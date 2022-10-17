Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's Starting to Feel Like Fall! Here is When and Where you can Expect to See the Best Foliage in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Preview: Duke (4-3, 1-2) heads to Miami (3-3, 1-1) for Week 7 battle
Duke Football dropped a heartbreaker to rival North Carolina last week, enduring costly penalties and late game lack of execution that turned a chance to secure the victory into a three point loss within two and a half minutes of game time. Losing a rivalry game is never fun and...
NC State WBB picked to finish 3rd in ACC Preseason Poll
RALEIGH, N.C. -- In a preseason poll by the Blue Ribbon Panel, NC State women's basketball has been selected to finish third in the ACC ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Wolfpack received eight first-place votes by the panel as one of only four teams to receive first-place votes in the preseason.
Duke assistant visits five-star point guard
According to a tweet from The Circuit's Alex Karamanos, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas spent part of his Wednesday visiting Lincoln Park (Pa.) point guard Meleek Thomas. That makes sense, given the 6-foot-3, 170-pound five-star recently referred to Duke as his "dream school" ...
dukebasketballreport.com
Forrest Jerome, A Good Friend Of DBR, Has Passed Away
Many Blue Devil fans have only known Duke Basketball as Mike Krzyzewski envisioned it and with an epic 42-year run, that’s totally understandable. However, Duke Basketball did not start in 1980. There is a tremendous history before then, including the brief, highly successful Bill Foster era in the 1970’s. And before that was the glorious Vic Bubas era in the 1960’s.
Duke extends one record, loses another to UNC
As of the release of the AP Top 25 preseason poll on Monday, the Blue Devils have now ranked inside the top 10 at least once in 27 consecutive seasons, according to a tweet from the Duke basketball program's official stats account. That's the longest active streak in the country; Kansas' 17 in a ...
Wake Forest Basketball coach Steve Forbes recaps pre-secret scrimmage practice
Bobi Klintman exploded for 19 points on perfect shooting Wednesday afternoon, as the Demon Deacons went through the final open practice (to the media) of the 2022-23 season.
Decision time for elite sharpshooter Darren Harris
Duke basketball recruiting target Darren Harris will announce his college decision at 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, per a tweet from 247Sports' Travis Branham on Monday morning. Harris is a four-star small forward who ranks No. 48 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and stars for Paul VI Catholic ...
Scarlet Nation
James Brown Saw More Than A Basketball School During UNC Visit
**************************************************************************************. Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!. ***************************************************************************************. North Carolina had another important visitor on campus this past weekend. James Brown made his way to Chapel Hill from Chicago for his third of five officials. Brown has already been to Missouri and...
dukebasketballreport.com
Duke Recruiting: The 2023 Class Impresses At The Border League
While the national media was focused on Bronny James at this weekend’s Border League, Duke commits did plenty to impress as well. Class of 2023 point guard Caleb Foster was one of the most impressive recruits on the event’s opening night, showcasing his ability to make contested three pointers off the dribble.
Baltimore Times
MEAC Announces Weekly Football Honors, presented by Coca-Cola
NORFOLK, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 – North Carolina Central junior quarterback Davius Richard was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the conference announced today. Howard University junior defensive back Kenny Gallop, Jr. was named Defensive Player of the Week, while Morgan State’s Keith Jenkins, Jr. was named both Rookie of the Week and Specialist of the Week, and North Carolina Central sophomore Torricelli Simpkins III earned Offensive Lineman of the Week honors.
Which is the best college in North Carolina? We have a new ranking
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – They just met on the football field (North Carolina won) and in a few months will meet on the basketball court (Feb. 4 will be the first time this season), but in a ranking of best universities, this time the edge went to Duke over UNC Chapel Hill. U.S. News and […]
2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates
(WGHP) — Two North Carolina cities have some of the fastest-growing homicide rates in the nation, according to WalletHub. Homicide rates are up across the board in America’s most-populated cities, rising by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the larger cities in the nation. The cities are ranked based on these three weighted […]
This Is The Best Deli In North Carolina
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
NC man wins $25,000 a year for life off $2 lottery ticket
APEX, N.C. (WGHP) — Christopher Johnson, 59, of Apex, won a $25,000 a year for life lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” Johnson said. “That was a good feeling.” After checking his email late at […]
Late-night email from lottery leaves NC man sleepless — and lucky for rest of his life
“The first thing I did was tell myself I can make a plan for the future,” the man said.
travelawaits.com
10 Delicious Restaurants To Experience In Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina, is quickly making a name for itself as a foodie destination. Undergoing rapid growth, exceptionally wonderful restaurants now abound. In addition to downtown, Glenwood Avenue and the trendy Warehouse District are on the rise as particularly great food districts. Raleigh’s culinary scene is filled with star power....
Worker dies after forklift flips at North Carolina construction site
Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed a man working in the 10,000 block of Star Road has died after "a forklift rolled over on the operator and killed him" around 6 p.m.
WRAL
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Makes The Top 10 Most Neighborly City List
According to a new survey by Neighbor.com, we have a very hospitable city here in the Carolinas. Now I would say we have a lot of cities that would fit that description, but this one made a special list. The list was based on residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and...
Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0