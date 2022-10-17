ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford man faces up to life in prison for 2019 murder

By Ken DeCoster, Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago
ROCKFORD — A Rockford man faces up to life in prison for a first-degree murder conviction.

Quinton A. Smith, 25, was found guilty Thursday of the June 2019 fatal shooting of 20-year-old Joseph Hernandez, of Rockford.

Authorities said Smith and Hernandez got into an argument that led to gunfire in the 100 block of Adams Street. Smith then chased Hernandez on foot to the 1300 block of East State Street where more shots were fired as Hernandez attempted to get into a car, the state's attorney's office said.

The woman driving the car was also shot but her injuries were not life threatening.

Smith was also found guilty of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Because Smith used a gun in the murder, he faces up to life in prison. Normally, first-degree murder charges carry a 20-to-60-year sentence. Smith’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Ken DeCoster covers business news and features. Contact him at 815-987-1391, kdecoster@rrstar.com or @DeCosterKen.

