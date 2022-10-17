ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Schools Warn of the Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’

The 'One Chip Challenge' created by the Paqui tortilla chip brand has been around since 2016, but it's really caught fire (no pun intended) on TikTok this year. If you're unfamiliar, the goal is to eat an extremely spicy chip that comes in a solo package and see how long one can last without eating or drinking anything else. The chip company encourages those who partake to post a video of their attempt online and share the 'level' they're able to reach.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Bird flu is back; one case confirmed in Iowa

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The bird flu is back. The Iowa Department of Agriculture confirmed Thursday the state's first case since May. It was found in a non-commercial backyard flock in Dallas County. This is the first time it's been detected in the county. Iowa had a massive outbreak...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines area changes emergency message providers LINK TO SIGN UP

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines metro area is switching to the statewide Alert Iowa system beginning today. Local alerts will be focused on the Des Moines metro area. "We're going to be alerting for all of Polk County plus Norwalk and Waukee. That's our alert area." Tracy Bearden, Polk County 9-1-1 Coordinator tells WHO Radio News.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

DNR says "mountain lion sighting" in Des Moines was really house cat

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources now says the "possible mountain lion" in Des Moines was really someone's house cat. Des Moines Police posted on Facebook Thursday, saying the sighting was reported in the Gray's Woods neighborhood on the city’s east side. The DNR confirmed the video showed a mountain lion, but since corrected their statement.
DES MOINES, IA
bleedingheartland.com

What to bring with you when voting early in Iowa

Early voting starts today in Iowa. I recommend voting before election day, so you don't have to worry about an illness, work obligation, or family emergency preventing you from voting on November 8. Before you set out for an early voting location, make sure you have all the documentation you...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

What was once "Iowa nice" now "too liberal," through GOP lens

Herb Strentz was dean of the Drake School of Journalism from 1975 to 1988 and professor there until retirement in 2004. He was executive secretary of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council from its founding in 1976 to 2000. “You can’t handle the truth!”. Many Bleeding Heartland readers will...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Growing waitlist for services leads to expansion for ChildServe in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — A heightened need for services for children with special needs is prompting a nonprofit organization to expand big time in eastern Iowa. ChildServe currently has locations in Johnston, Ames, Des Moines and Coralville. ”We originally lived in Webster City and commuted 45 miles to...
CORALVILLE, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa gun amendment supporters say its time to "protect those rights"

DES MOINES, Iowa — On the back of Iowa's ballot, a constitutional amendment, which has the power to change Iowa's gun laws. Dave Funk, the President of the Iowa Firearms Coalition, says, "as time has gone on the legislator here in the state of Iowa expanded our rights of Iowans to carry weapons and own different type of firearms. It hasn't been a problem and one of the natural out gross of those is to want to protect those rights."
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway

Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
IOWA STATE
Radio Iowa

90+ Iowa counties are now using Alert Iowa system for instant warnings

Iowans in almost every county can now get instant messages about threatening weather, missing persons, and other emergency situations unfolding nearby. Tracey Bearden, the 911 coordinator for the Polk County Emergency Management Agency, says Iowa’s most populous county is upgrading from Code Red to the new Alert Iowa system starting today.
IOWA STATE
97X

The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising

Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Axne and Nunn running to represent Iowa’s 3rd District

DES MOINES, Iowa — District 3 covers most of southern and central Iowa, including Polk and Dallas counties. The race for District 3 is one of the most closely watched congressional races in the country. For Iowa Democrats, winning District 3 means keeping a seat that is currently their...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

$1 Million Powerball ticket purchased in northwest Iowa

(Clive, IA) — For the third time in two months, someone in Iowa has won a lottery prize of at least 1-million dollars. The Iowa Lottery says someone bought a Powerball ticket at a KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury Monday. The northwest Iowa community is a town of 320 people. The winning ticket joins a 2 million dollar winner from Forest City last week, and a 1 million dollar winner from Ames in September.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Residents in Iowa community raise concern over rust-colored water

ALBION, Iowa — Since this spring, a problem has bubbled up in the small town of Albion, Iowa. When some residents turned on their faucets, they saw brownish or yellowish water. "I don't have any problems with it, "said Robert Kern, longtime resident. Kern may be the exception to...
ALBION, IA
I-Rock 93.5

Is It Illegal In Iowa To Dispose Of Leaves In Garbage Cans?

Your first impulse after raking your yard may be to toss all your leaves in the trash and send them to the landfill, but there are a few reasons why you should not do that. YES! In the state of Iowa it is illegal to dispose of leaves into the landfil. After raking your leaves you must put them in a brown paper bag and purchase a sticker from the city that states the bag is full of leaves and must be recycled.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowans begin casting votes for upcoming general election

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans started casting their ballots on Wednesday for the upcoming general election. Wednesday is also the first day county auditors can send out absentee ballots. In Polk County, 32,000 ballots went out to voters who requested them. Every election since 2014, John Olsen always votes...
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Blank Park Zoo giraffe Raza moving on to another zoo

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the Blank Park Zoo’s giraffes is saying goodbye to Des Moines soon. The zoo announced Wednesday that Raza, who was born at the zoo almost two years ago, will be moving to an accredited zoo near the west coast of the country. The plan to move Raza was proposed […]
DES MOINES, IA

