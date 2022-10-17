Read full article on original website
KWTX
Fire marshal clears Robinson Family Farm for reopening after massive fire this past weekend
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Family Farm on Wednesday announced it had been cleared for reopening this weekend after a massive grass fire in its parking lot torched more than 70 vehicles on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Big update, y’all! We got the clear from the fire marshal to open...
fox44news.com
Robinson Family Farm gets ‘all clear’ to reopen
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Robinson Family Farm has received an “all clear” from the Bell County Fire Marshal to reopen this weekend. The Farm said on Wednesday that it will be honoring any tickets which were used this past Saturday, October 15. They have been “un-scanned,” and will be redeemable at any one-time during the remainder of its season. The Farm has also added an additional weekend for visitors. Tickets can be purchased online at a discount at therobinsonfamilyfarm.com.
fox44news.com
Firefighter injured while responding to crash
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (FOX 44) – A Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department firefighter received injuries while crews were working a multi-vehicle accident. Crew Chief Kirk Jernigan said Thursday night that units were dispatched to the accident with an entrapment at Highway 6 and Delmar Ranch Road. While working this wreck, there was a secondary wreck involving two vehicles and our Command Truck.
fox44news.com
Fall Stand Down and Community Triage coming to Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen says it is proud to assist Operation Stand Down Central Texas once again at the 9th annual Fall Stand Down and Community Triage. The event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference...
Boil water notice issued for Belton neighborhood
BELTON, Texas — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for a Belton neighborhood, located west of the southbound I-35 frontage road and north of E. 6th Ave. The area is shown on a map below. The notice was reportedly issued due to repairs on a ruptured water...
fox44news.com
Construction on Midway Drive to cause closure
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) -The City of Temple will close the right, eastbound lane on Midway Drive this Friday. The City says the closure is expected to be in place for approximately three weeks. This comes as part of the ongoing Bird Creek Interceptor Sanitary Sewer project. Detours will be...
WacoTrib.com
Waco police seek accused car thieves
Waco police appealed for help from the public Wednesday in a multi-jurisdictional search for two people wanted in more than 80 cases, including the theft of several vehicles with a total value of $750,000, officials said. Isabel Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.20.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Fire at Temple family farm possibly caused by cigarette, officials say
Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, a fire sparked in the parking area of the farm, causing mass destruction of the attendees' cars.
KWTX
Arrest made after building in Copperas Cove struck by gunfire
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Clay Mitchell McCumber, 27, of Copperas Cove, charged with deadly conduct-discharge firearm, after a building was struck by a round of ammunition on Oct. 18. Police responded to 2990 East Business Highway 190 after shots were fired at approximately 5:37 p.m. Officers arrived...
Police Investigating After Gun Fired at H-E-B in Copperas Cove, Texas
If you were recently grocery shopping in a certain Central Texas store, that loud noise you heard wasn't your imagination. Police are investigating after someone fired a gun at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove, Texas on Tuesday afternoon. Incident at H-E-B Plus in Copperas Cove. According to the Killeen Daily...
fox44news.com
Hillsboro couple sentenced in 2018 murder
Hillsboro, Tx (FOX 44) – A Hillsboro couple has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term in connection with a 2018 murder. 45-year-old Edgar Barr-Lazcano was sentenced to 25 years and 44-year-old Cecola Mozon was assessed 20 years following their convictions in connection with the February 2018 shooting death of 27-year-old Deonshira “Deon” Slider.
WacoTrib.com
Waco Family Medicine breaks ground for $61 million center
Waco Family Medicine officials, local elected leaders and celebrities Chip and Joanna Gaines ceremonially broke ground Thursday for a $61 million central facility for the medical services nonprofit. The new four-story building will replace the current facility at the same location in the 1600 block of Colcord Avenue and allow...
Sage Meadows residents in Temple gathering signatures ahead of Thursday's city council meeting
TEMPLE, Texas — Thursday's city council meeting in Temple is sure to be a good one. A number of homeowners from the Sage Meadows community plan on attending to contest plan for a 180-unit apartment complex that might be built. Even if anyone can't attend, they can still make...
More than 70 cars destroyed after Central Texas pumpkin patch goes up in flames
It was supposed to be a beautiful Saturday at a pumpkin patch near Temple, Texas, but more than 70 cars were destroyed after a fire broke out at the pumpkin patch, sending dozens of families running for their lives.
WacoTrib.com
Paul Tyson Field demolition about to resume, clear spot for equine center
That pesky Heart O’ Texas Fair ended its run Sunday, so crews can continue demolishing the old Paul Tyson Field along Lake Air Drive and creating space for a proposed $10 million equine center years from now. The center would allow the fairgrounds to host two livestock or horse...
WacoTrib.com
Waco wins $800K in federal planning money for flood-prone creek and bridges
Waco will receive $800,000 in federal help to start its project to tame flood-prone Primrose Creek in South Waco and replace up to seven bridges on the channel. The Waco project is the only Texas project in the first round of funding from the Bridge Investment Program under the federal infrastructure law passed last year.
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Killeen bank theft
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department and Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify suspects in a bank theft. It was reported to the department that some individuals have deposited fraudulent checks into individual accounts at the Extraco Banks in Killeen. The suspects then withdraw the money from an ATM.
KWTX
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
News Channel 25
A new rehabilitation Center opens in Killeen, and its impact could be large
KILLEEN, Texas — Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen, Texas is a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility with 48 recovery beds. Making it the first rehabilitation center in the heart of Killeen to offer such extensive rehabilitation services, allowing patients to stay overnight if needed. The center treats individuals...
