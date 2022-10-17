TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Disabled American Veterans is having a free benefits seminar in Topeka Oct. 21 to provide veterans more information about the benefits they have earned. DAV is hosting this information seminar from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday at 125 SE Airport Drive Topeka KS, 66619. They will have national service officers available to provide professional support to veterans throughout the claims and appeals process. Veterans should bring their identification, social security number and any other documentation regarding their military service.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO