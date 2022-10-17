ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals odds: NFL Week 7 point spread, moneyline, total

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals play on Thursday Night Football in the first game on the NFL Week 7 schedule .

The Cardinals are a 1.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Cardinals are -120 on the moneyline in the game, which will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The Saints are +102.

The over/under for the game is set at 45.5 points.

NFL Week 7 odds :

The Saints are coming off a 30-26 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cardinals lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 19-9.

NFL Week 7 picks, predictions :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vls22_0icNhux100

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 7 game is scheduled to kick off at 5:15 p.m. MST Thursday and can be seen on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch: NFL Week 7 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 7 NFL games

Reaction: Fire Kliff Kingsbury? Media members, fans call for Arizona Cardinals to fire head coach

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

NFL power rankings: New York Giants, New York Jets make statements with big wins

Super Bowl odds: NFL Week 7 betting odds for every NFL team to win 2022-2023 Super Bowl

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals odds: NFL Week 7 point spread, moneyline, total

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Cardinals' defense sparks NFL Week 7 victory over New Orleans Saints

Look back at our updates from the Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 7 Thursday Night Football game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Saints vs. Cardinals | Browns vs. Ravens | Bucs vs. Panthers Falcons vs. Bengals | Lions vs. Cowboys | Giants vs. Jaguars Colts vs. Titans | Packers vs. Commanders | Jets vs. Broncos Texans vs. Raiders | Seahawks vs. Chargers | Chiefs vs. 49ers Steelers vs....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Have a Lot to Say About Alvin Kamara After TNF

Alvin Kamara, the New Orleans Saints star, probably didn’t realize that he riled up social media Thursday night. NFL fans were convinced he was being misused against the Arizona Cardinals. Meanwhile, Kamara stood up before his team minutes after they lost to the Cardinals, 42-34, and called for accountability....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Latest on Colts injuries to Shaquille Leonard, Kwity Paye, Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines

INDIANAPOLIS - The Colts will be without two original defensive starters again this week, now with the challenge of knocking off the defending AFC South champions. Indianapolis has ruled out All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard as well as defensive end Kwity Paye for Sunday's road game against the Titans. The team also ruled out...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy