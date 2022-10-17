ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

When does K’Sante release in League of Legends?

The next addition to the League of Legends roster, K’Sante, is a top lane tank and the first Black LGBTQ+ champion in the game. In addition to being the first real tank in his role since Ornn came out in 2017, which is good news for top laners following the release of a few skirmishers and fighters, he also adds a new layer of representation previously absent in the game.
dotesports.com

Sign Subroza? The TSM superstar is racking up aces in VALORANT to kick off Episode 5, Act 3

With partnership on the horizon via the VCT Americas 2023 league, the depth of the North American VALORANT scene has naturally led to a stacked list of available free agents to choose from. With teams like OpTic, XSET, TSM, and others not acquiring partnerships, their sought-after players suddenly become the hottest commodities.
dotesports.com

How to get competitive points in Overwatch 2

There are a lot of noticeable changes in Overwatch 2 compared to the original beloved game. Through a troubling first couple of weeks after launch that included server issues, account transfer issues, and hero glitches, players have been getting used to a variety of new systems that track their progress and allow them to deck out their favorite heroes in new cosmetics.
dotesports.com

Why is Junkertown gone in Overwatch 2 and when will it return?

Like many of the original Overwatch‘s maps, Junkertown made a return in Overwatch 2. Long before Junker Queen was announced as a playable hero, Junkertown introduced her as a character and gave her a voice. The map itself is part of the Escort category, requiring players to accompany a payload all the way from a shanty village outside the town itself to its inner sanctum: the Scrapyard, an arena for ruthless fighters.
dotesports.com

Bot diff is everything according to cvMax’s bot lane theory in League

Kim “cvMax” Dae-ho and Jeong “dopa” Sang-gil recently created a video together outlining the “Great Botlane Theory.” The newly-appointed Kwangdong Freecs head coach cvMax even went a step further and gave a step-by-step analysis of his own solo queue games only to establish that this theory is true. Bear in mind this information comes from a machine translation, so take it with a grain of salt.
dotesports.com

How to complete and access the A New Home teaser in Apex Legends

Apex Legends will be heading for a new map soon, with the legends and games moving to the moon of Boreas. This new map has been heavily teased over the course of the last several months and a potential leak of an early build of the map circulated online before season 13. Now, the move is finally official and players can get their first look via the new map teaser, A New Home.
dotesports.com

One champion had a 100 percent pick-ban rate through the group stage at Worlds 2022

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The dust and destruction have settled on Summoner’s Rift and the group stage at the 2022...
dotesports.com

‘These LCK and LPL players are frauds’: Tyler1 gives his brutally honest opinion after mopping the floor with a pro player

Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp is one of the most popular League of Legends streamers and content creators. During Worlds 2022, he isn’t losing any steam as he’s facing one of the biggest names the pro scene has to offer. Recently, Tyler1 had the honor of playing against Gen.G’s Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon and defeated him. After being asked on stream about his opinion on this fabled mid laner, Tyler1 shared his brutally honest opinion with his viewers.
dotesports.com

Dota 2 viewership tanked for the TI11 group stage compared to previous years

After a long downtime period for Dota 2, things were finally looking up during the days of TI10. Coming off the back of the COVID-19 pandemic rescheduling TI10 from 2020 to 2021, it seemed viewership numbers for the game were picking up once more, with a lot of fans watching some world-class Dota as well as playing the game more than before.
dotesports.com

SicK stays on Sentinels VALORANT with sixth-man role for VCT 2023

The retooled Sentinels VALORANT roster for 2023 is now completely finalized with the team announcing today that Hunter “SicK” Mims will be returning to the team and filling in as the sixth man for the new starting roster. After teasing earlier in the day on Twitter with an...
dotesports.com

Was The Sims 5 just announced? Maxis reveals next gen of The Sims, codenamed Project Rene

The Sims developer Maxis has shared the first details on what the next main-series entry in the franchise will be like. As reported by Polygon, the revelations came during today’s Behind The Sims Summit livestream event. Vice president of franchise creative for The Sims at Maxis, Lyndsay Pearson, introduced the new game and discussed some of its core features and functionality. Codenamed Project Rene, the upcoming game will be the next iteration of the series, building on everything The Sims 4 put into place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy