ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

The Great ShakeOut earthquake drill happens this week. Here's what residents need to know

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FPWAW_0icNhkMz00

Many Southern Californians will prepare for the next big earthquake when they practice how to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” during the annual Great ShakeOut.

Scheduled for 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, the Great ShakeOut is the world’s largest earthquake drill designed to practice what you should do when the ground starts to shake violently in a major earthquake.

“San Bernardino County is earthquake country, and the shaking can start at any moment,” said San Bernardino County officials. “Being prepared offers you and your loved ones the best chance of survival and recovery, which is what the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill is all about.”

The ShakeOut also helps instruct residents on how they can secure a safe space, organize disaster kits and minimize financial hardship.

The ShakeOut website reveals that 9.3 million Californians are registered to participate in the drill. During last year’s event, about 7.6 million statewide registered to take part.

According to ShakeOut.org, the objective is to emphasize precautions during a 7.8-magnitude or larger quake along the southernmost portion of the San Andreas fault.

The nearly 750-mile fault begins near the Salton Sea, runs northward and ends near Cape Mendocino, south of Eureka.

The fault is where the North American and the Pacific tectonic plates meet to tear at each other, causing the land to slip approximately one inch every year.

Locally, the fault runs near Wrightwood, cuts through the Cajon Pass, and is just north of California State University, San Bernardino.

The Mormon Rocks, located along Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass, are exposed sandstone formations through plate tectonics, and are located along the San Andreas Fault in the San Andreas Rift Zone.

Earthquake experts say that a major tectonic shift could produce waves of movement for hundreds of miles, over four minutes.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, nearly 2,000 people would die, tens of thousands would be injured and more than $200 billion in damage would result.

The ShakeOut drill in 2019 came just over three months after the early July quakes that struck Ridgecrest. The 6.4- and 7.1-magnitude quakes caused significant damage to roads and structures in the hamlet, which lies just south of the China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station.

Californians should be prepared to be self-sufficient for 72 hours following a major disaster. That includes having a first-aid kit, medications, food and enough water for each member of a household to drink one gallon per day, according to local and state officials.

Homeowners and renters should also know how to turn off the gas in their residences in case of leaks.

For more information or to participate in the ShakeOut, visit shakeout.org.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.

Comments / 2

Related
foxla.com

3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off San Clemente Island coast

LOS ANGELES - A 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the Southern California coast on Thursday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake was reported at 4:53 a.m. about 62 miles south of San Clemente Island. It was recorded at a depth of about 3.6 miles. Are you prepared for an...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
KCRA.com

PG&E customers in 10 California counties could have power shut off this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Pacific Gas & Electric Co. may shut off power this weekend for customers in 10 California counties across NorCal and the Bay Area, citing wildfire risk. If PG&E issues its Public Safety Power Shutoffs, it would be from Saturday morning through Monday. There is no estimate on how many customers would be impacted by the planned shutoffs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

3 quakes strike NorCal 1 day before the Great ShakeOut

COBB, Calif. (KRON) — Three earthquakes hit Northern California on Wednesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. Three quakes, ranging in magnitude from 3.4 to 3.5, struck just north of Cobb and The Geysers. The area is northwest of Geyserville, about a 2-hour drive north of San Francisco. The first two quakes hit […]
GEYSERVILLE, CA
KTLA

Fragile Forests: Millions of California trees dying due to drought

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In forests throughout the Golden State, trees are turning a dark shade of rust, succumbing to the impacts of the drought in a well-documented phenomenon known to forest scientists as tree mortality.  The problem first peaked in 2016 when the U.S. Forest Service released images from a statewide aerial […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox5sandiego.com

Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect for San Diego

(NEXSTAR) – The Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast has been released, and it’s got some mixed news for California. The 90-day-outlook was published Thursday morning by the Climate Prediction Center, part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Weather Service. It gives people a rough idea of what November, December and January will look like across the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
oregontoday.net

Quake, Oct. 18

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Monday, Oct. 17. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
PETROLIA, CA
californiaglobe.com

Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?

The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Study: Cancer-causing gas leaking from California stoves

Gas stoves in California homes are leaking cancer-causing benzene, researchers found in a new study published on Thursday, though they say more research is needed to understand how many homes have leaks. In the study, published in Environmental Science and Technology on Thursday, researchers also estimated that over 4 tons of benzene per year are being leaked […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California

Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Progressive Rail Roading

Metrolink Arrow to begin service next week

The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will open the new Arrow rail service on Oct. 24. More than a decade in the making, Arrow extends Metrolink's San Bernardino Line by 9 miles, featuring four new stations between San Bernardino and Redlands. The new route will also connect riders to the Inland Empire-Orange County lines, Metrolink officials said in a press release.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Coalinga Forced to Pay ‘Criminal’ Price to Get Water for Residents

California’s crippling three-year drought is revealing the unique water vulnerabilities of small towns across the San Joaquin Valley. And while the state has stepped in to help impoverished communities and residents whose wells have gone dry due to plummeting groundwater levels, the handful of towns on the valley’s west side that rely on surface supplies are largely on their own.
COALINGA, CA
KVCR NEWS

State of Emergency Sunset

The end of the state of emergency will not mean the end of COVID-19, but Newsom says the state is prepared to deal with it and future pandemics. Most of the emergency provisions have already sunset, and Newsom plans to terminate the rest on February 28. But he's asking state lawmakers to pass a bill to allow nurses to continue to give out COVID-19 treatments.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mavensnotebook.com

METROPOLITAN’S IMPORTED WATER COMMITTEE: Southern California water supplies to be stretched thin if 2023 is dry

At the October meeting of Metropolitan’s Imported Water Committee, staff briefed committee members on available supplies and water demands, the Emergency Water Conservation Program for State Water Project-dependent areas, and the efforts to address the extreme drought conditions in the Colorado River Basin. Main takeaways from the presentations:. After...
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting

September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
LONG BEACH, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy