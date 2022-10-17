Read full article on original website
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement Party
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North Carolina
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather Together
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsight
MEDIC: 1 person hurt in shooting at arcade in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — One person was hurt in a shooting at an arcade in southwest Charlotte on Thursday evening, according to MEDIC. Channel 9 reporter Jonathan Lowe was on the scene where Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were investigating the shooting off South Tryon Street near Remount Road after 7 p.m. MEDIC said...
Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
15-year-old suspect in north Charlotte shooting death to be tried as a juvenile, despite mother’s opposition
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The court ruled on Thursday that the 15-year-old involved in the shooting death of Kashawn Johnson will be tried as a juvenile. Johnson died back in May. Police said he was robbed at gunpoint by 20-year-old Desmond Dailey and a 15-year-old before the two shot him in the back of the head.
Charlotte mother pleads for answers in son's killing
Last weekend was considered the peak weekend for the colors, but they are still brilliant now. Charlotte organizations preparing to help the homeless as cold weather season begins. Updated: 7 hours ago. Homeless shelters and utility assistance programs are gearing up for their busiest season. Early voting is set to...
Man injured in Livingstone College shooting now facing charges
On Oct. 15 around 5:58 a.m., a female victim said she was traveling home in an Uber driven by Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, when he sexually assaulted her. Cooler temperatures means end of season for SC farmer. Updated: 3 hours ago. The plants at home might not like this cold weather,...
Dozes of shots fired into Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early Wednesday was a terrifying night for a family living in northwest Charlotte. Around 1:30 a.m., someone started shooting into the home where a 15-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old were sleeping along with two others. The family told WCNC Charlotte they now plan to leave the home....
Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
Police request the public’s help in identifying south Charlotte shooting suspect
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of being involved in a shooting earlier this month. According to Crime Stoppers, the shooting happened on Oct. 2 near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Remount Road.
One dead after reported drowning in northwest Charlotte, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died after a reported drowning in north Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic confirmed. The incident happened in the 5000 block of Polo Gate Boulevard, right off of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road near the intersection of Brookshire Boulevard. Medic said it was a residential incident. More...
4 charged after gunfire erupts in front of school bus in west Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — No one was reported to be hurt when gunfire broke out in front of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus on Tuesday afternoon, a district spokesperson told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe. Police have charged four people in connection to the incident. CMS said shots were fired around 6...
NC man wins $235K lottery jackpot after buying 3 tickets for Dale Earnhardt
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A North Carolina man and NASCAR fan, Luther Dowdy of Lincolnton, bought three $1 Cash 5 tickets in tribute to Dale Earnhardt and crossed the finish line in Monday’s drawing with a $235,001 jackpot. “It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash 5,” Dowdy...
Trial date set for Madison Cawthorn gun case
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn's trial date was set for Jan. 13 in connection with his arrest for having a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican...
Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte
The plants at home might not like this cold weather, but for farmers, we talked to, they say these cold temperatures are quite alright. County leaders were presented with The Way Foward, a five-year strategic plan to curb the rising violence and drop homicides and gun-related assaults. Mecklenburg County is...
Police: 21-year-old man facing charges for shooting during concert at Livingstone College
SALISBURY, N.C. — A 21-year-old man is facing charges for a shooting during a concert at Livingstone College Saturday night that left two people hurt, Salisbury police said. On Tuesday, authorities said Talib Latrell Kelly, who is not a Livingstone College student, will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm on educational property, and possession of a firearm by a felon, once he is released from the hospital.
Charlotte woman says man kidnapped her at gunpoint, stole car
CHARLOTTE — A woman said a stranger jumped into her parked car in west Charlotte, kidnapped her at gunpoint and stole her car Monday night. At around 9:30 p.m., Kou Kerbay said she was sitting in the passenger seat of her loaner car, where out of nowhere, a stranger ran up, jumped in the driver’s seat, pointed a gun at her and drove off. It all happened outside her ex-husband’s apartment on Markland Drive near West Boulevard.
Person pulled from collapsed trench in Monroe
‘A nightmare:’ GCS educators share concerns over W-2 paperwork as paycheck issues continue. Gaston County Schools employees are growing weary as paycheck issues continue and they inch closer to the end of the year. She reported a toxic workplace to the N.C. National Guard. Then was fired for getting...
One killed, five injured in Mooresville two-vehicle crash
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Mooresville, police say. Mooresville Police responded to a crash on Timber Road at the intersection of Shearers Road at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, a Ford Mustang and a Dodge Ram pickup...
No injuries, 5 suspects arrested after West Boulevard shooting in a occupied vehicle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested five suspects connected to a shooting near a CMS school bus at West Boulevard near Remount Road. The bus was carrying Quail Hollow Middle School students. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed no students were hurt. A Dodge Charger was hit, but the driver...
Stanley man mistakenly fired from job to be police officer for a day
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) – His story went viral on social media, and now a Gaston County man is about to earn a badge. Dennis Peek, a man with special needs who was fired from his job at a Stanley Wendy’s location after more than 20 years of employment, is being made an officer for a day by the Mount Holly Police Department, according to his sister.
