catalog. This newly-revealed women’s exclusive further proves that point, as it brings classic, heritage colors to an audience grossly underserved.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Revisits The Safari With Red Accents

The Nike Air Max 90 continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s lineup of products, appearing in special and general styles. Recently, the silhouette emerged in a wild safari makeover akin to other Nike Sportswear classics like the Air Force 1 Mid. A mix of zebra prints, snake skin and other animal-related patterns and prints take over the sneaker’s upper. Ruby-colored flair enters the mix via profile swooshes and tread visible at the sides. Air Max units underfoot opt for a black look that plays a tertiary role to the aforementioned components.
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Animal Pack” Covered In A Variety Of Wild Patterns

Over the past few years The Swoosh has employed a multitude of propositions centered around animal print textiles. Most notably expressed via the atmos x Air Max 1 “Animal Pack” from 2020, the aforementioned scheme is now returning to the Nike Air Force 1 Mid. Crisp white tumbled...
sneakernews.com

A Utility Treatment Extends Across This Greyscale Air Force 1 Low

It seems as if everyday a brand new Air Force 1 is revealed. Fully taking advantage of the hallmark silhouette’s 40th anniversary in conjunction with the Beaverton-based brand own observance of 50 years, lavish aesthetics and builds are being employed with just a few months left in the year.
sneakernews.com

Lunar Hues Appear On The Nike Cosmic Unity

Nike Basketball’s Cosmic Unity series is truly otherworldly in its design, but you won’t have to travel far to secure a pair of this sustainability-driven product. Now appearing in a Black, Football Grey, and Off Noir package, this Cosmic Unity 2 sheds a bold and vibrant colors that are typically connected to the Swoosh’s footwear options and opts for a package that reflects the surface of the moon and other floating rock formations in space. Black and Off Noir share the upper, while dots of the grey are speckled into the woven mesh upper as well as the midsole, while multi-color touches can be seen integrated into the lacing.
sneakernews.com

The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Joins The Animal Pack

Earlier this morning, the Nike Air More Uptempo was revealed in a new “Animal Pack” colorway. And as is typical of the brand, the collection is to feature a drove of additional silhouettes, including and likely not limited to this newly-surfaced Blazer Mid ’77. Similar to its...
sneakernews.com

The Mighty Ducks And The Hawks Square Off With The adidas UltraBOOST

“Here they come from behind the net…it’s the Flying V!”. One of the most contentious and heated rivalries in all of fictional sports is undoubtedly between the Mighty Ducks vs. Hawks, the two young hockey teams from the 1992 film The Mighty Ducks. From that epic sports movie came several sequels and eventually a Disney+ series, but the cultural value from that first flick thirty years ago is what keeps the nostalgia alive.

