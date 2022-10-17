Nicki Minaj explained that it’s not just her heartbeat runnin’ away these days — since becoming a mother to her 2-year-old son, the rap icon says it’s like her entire “heart is being ripped out” anytime she’s away from him. In an interview with E! News, Minaj described how attached she is to her baby boy, and that although she experiences heightened “fear and anxiety” when it comes to balancing her role as a mother and her illustrious career, she can’t bring herself to add a nanny to her support system. “I’m a Trinidadian woman. Culturally, we’re not really used to nannies...

