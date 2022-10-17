ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Robinson Family Farm gets ‘all clear’ to reopen

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Robinson Family Farm has received an “all clear” from the Bell County Fire Marshal to reopen this weekend. The Farm said on Wednesday that it will be honoring any tickets which were used this past Saturday, October 15. They have been “un-scanned,” and will be redeemable at any one-time during the remainder of its season. The Farm has also added an additional weekend for visitors. Tickets can be purchased online at a discount at therobinsonfamilyfarm.com.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Firefighter injured while responding to crash

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department firefighter received injuries while crews were working a multi-vehicle accident. Crew Chief Kirk Jernigan said Thursday night that units were dispatched to the accident with an entrapment at Highway 6 and Delmar Ranch Road. While working this wreck, there was a secondary wreck involving two vehicles and our Command Truck.
VALLEY MILLS, TX
fox44news.com

Fall Stand Down and Community Triage coming to Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen says it is proud to assist Operation Stand Down Central Texas once again at the 9th annual Fall Stand Down and Community Triage. The event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Boil water notice issued for Belton neighborhood

BELTON, Texas — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a Belton neighborhood, located west of the southbound I-35 frontage road and north of E. 6th Ave. The area is shown on a map below. The notice was reportedly issued due to repairs on a ruptured water...
BELTON, TX
fox44news.com

Construction on Midway Drive to cause closure

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) -The City of Temple will close the right, eastbound lane on Midway Drive this Friday. The City says the closure is expected to be in place for approximately three weeks. This comes as part of the ongoing Bird Creek Interceptor Sanitary Sewer project. Detours will be...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco police seek accused car thieves

Waco police appealed for help from the public Wednesday in a multi-jurisdictional search for two people wanted in more than 80 cases, including the theft of several vehicles with a total value of $750,000, officials said. Isabel Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.20.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Arrest made after building in Copperas Cove struck by gunfire

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Clay Mitchell McCumber, 27, of Copperas Cove, charged with deadly conduct-discharge firearm, after a building was struck by a round of ammunition on Oct. 18. Police responded to 2990 East Business Highway 190 after shots were fired at approximately 5:37 p.m. Officers arrived...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Hillsboro couple sentenced in 2018 murder

Hillsboro, Tx (FOX 44) – A Hillsboro couple has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term in connection with a 2018 murder. 45-year-old Edgar Barr-Lazcano was sentenced to 25 years and 44-year-old Cecola Mozon was assessed 20 years following their convictions in connection with the February 2018 shooting death of 27-year-old Deonshira “Deon” Slider.
HILLSBORO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco Family Medicine breaks ground for $61 million center

Waco Family Medicine officials, local elected leaders and celebrities Chip and Joanna Gaines ceremonially broke ground Thursday for a $61 million central facility for the medical services nonprofit. The new four-story building will replace the current facility at the same location in the 1600 block of Colcord Avenue and allow...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco wins $800K in federal planning money for flood-prone creek and bridges

Waco will receive $800,000 in federal help to start its project to tame flood-prone Primrose Creek in South Waco and replace up to seven bridges on the channel. The Waco project is the only Texas project in the first round of funding from the Bridge Investment Program under the federal infrastructure law passed last year.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in Killeen bank theft

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspects in a bank theft. It was reported to the department that some individuals have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen. The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

A new rehabilitation Center opens in Killeen, and its impact could be large

KILLEEN, Texas — Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen, Texas is a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility with 48 recovery beds. Making it the first rehabilitation center in the heart of Killeen to offer such extensive rehabilitation services, allowing patients to stay overnight if needed. The center treats individuals...
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy