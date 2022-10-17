ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

NC State WBB picked to finish 3rd in ACC Preseason Poll

RALEIGH, N.C. -- In a preseason poll by the Blue Ribbon Panel, NC State women's basketball has been selected to finish third in the ACC ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Wolfpack received eight first-place votes by the panel as one of only four teams to receive first-place votes in the preseason.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke assistant visits five-star point guard

According to a tweet from The Circuit's Alex Karamanos, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas spent part of his Wednesday visiting Lincoln Park (Pa.) point guard Meleek Thomas. That makes sense, given the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently referred to Duke as his "dream school" ...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Forrest Jerome, A Good Friend Of DBR, Has Passed Away

Many Blue Devil fans have only known Duke Basketball as Mike Krzyzewski envisioned it and with an epic 42-year run, that’s totally understandable. However, Duke Basketball did not start in 1980. There is a tremendous history before then, including the brief, highly successful Bill Foster era in the 1970’s. And before that was the glorious Vic Bubas era in the 1960’s.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke extends one record, loses another to UNC

As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Decision time for elite sharpshooter Darren Harris

Duke basketball recruiting target Darren Harris will announce his college decision at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, per a tweet from 247Sports' Travis Branham on Monday morning. Harris is a four-star small forward who ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and stars for Paul VI Catholic ...
DURHAM, NC
Scarlet Nation

James Brown Saw More Than A Basketball School During UNC Visit

**************************************************************************************. Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!. ***************************************************************************************. North Carolina had another important visitor on campus this past weekend. James Brown made his way to Chapel Hill from Chicago for his third of five officials. Brown has already been to Missouri and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Duke Recruiting: The 2023 Class Impresses At The Border League

While the national media was focused on Bronny James at this weekend’s Border League, Duke commits did plenty to impress as well. Class of 2023 point guard Caleb Foster was one of the most impressive recruits on the event’s opening night, showcasing his ability to make contested three pointers off the dribble.
DURHAM, NC
Baltimore Times

MEAC Announces Weekly Football Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 – North Carolina Central junior quarterback Davius Richard was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference announced today. Howard University junior defensive back Kenny Gallop, Jr. was named Defensive Player of the Week, while Morgan State’s Keith Jenkins, Jr. was named both Rookie of the Week and Specialist of the Week, and North Carolina Central sophomore Torricelli Simpkins III earned Offensive Lineman of the Week honors.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket

APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
APEX, NC
travelawaits.com

10 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina, is quickly making a name for itself as a foodie destination. Undergoing rapid growth, exceptionally wonderful restaurants now abound. In addition to downtown, Glenwood Avenue and the trendy Warehouse District are on the rise as particularly great food districts. Raleigh’s culinary scene is filled with star power....
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Makes The Top 10 Most Neighborly City List

According to a new survey by Neighbor.com, we have a very hospitable city here in the Carolinas. Now I would say we have a lot of cities that would fit that description, but this one made a special list. The list was based on residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy