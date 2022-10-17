Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
This Women’s Nike Air Force 1 Low Earned Its Stripes
Over the past 40 years, the Nike Air Force 1 has infiltrated virtually every corner of the world. Since 1982, the silhouette has “earned its stripes” on concrete basketball courts and streets, European runway shows and other locales, making the newly-surfaced pair featuring orange tiger stripes fitting. Exclusive...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid “University Blue” Features “Aged” Midsoles
Since the dawn of Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line, the Swoosh has been commemorating the player’s alma mater. Recently, the Air Jordan 1 Mid surfaced in an all-new “University Blue” makeup. At quick glance, the retro resembles those of the past, most recently Off-White’s take from...
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Westbrook One Take Series Is Back With Fourth Model
While their season opener was spoiled by the Golden State Warriors in a near 15 -point blowout, Russell Westbrook and the Los Angeles Lakers enter their second consecutive season together with the end goal of raising the Larry O’Brien trophy. The former League MVP won’t be the only one in LA sharing the spotlight as Jordan Brand has officially debuted his fifth signature silhouette’s cost-effective counterpart, the Jordan Westbrook One Take 4.
sneakernews.com
Patent Leather Tans And Dark Brown Accent The Nike Air Force 1
It’s Air Force 1 galore for The Swoosh this year as slightly disparate offerings of the hallmark silhouette continue to make rounds throughout its 40th anniversary. Furthering its propositions extended from the iconic “Triple-White” aesthetic, the latest build accents with tan and brown leathers. Dominated by tumbled...
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Tokyo ’03 Collection Extends A “Viotech” Air Force 1 Mid
Much more selective in offerings compared to its low-top counterpart, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to differ up the AF1-heavy palette from the Swoosh during its 40th anniversary celebration. Taking inspiration from the year that proffered the highly touted Japanese-inspired “Shima-Shima” pack, the latest mid-cut silhouette mirrors the “Tokyo ’03” scheme of the Air Trainer 1.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China”
China’s relationship with Jordan Brand is celebrating a silver anniversary — a milestone materialized in the form of Air Jordan footwear under the “25 Years In China” collection. Already manifested in an Air Jordan 12 Low, Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT, and more, Jordan Brand now focuses on one of the most popular Retro models in the nation – the Air Jordan 12.
sneakernews.com
Nike’s Color Of The Month Program Expands To The Air Force 1 Mid “Summit White”
For the uninitiated, the Nike Air Force 1’s “Color of the Month” program began in the mid-1980s as an initiative to raise interest for Bruce Kilgore’s design, which was in risk of being discontinued if it wasn’t for three Baltimore-based retailers. Recently, the low-top trim...
sneakernews.com
The Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit Returns With Bold Orange Flair
The Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit features design language developed over the last decade, but it’s the brand’s bold new bet for the future of more sustainable footwear. Recently, the silhouette emerged in an eye-catching blue and orange color combination, with the latter tone unquestionably harkening back to traditional Swoosh branding. Knit construction across the “mudguard” indulges in a tie dye pattern reminiscent of previous styles within the Nike LeBron signature series, while the robust cushioning solution opts for a tan, patterned aesthetic that allows for the upper’s flair to revel in the spotlight.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low “Syracuse” Is Returning On November 1st
Among the earliest reprisals of the Be True To Your School series of Dunks, the Dunk Low “Syracuse” release was one of the key players in the global Dunk revival that is still sweeping the nation today. Over two years later, Nike has chosen to re-release some of the originators, with the white/orange pair set to return on November 1st.
sneakernews.com
Suede And Leather Build Out This Cool-Toned Nike Dunk High
The Nike Dunk High has enjoyed quite a bit of attention over the course of the last few months. And following the reveal of several exciting colorways, from the “Lunar New Year” to the “Somos Familia,” the silhouette is putting together a clean and simple look comprised almost entirely of cool tones.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Terminator High “Noble Green”
Earlier this year, it was revealed that Nike would be bringing back the Terminator High alongside longtime collaborative partner COMME des GARÇONS. Images of inline colorways, from the “Georgetown” to the “Cocoa Snake,” followed soon after. And now, over two months since the appearance of these pairs, the silhouette has surfaced in yet another upcoming make-up: the “Noble Green.”
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Trainer 1 “Valentine’s Day” Is A Love Letter To The Air Max 90 “Bacon”
From the Air Kukini to the Air Ship, Nike has brought several models back to the cultural forefront over the course of 2022. The Air Trainer 1 is but one out of a much longer list — and following numerous GRs and a collaboration with Travis Scott, the silhouette is now preparing its best for Valentine’s Day.
sneakernews.com
This Women’s Air Jordan 1 Mid Pairs Black With A Touch Of Gym Red
Even if you lean towards distaste for the Air Jordan 1 Mid, it’s undeniable that it’s one of the most accessible and inclusive silhouettes in Jordan Brand’s catalog. This newly-revealed women’s exclusive further proves that point, as it brings classic, heritage colors to an audience grossly underserved.
sneakernews.com
The White/Blue Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Playground” Releases On November 4th
As the world awaits The Whitaker Group’s next Air Jordan projects, James Whitner and team are moving forward with the second installment of their Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Playground” on November 4th. A follow-up to the “Recess” collection and story rolled out in July,...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 90 Revisits The Safari With Red Accents
The Nike Air Max 90 continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s lineup of products, appearing in special and general styles. Recently, the silhouette emerged in a wild safari makeover akin to other Nike Sportswear classics like the Air Force 1 Mid. A mix of zebra prints, snake skin and other animal-related patterns and prints take over the sneaker’s upper. Ruby-colored flair enters the mix via profile swooshes and tread visible at the sides. Air Max units underfoot opt for a black look that plays a tertiary role to the aforementioned components.
sneakernews.com
Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Animal Pack” Covered In A Variety Of Wild Patterns
Over the past few years The Swoosh has employed a multitude of propositions centered around animal print textiles. Most notably expressed via the atmos x Air Max 1 “Animal Pack” from 2020, the aforementioned scheme is now returning to the Nike Air Force 1 Mid. Crisp white tumbled...
sneakernews.com
A Utility Treatment Extends Across This Greyscale Air Force 1 Low
It seems as if everyday a brand new Air Force 1 is revealed. Fully taking advantage of the hallmark silhouette’s 40th anniversary in conjunction with the Beaverton-based brand own observance of 50 years, lavish aesthetics and builds are being employed with just a few months left in the year.
sneakernews.com
Lunar Hues Appear On The Nike Cosmic Unity
Nike Basketball’s Cosmic Unity series is truly otherworldly in its design, but you won’t have to travel far to secure a pair of this sustainability-driven product. Now appearing in a Black, Football Grey, and Off Noir package, this Cosmic Unity 2 sheds a bold and vibrant colors that are typically connected to the Swoosh’s footwear options and opts for a package that reflects the surface of the moon and other floating rock formations in space. Black and Off Noir share the upper, while dots of the grey are speckled into the woven mesh upper as well as the midsole, while multi-color touches can be seen integrated into the lacing.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Joins The Animal Pack
Earlier this morning, the Nike Air More Uptempo was revealed in a new “Animal Pack” colorway. And as is typical of the brand, the collection is to feature a drove of additional silhouettes, including and likely not limited to this newly-surfaced Blazer Mid ’77. Similar to its...
sneakernews.com
The Mighty Ducks And The Hawks Square Off With The adidas UltraBOOST
“Here they come from behind the net…it’s the Flying V!”. One of the most contentious and heated rivalries in all of fictional sports is undoubtedly between the Mighty Ducks vs. Hawks, the two young hockey teams from the 1992 film The Mighty Ducks. From that epic sports movie came several sequels and eventually a Disney+ series, but the cultural value from that first flick thirty years ago is what keeps the nostalgia alive.
