WCNC

Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Charlotte mother pleads for answers in son's killing

Last weekend was considered the peak weekend for the colors, but they are still brilliant now. Charlotte organizations preparing to help the homeless as cold weather season begins. Updated: 7 hours ago. Homeless shelters and utility assistance programs are gearing up for their busiest season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man injured in Livingstone College shooting now facing charges

On Oct. 15 around 5:58 a.m., a female victim said she was traveling home in an Uber driven by Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, when he sexually assaulted her.
SALISBURY, NC
WCNC

Dozes of shots fired into Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early Wednesday was a terrifying night for a family living in northwest Charlotte. Around 1:30 a.m., someone started shooting into the home where a 15-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old were sleeping along with two others. The family told WCNC Charlotte they now plan to leave the home....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Statesville woman dies in crash hours after reported missing

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A woman died in a crash hours after she had been reported missing. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers located a 2003 Lexus RX300 with a deceased driver on Wednesday around 10:35 a.m. on Brushy Mountain Road near Orchard Road in Wilkes County. Investigators determined the vehicle was traveling north, crossed the centerline, ran off the road, went down an embankment, and overturned.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

One dead after reported drowning in northwest Charlotte, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died after a reported drowning in north Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic confirmed. The incident happened in the 5000 block of Polo Gate Boulevard, right off of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road near the intersection of Brookshire Boulevard. Medic said it was a residential incident. More...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Trial date set for Madison Cawthorn gun case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn's trial date was set for Jan. 13 in connection with his arrest for having a loaded gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte


CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: 21-year-old man facing charges for shooting during concert at Livingstone College

SALISBURY, N.C. — A 21-year-old man is facing charges for a shooting during a concert at Livingstone College Saturday night that left two people hurt, Salisbury police said. On Tuesday, authorities said Talib Latrell Kelly, who is not a Livingstone College student, will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm on educational property, and possession of a firearm by a felon, once he is released from the hospital.
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte woman says man kidnapped her at gunpoint, stole car

CHARLOTTE — A woman said a stranger jumped into her parked car in west Charlotte, kidnapped her at gunpoint and stole her car Monday night. At around 9:30 p.m., Kou Kerbay said she was sitting in the passenger seat of her loaner car, where out of nowhere, a stranger ran up, jumped in the driver’s seat, pointed a gun at her and drove off. It all happened outside her ex-husband’s apartment on Markland Drive near West Boulevard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Person pulled from collapsed trench in Monroe


MONROE, NC
WBTV

One killed, five injured in Mooresville two-vehicle crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Mooresville, police say. Mooresville Police responded to a crash on Timber Road at the intersection of Shearers Road at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, a Ford Mustang and a Dodge Ram pickup...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Stanley man mistakenly fired from job to be police officer for a day

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) – His story went viral on social media, and now a Gaston County man is about to earn a badge. Dennis Peek, a man with special needs who was fired from his job at a Stanley Wendy’s location after more than 20 years of employment, is being made an officer for a day by the Mount Holly Police Department, according to his sister.
STANLEY, NC

