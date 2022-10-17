Read full article on original website
The Sims 5 could finally be on its way, but players want fixes for The Sims 4 before it’s forgotten
The Sims community is getting ready for the slightest announcement regarding the newest installment in the franchise, The Sims 5. The Sims has been around on PCs and consoles since the early 2000s, with fans of all demographics giving the title a go, and accidentally killing your sims in a variety of entertaining ways.
Perkz fires back at G2 fans calling for Jankos’ retirement following Worlds 2022: ‘Jankos is still a top tier jungler’
Team Vitality mid laner Perkz fired back at League of Legends fans who are calling for...
JDG vs. Rogue player ratings: 369, Kanavi put on masterclass in Worlds 2022 quarterfinals
JD Gaming has become the first team to lock in their spot in the Worlds 2022...
When does K’Sante release in League of Legends?
The next addition to the League of Legends roster, K’Sante, is a top lane tank and the first Black LGBTQ+ champion in the game. In addition to being the first real tank in his role since Ornn came out in 2017, which is good news for top laners following the release of a few skirmishers and fighters, he also adds a new layer of representation previously absent in the game.
Sign Subroza? The TSM superstar is racking up aces in VALORANT to kick off Episode 5, Act 3
With partnership on the horizon via the VCT Americas 2023 league, the depth of the North American VALORANT scene has naturally led to a stacked list of available free agents to choose from. With teams like OpTic, XSET, TSM, and others not acquiring partnerships, their sought-after players suddenly become the hottest commodities.
How to get competitive points in Overwatch 2
There are a lot of noticeable changes in Overwatch 2 compared to the original beloved game. Through a troubling first couple of weeks after launch that included server issues, account transfer issues, and hero glitches, players have been getting used to a variety of new systems that track their progress and allow them to deck out their favorite heroes in new cosmetics.
FNATIC and Acend dominate Halo Worlds play-in bracket, become first two teams to qualify for pools
Day one of the Halo World Championship is underway, with eight teams battling it out for the final spots in tomorrow’s pool play matches against the rosters who automatically qualified from the Orlando Major last month. Four spots are up for grabs, but it was FNATIC and European champions...
‘No one was chill’: Entity panicked during Royal Never Give Up’s most surprising move at TI11
Dota 2 fans were treated to one of the longest matches in the game’s history on The International main stage yesterday. The elimination match between Entity and Royal Never Give Up turned out to be a 107-minute-long thriller as both teams were only a single match away from bidding farewell to their TI11 dreams.
Why is Junkertown gone in Overwatch 2 and when will it return?
Like many of the original Overwatch‘s maps, Junkertown made a return in Overwatch 2. Long before Junker Queen was announced as a playable hero, Junkertown introduced her as a character and gave her a voice. The map itself is part of the Escort category, requiring players to accompany a payload all the way from a shanty village outside the town itself to its inner sanctum: the Scrapyard, an arena for ruthless fighters.
Bot diff is everything according to cvMax’s bot lane theory in League
Kim “cvMax” Dae-ho and Jeong “dopa” Sang-gil recently created a video together outlining the “Great Botlane Theory.” The newly-appointed Kwangdong Freecs head coach cvMax even went a step further and gave a step-by-step analysis of his own solo queue games only to establish that this theory is true. Bear in mind this information comes from a machine translation, so take it with a grain of salt.
How to complete and access the A New Home teaser in Apex Legends
Apex Legends will be heading for a new map soon, with the legends and games moving to the moon of Boreas. This new map has been heavily teased over the course of the last several months and a potential leak of an early build of the map circulated online before season 13. Now, the move is finally official and players can get their first look via the new map teaser, A New Home.
One champion had a 100 percent pick-ban rate through the group stage at Worlds 2022
The dust and destruction have settled on Summoner's Rift and the group stage at the 2022...
China still on top: Dota 2 fans weigh in on early TI11 favorites and EG isn’t number one
PSG.LGD headed into The International 2022 as the favorites to win the tournament, and even though they only finished third in Group A due to impressive runs from Evil Geniuses and Team Liquid, that hasn't changed. According to a community poll, 27.66 percent of the Dota 2 fans who...
‘These LCK and LPL players are frauds’: Tyler1 gives his brutally honest opinion after mopping the floor with a pro player
Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp is one of the most popular League of Legends streamers and content creators. During Worlds 2022, he isn’t losing any steam as he’s facing one of the biggest names the pro scene has to offer. Recently, Tyler1 had the honor of playing against Gen.G’s Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon and defeated him. After being asked on stream about his opinion on this fabled mid laner, Tyler1 shared his brutally honest opinion with his viewers.
From a one percent chance to toppling champs: BOOM Esports eliminate Team Spirit at TI11
BOOM Esports came into The International 2022 playoffs after overcoming a 99.6 percent chance of elimination, and now they have kept their run alive by completing the world’s biggest upset and sending Team Spirit home in the first round. When looking at the group stage performance, this actually doesn’t...
Dota 2 viewership tanked for the TI11 group stage compared to previous years
After a long downtime period for Dota 2, things were finally looking up during the days of TI10. Coming off the back of the COVID-19 pandemic rescheduling TI10 from 2020 to 2021, it seemed viewership numbers for the game were picking up once more, with a lot of fans watching some world-class Dota as well as playing the game more than before.
SicK stays on Sentinels VALORANT with sixth-man role for VCT 2023
The retooled Sentinels VALORANT roster for 2023 is now completely finalized with the team announcing today that Hunter “SicK” Mims will be returning to the team and filling in as the sixth man for the new starting roster. After teasing earlier in the day on Twitter with an...
PGL hasn’t responded to player concerns about unfair advantages at TI11, but it might be punishing in-person viewers
The integrity of matches currently being played at The International 2022 is being questioned by the fans as PGL came up with a band-aid solution for the ongoing soundproofing issues. TI11 skipped on the soundproof booths that were considered a core part of the tournament and found a replacement in...
Was The Sims 5 just announced? Maxis reveals next gen of The Sims, codenamed Project Rene
The Sims developer Maxis has shared the first details on what the next main-series entry in the franchise will be like. As reported by Polygon, the revelations came during today’s Behind The Sims Summit livestream event. Vice president of franchise creative for The Sims at Maxis, Lyndsay Pearson, introduced the new game and discussed some of its core features and functionality. Codenamed Project Rene, the upcoming game will be the next iteration of the series, building on everything The Sims 4 put into place.
‘We’re just not as good as them’: Rogue on the harsh reality of losing to JDG at Worlds 2022
Following last night's defeat to JD Gaming in the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, Rogue's...
